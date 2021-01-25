Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.
I kicked out UCLA after its loss at Stanford at the buzzer, although it was a tough call. But I want to see what UCLA does this week against Oregon and Oregon State; could be back on the ballot next week.
I booted Colorado after it lost it at Washington.
I evicted Clemson after it lost to Georgia Tech and Florida State.
I kicked out UConn after it lost to St. John's and Creighton.
Here is the ballot:
1. Gonzaga (15-0) stays here after beating Pacific. Next: Thursday at San Diego and Sat. at Pepperdine.
2. Baylor (14-0) stays here after beating Kansas and winning at Oklahoma State. Next: Wed. against Kansas State and Sat. against Auburn.
3. Villanova (10-1) stays here after beating Seton Hall and Providence. Next: a good game Thursday at UConn and a Sat. visit to Seton Hall.
4. Michigan (13-1) moves up two spots after beating Maryland and winning at Purdue. Next: the athletic department has gone on a COVID pause.
5. Texas (11-2) stays here after an idle week. Next: a big game Tues. against Oklahoma and a Sat. visit to Kentucky.
6. Houston (13-1) moves up three spots after beating Tulsa and winning at Temple. Next: Thurs. at Tulane and Sunday against SMU.
7. Alabama (13-3) moves up nine spots after winning at LSU and beating Miss. State. Alabama has won nine straight. Next: Tues. against Kentucky and a big game Sat. at Oklahoma.
8. Missouri (10-2) moves up seven spots after beating South Carolina and winning at Tennessee. Next: Tues. at Auburn and Sat. against TCU.
9. Iowa (12-3) falls five spots after losing at home to Indiana. Next: a big game Friday at Illinois.
10. Virginia (10-2) moves up nine spots after beating Georgia Tech. Next: Monday against Syracuse and a big game Saturday at Va. Tech.
11. Hmmm. I'm going to put Florida State (9-2) back on my ballot here in this spot. FSU is back on the ballot after a three-week absence after winning at Louisville and thumping Clemson. Somebody has to be No. 11, right? I don't think Tennessee or Kansas deserves to be this high after their 0-2 weeks. I don't want to move up Ohio State after a 1-1 week. So I will go with FSU, which is 4-0 since coming back from its COVID pause. Next: Wed. against Miami and Sat. at Ga. Tech.
12. Ohio State (12-4) stays here after losing at home to Purdue and winning at Wisconsin. Next: Wed. against Penn State and a good game Sunday against Michigan State.
13. Kansas (10-5) falls five spots after losing at Baylor and falling at Oklahoma. Kansas has lost four of its last six, including three in a row. Next: Thurs. against TCU and a big game Saturday at Tennessee.
14. West Virginia (10-4) stays here after winning at Kansas State. Next: a big game Monday against Texas Tech and a Sat. game with Florida.
15. Wisconsin (12-4) falls five spots after beating Northwestern and losing at home to Ohio State. Next: Wed. at Maryland and Sat. at Penn State.
16. Tennessee (10-3) falls nine spots after losing at Florida and falling at home to Missouri. Next: Tues. against Miss. State and the big game Sat. against Kansas. Perhaps the Vols' best player will be healthy enough to return to the lineup Tuesday.
17. Oklahoma State (9-4) stays here after losing to Baylor. Next: Monday at Iowa State and Sat. against Arkansas.
18. Texas Tech (11-4) stays here after an idle week. Next: the big game Monday at WVU and an intriguing Sat. game at LSU.
19. Virginia Tech (11-3) falls six spots after losing at Syracuse. Next: Wed. at Notre Dame and the big game Saturday against UVa.
20. Creighton (11-4) stays here after losing at home to Providence and beating UConn. Next: Wed. at Seton Hall and Sat. at DePaul.
21. Minnesota (11-5) falls 10 spots after losing at home to Maryland. Next: a good game Sat. at Purdue.
22. Saint Louis (7-1) stays here after another idle week. Next: hopefully the COVID break ends with a Tuesday game with Dayton and a Friday visit to Richmond.
23. Oklahoma (9-4) cracks my ballot here after beating Kansas State and Kansas. Oklahoma also beat WVU this month. Next: a big game Tuesday at Texas and the big game Sat. with Alabama. What a week.
24. Boise State (13-1) cracks my ballot here after beating Fresno State. The Mountain West leader has won 13 straight since losing its opener at Houston, including a December win at BYU. Next: a Wed. game at Colorado State, followed by a Fri. game at Colorado State.
25. For this last spot, I looked at Illinois and Purdue. I also thought about leaving UCLA on my ballot in this spot. But in the end, I decided to put Winthrop (15-0) on my ballot here. The Big South leader has qualitynonleague wins over Furman and UNC Greensboro and has won 20 straight games dating back to last season. Next: Thursday and Friday against UNC Asheville.