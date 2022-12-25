Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out Illinois after its lopsided loss to Missouri in St. Louis.

I booted Virginia Tech after its loss at Boston College.

I kicked out Marquette after its double-OT loss at Providence.

I did not have to boot Arizona State after its lopsided loss at San Francisco because I did not rank Arizona State last week.

Here is the ballot:

1. Purdue (12-0) stays here after beating New Orleans. Next: Thursday against Florida A&M.

2. UConn (13-0) stays here after beating Georgetown. Next: Wed. against Villanova and a big game Saturday at Xavier.

3. Houston (12-1) stays here after beating McNeese State. Next: Wed. at Tulsa and Sat. against UCF.

4. Arizona (12-1) stays here after beating Morgan State. Next: a big game Saturday at Arizona State.

5. Kansas (11-1) stays here after beating Harvard. Next: Sat. against Oklahoma State.

6. Texas (10-1) stays here after beating Louisiana. Next: Tues. against Texas A&M-Commercce and Sat. at Oklahoma.

7. Tennessee (10-2) stays here after beating Austin Peay. Next: Wed. at Mississippi.

8. Gonzaga (10-3) stays here after beating Montana. Next: Wed. against Eastern Oregon and Sat. against Pepperdine.

9. Alabama (10-2) stays here after beating Jackson State. Next: a big game Wed. at Miss. State.

10. Arkansas (11-1) moves up a spot after beating UNC Asheville. Next: Wed. at LSU.

11. Virginia (8-2) falls a spot after losing at Miami. Next: Wed. against Albany and Sat. at Georgia Tech.

12. UCLA (11-2) stays here after beating UC Davis. Next: Fri. at Washington State and Sunday at Washington.

13. Miami (12-1) moves up nine spots after beating Virginia. Next: Wed. against Vermont and Friday at Notre Dame.

14. Baylor (9-2) moves up a spot after beating Northwestern State. Next: Wed. against Nicholls State and a good game Sat. at Iowa State.

15. Indiana (10-3) moves up three spots after beating Elon and Kennesaw State. Next: idle until a Jan. 5 game at Iowa.

16. Wisconsin (9-2) moves up one spot after an idle week. Next: Friday against Western Michigan.

17. Duke (10-3) falls four spots after losing at Wake Forest. Next: Saturday against Florida State.

18. The College of Charleston (12-1) moves up a spot after winning at Coastal Carolina. Next: Thursday against Hampton and an intriguing game Sat. at Towson.

19. TCU (10-1) moves up a spot after winning at Utah. Next: Wed. against Central Arkansas and an intriguing game Saturday against Texas Tech.

20. Xavier (10-3) moves up five spots after beating Seton Hall. Next: Wed. at St. John's and the big game Saturday against UConn.

21. New Mexico (12-0) moves up three spots after beating Prairie View A&M. Next: Wed. against Colorado State and Sat. at Wyoming.

22. North Carolina (9-4) returns to my ballot here after a three-week absence after beating Michigan. UNC has won four straight, including an OT win over Ohio State. Next: Friday at Pitt.

23. Memphis (10-3) cracks my ballot here after beating Alabama State. Memphis gets on the ballot not because of that specific win but because of an overall resume that includes a win over Auburn. Memphis has won eight of its last nine games, with the lone loss in that span coming against Alabama. Next: Thursday against South Florida and Sunday at Tulane.

24. Miss. State (11-1) falls eight spots after losing to Drake in Nebraska. Next: the big game Wed. vs. Alabama.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at West Virginia. I also eyed Kentucky, Auburn and Missouri. But in the end, I decided to put Maryland (10-3) back on the ballot here after a one-week absence. The Terrapins beat St. Peter's to end a three-game slide. The Terrapins boast quality wins over Miami and Illinois. All their losses were to quality foes, although the lopsided home loss to UCLA did prompt me to kick Maryland off the ballot last week. But Maryland's resume is simply better than the other teams I was considering for this spot, so Maryland gets the 25th spot. Next: Thurs. against UMBC and Sunday at Michigan.