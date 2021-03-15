Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send one final Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
Now, I am not seeding the NCAA Tournament field. So I have added some teams to my final ballot based in part on how they did in their conference tourneys, and have thus deleted a few teams to make room for them.
I evicted Villanova after it lost to Georgetown in the Big East quarterfinals. Villanova has lost three of its last four games, all to unranked foes. The injury-plagued Wildcats simply are no longer one of the top 25 teams in the land.
I booted Virginia Tech after it lost to UNC in the ACC quarterfinals. The Hokies have played just three games since Feb. 6, losing two of them.
I kicked out Creighton after it got squashed by Georgetown in the Big East final. Creighton has lost three of its last six games.
I booted BYU after it lost to Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference final. Obviously no shame in that loss, but BYU was No. 25 on my last ballot and I wanted to make room for another team.
Here is the ballot:
1. Gonzaga (26-0) stays here after beating Saint Mary's and BYU to win the WCC tournament.
2. Illinois (23-6) moves up a spot after beating Rutgers, Iowa and Ohio State to win the Big Ten tournament.
3. Baylor (22-2) falls a spot after beating Kansas State and losing to Oklahoma State.
4. Michigan (20-4) stays here after beating Maryland and losing to Ohio State.
5. Alabama (24-6) moves up a spot after beating Miss. State, Tennessee and LSU to win the SEC tournament.
6. Ohio State (21-9) moves up a spot after beating Minnesota, Purdue and Michigan in the Big Ten tournament before falling to Illinois in OT in the title game.
7. Iowa (21-8) falls two spots after beating Wisconsin and losing to Illinois in Big Ten tournament.
8. Houston (24-3) stays here after beating Tulane, Memphis and Cincinnati to win the American Athletic Conference tournament.
9. Texas (19-7) moves up four spots after beating Texas Tech and Oklahoma State to win the Big 12 tournament.
10. Kansas (20-8) stays here after beating Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament before having to withdraw because of COVID-19 issues.
11. Oklahoma State (20-8) stays here after beating West Virginia and Baylor before losing to Texas in the Big 12 tournament final.
12. Arkansas (22-6) falls three spots after beating Missouri and losing to LSU in the SEC tournament.
13. West Virginia (18-9) falls one spot after losing to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 tournament.
14. San Diego State (23-4) moves up four spots after beating Wyoming, Nevada and Utah State to win the Mountain West tournament.
15. Purdue stays (18-9) here after losing to Ohio State in OT in the Big Ten tournament.
16. Florida State (16-6) falls two spots after beating North Carolina in the ACC Tournament before losing to Georgia Tech in the final.
17. Virginia (18-6) stays here after beating Syracuse in the ACC tournament before having to withdraw because of COVID-19 issues.
18. LSU (18-9) returns to my ballot for the first time since my preseason ballot after beating Ole Miss and Arkansas in the SEC tournament before losing to Alabama in the final. LSU finished third in the SEC standings and beat Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri in the regular season. I know LSU lost to Texas Tech in January, but I'm putting the Tigers on my ballot here, one spot ahead of Texas Tech.
19. Texas Tech (17-10) stays here after losing to Texas in the Big 12 tournament.
20. St. Bonaventure (16-4) cracks my ballot here after beating VCU to win the A-10 tournament title game. The Bonnies swept the A-10 regular-season and tournament titles.
21. Colorado (22-8) stays here after beating Cal and USC in the Pac-12 tournament before losing to Oregon State in the final.
22. Loyola of Chicago (24-4) stays here after an idle week following its Missouri Valley tournament championship.
23. Georgia Tech (17-8) cracks my ballot here after beating Miami and Florida State to win the ACC tournament. Georgia Tech has won eight straight games. The Yellow Jackets finished fourth in the ACC standings and beat FSU and Virginia Tech in the regular season.
24. USC (22-7) stays here after beating Utah in the Pac-12 tournament before losing to Colorado.
25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving Creighton or BYU on my ballot, either dropping Creighton two spots on my ballot to No. 25 or keeping BYU in this spot. But in the end, I decided to recognize Winthrop and put the Eagles back on my ballot after a six-week absence in recognition of their 23-1 season. Winthrop was idle this past week but swept the Big South regular-season and tournament titles. The team's lone loss was to UNC Asheville in late January. So Winthrop is my No. 25.