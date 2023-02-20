It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I booted Pitt after it lost at Virginia Tech.

I evicted North Carolina State after it lost to Syracuse.

I kicked out Missouri after it lost to Auburn and Texas A&M.

I did not have to evict Florida Atlantic because I have not ranked FAU the past two weeks.

And I did not have to add Northwestern because I ranked Northwestern last week.

I did need a new No. 1, though.

Here is the ballot.

1. Houston (25-2) moves up a spot after winning at SMU and beating Memphis. The Cougars have won seven in a row. I know Houston lost in December to Alabama, which was my new No. 1 last week. But Alabama suffered its fourth loss this past week, so I no longer want to keep Alabama ahead of Houston on my ballot. I'm going to demote Alabama in favor of Houston. Next: Wed. against Tulane and Saturday at ECU.

2. Alabama (23-4) drops a spot after losing at Tennessee and squashing Georgia. Next: Wed. at South Carolina and Saturday against Arkansas.

3. Kansas (22-5) moves up four spots after winning at Oklahoma State and beating Baylor. Kansas has won four in a row, including marquee wins over Texas and Baylor. Next: a big game Monday at TCU and a Saturday game against WVU.

4. UCLA (23-4) stays here after beating Stanford and Cal. Next: Thursday at Utah and Sunday at Colorado.

5. Purdue (24-4) drops two spots after losing at Maryland and beating Ohio State. Next: a big game Saturday against Indiana.

6. Arizona (24-4) moves up two spots after beating Utah and Colorado. Next: Saturday against Arizona State.

7. Virginia (21-4) moves up two spots after winning at Louisville and beating Notre Dame. Next: Wed. at Boston College and Saturday at North Carolina.

8. Texas (21-6) falls three spots after losing at Texas Tech and beating Oklahoma in OT. Next: a big game Tuesday against Iowa State and a big game Saturday at Baylor.

9. Baylor (20-7) falls three spots after beating WVU and losing at Kansas. Next: a big game Tuesday at Kansas State and the big game Saturday against Texas.

10. Marquette (21-6) moves up four spots after winning at Georgetown and beating Xavier. Next: a big game Tuesday at Creighton and a Saturday game with DePaul.

11. Gonzaga (23-5) stays here after winning at Loyola Marymount and at Pepperdine. Next: Thursday against San Diego and a big game Saturday against Saint Mary's.

12. Miami (22-5) moves up five spots after winning at North Carolina and beating Wake Forest. Next: Tuesday at Virginia Tech and Saturday against Florida State.

13. Creighton (18-9) drops three spots after losing in double OT at Providence and winning at St. John's. Next: the big game Tuesday against Marquette and a Saturday game at Villanova.

14. Xavier (20-7) falls two spots after losing at Marquette and beating DePaul. Next: Tuesday against Villanova and Friday at Seton Hall.

15. Kansas State (20-7) falls two spots after losing at Oklahoma and beating Iowa State. Next: the big game Tuesday against Baylor and a Saturday game at Oklahoma State.

16. Tennessee (20-7) falls a spot after beating Alabama and losing at Kentucky. Next: a big game Tuesday at Texas A&M and a Saturday game against South Carolina.

17. Northwestern (20-7) moves up six spots after beating Indiana and Iowa. I had Northwestern on my ballot last week, but most voters did not have Northwestern on their ballots. I assume most voters will rank Northwestern this week, though. Next: Thursday at Illinois and Sunday at Maryland.

18. Saint Mary's (24-5) moves up two spots after winning at San Diego and beating BYU. Next: Thursday against Pacific and the big game Saturday at Gonzaga.

19. Indiana (19-8) falls one spot after losing at Northwestern and beating Illinois. Next: Tuesday at Michigan State and the big game Saturday at Purdue.

20. Iowa State (17-9) falls a spot after beating TCU and losing at Kansas State. Next: the big game Tuesday at Texas and a Saturday game against Oklahoma.

21. San Diego State (21-5) stays here after winning at Fresno State. Next: Tuesday against Colorado State and Saturday at New Mexico.

22. UConn (20-7) stays here after beating Seton Hall. Next: a big game Wednesday against Providence and Saturday at St. John's.

23. Providence (20-7) returns to my ballot here after a one-week absence after beating Creighton in double OT and defeating Villanova. The Friars have won two in a row since losing at St. John's. The Friars beat Marquette and UConn earlier this season and now have the quality win over Creighton as well. Next: the big game Wednesday at UConn and a Sunday game at Georgetown.

24. Texas A&M (20-7) cracks my ballot here after beating Arkansas and winning at Missouri. The Aggies have won seven of their last eight games, including five in a row. They are in second place in the SEC. They have swept both Auburn and Missouri. Next: the big game Tuesday against Tennessee and a Saturday game at Miss. State.

25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving Pitt on my ballot and putting the Panthers No. 25. I also looked hard at Boise State. But in the end, I decided to put TCU (18-9) back on my ballot after a one-week absence and make TCU my No. 25 team after TCU lost to Iowa State and thrashed Oklahoma State. With Mike Miles back from injury for the Oklahoma State game, TCU returned to its winning ways after a four-game losing streak. Three of the losses in the skid were to ranked foes. TCU beat Providence, Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas earlier this season. Next: the big game Monday against Kansas and a Saturday game at Texas Tech.