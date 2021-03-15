Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send one final Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.

Now, I am not seeding the NCAA Tournament field. So I have added some teams to my final ballot based in part on how they did in their conference tourneys, and have thus deleted a few teams to make room for them.

I evicted Villanova after it lost to Georgetown in the Big East quarterfinals. Villanova has lost three of its last four games, all to unranked foes. The injury-plagued Wildcats simply are no longer one of the top 25 teams in the land.

I booted Virginia Tech after it lost to UNC in the ACC quarterfinals. The Hokies have played just three games since Feb. 6, losing two of them.

I kicked out Creighton after it got squashed by Georgetown in the Big East final. Creighton has lost three of its last six games.

I booted BYU after it lost to Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference final. Obviously no shame in that loss, but BYU was No. 25 on my last ballot and I wanted to make room for another team.

Here is the ballot:

1. Gonzaga (26-0) stays here after beating Saint Mary's and BYU to win the WCC tournament.