Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot
Zags

The Gonzaga bench cheers during the second half of a win over Pacific.

 AP

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out UCLA after its loss at Stanford at the buzzer, although it was a tough call. But I want to see what UCLA does this week against Oregon and Oregon State; could be back on the ballot next week.

I booted Colorado after it lost it at Washington.

I evicted Clemson after it lost to Georgia Tech and Florida State.

I kicked out UConn after it lost to St. John's and Creighton.

Here is the ballot:

1. Gonzaga (15-0) stays here after beating Pacific. Next: Thursday at San Diego and Sat. at Pepperdine.

2. Baylor (14-0) stays here after beating Kansas and winning at Oklahoma State. Next: Wed. against Kansas State and Sat. against Auburn.

3. Villanova (10-1) stays here after beating Seton Hall and Providence. Next: a good game Thursday at UConn and a Sat. visit to Seton Hall.

4. Michigan (13-1) moves up two spots after beating Maryland and winning at Purdue. Next: the athletic department has gone on a COVID pause.

5. Texas (11-2) stays here after an idle week. Next: a big game Tues. against Oklahoma and a Sat. visit to Kentucky.

6. Houston (13-1) moves up three spots after beating Tulsa and winning at Temple. Next: Thurs. at Tulane and Sunday against SMU.

7. Alabama (13-3) moves up nine spots after winning at LSU and beating Miss. State. Alabama has won nine straight. Next: Tues. against Kentucky and a big game Sat. at Oklahoma.

8. Missouri (10-2) moves up seven spots after beating South Carolina and winning at Tennessee. Next: Tues. at Auburn and Sat. against TCU.

9. Iowa (12-3) falls five spots after losing at home to Indiana. Next: a big game Friday at Illinois.

10. Virginia (10-2) moves up nine spots after beating Georgia Tech. Next: Monday against Syracuse and a big game Saturday at Va. Tech.

11. Hmmm. I'm going to put Florida State (9-2) back on my ballot here in this spot. FSU is back on the ballot after a three-week absence after winning at Louisville and thumping Clemson. Somebody has to be No. 11, right? I don't think Tennessee or Kansas deserves to be this high after their 0-2 weeks. I don't want to move up Ohio State after a 1-1 week. So I will go with FSU, which is 4-0 since coming back from its COVID pause. Next: Wed. against Miami and Sat. at Ga. Tech.

12. Ohio State (12-4) stays here after losing at home to Purdue and winning at Wisconsin. Next: Wed. against Penn State and a good game Sunday against Michigan State.

13. Kansas (10-5) falls five spots after losing at Baylor and falling at Oklahoma. Kansas has lost four of its last six, including three in a row. Next: Thurs. against TCU and a big game Saturday at Tennessee.

14. West Virginia (10-4) stays here after winning at Kansas State. Next: a big game Monday against Texas Tech and a Sat. game with Florida.

15. Wisconsin (12-4) falls five spots after beating Northwestern and losing at home to Ohio State. Next: Wed. at Maryland and Sat. at Penn State.

16. Tennessee (10-3) falls nine spots after losing at Florida and falling at home to Missouri. Next: Tues. against Miss. State and the big game Sat. against Kansas. Perhaps the Vols' best player will be healthy enough to return to the lineup Tuesday.

17. Oklahoma State (9-4) stays here after losing to Baylor. Next: Monday at Iowa State and Sat. against Arkansas.

18. Texas Tech (11-4) stays here after an idle week. Next: the big game Monday at WVU and an intriguing Sat. game at LSU.

19. Virginia Tech (11-3) falls six spots after losing at Syracuse. Next: Wed. at Notre Dame and the big game Saturday against UVa.

20. Creighton (11-4) stays here after losing at home to Providence and beating UConn. Next: Wed. at Seton Hall and Sat. at DePaul.

21. Minnesota (11-5) falls 10 spots after losing at home to Maryland. Next: a good game Sat. at Purdue.

22. Saint Louis (7-1) stays here after another idle week. Next: hopefully the COVID break ends with a Tuesday game with Dayton and a Friday visit to Richmond.

23. Oklahoma (9-4) cracks my ballot here after beating Kansas State and Kansas. Oklahoma also beat WVU this month. Next: a big game Tuesday at Texas and the big game Sat. with Alabama. What a week.

24. Boise State (13-1) cracks my ballot here after beating Fresno State. The Mountain West leader has won 13 straight since losing its opener at Houston, including a December win at BYU. Next: a Wed. game at Colorado State, followed by a Fri. game at Colorado State.

25. For this last spot, I looked at Illinois and Purdue. I also thought about leaving UCLA on my ballot in this spot. But in the end, I decided to put Winthrop (15-0) on my ballot here. The Big South leader has qualitynonleague wins over Furman and UNC Greensboro and has won 20 straight games dating back to last season. Next: Thursday and Friday against UNC Asheville.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

