Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

15. Virginia Tech (14-4) stays here after another idle week. Next: Tuesday against Georgia Tech and Sat. against Wake Forest.

16. Creighton (16-5) stays here after an idle week. Next: Wednesday against DePaul and Sat. at Xavier.

17. Texas Tech (14-7) falls five spots after losing at Kansas. Next: a big game Monday at Oklahoma State and the big game Sat. against Texas.

18. Virginia (15-5) drops nine spots after losing big at Florida State and falling at Duke. Next: Wed. against N.C. State.

19. Oklahoma State (14-6) moves up four spots after beating Iowa State. Next: the big game Monday against Texas Tech and the big game Sat. against Oklahoma.

20. Arkansas (17-5) cracks my ballot here after beating Florida. The Razorbacks have won seven of their last eight games, including a win at Missouri. Next: the big game Wed. against Alabama and a good game Sat. against LSU.

21. USC (18-4) falls four spots after beating Arizona State and losing to Arizona. Next: a big game Monday against Oregon, an intriguing Thursday game at Colorado and a Sat. game at Utah.

22. Belmont (24-1) moves up two spots after beating Jacksonville State and Tenn. Tech. Next: Thurs. at Eastern Kentucky and Sat. at Morehead State.