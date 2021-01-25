Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

6. Houston (13-1) moves up three spots after beating Tulsa and winning at Temple. Next: Thurs. at Tulane and Sunday against SMU.

7. Alabama (13-3) moves up nine spots after winning at LSU and beating Miss. State. Alabama has won nine straight. Next: Tues. against Kentucky and a big game Sat. at Oklahoma.

8. Missouri (10-2) moves up seven spots after beating South Carolina and winning at Tennessee. Next: Tues. at Auburn and Sat. against TCU.

9. Iowa (12-3) falls five spots after losing at home to Indiana. Next: a big game Friday at Illinois.

10. Virginia (10-2) moves up nine spots after beating Georgia Tech. Next: Monday against Syracuse and a big game Saturday at Va. Tech.

11. Hmmm. I'm going to put Florida State (9-2) back on my ballot here in this spot. FSU is back on the ballot after a three-week absence after winning at Louisville and thumping Clemson. Somebody has to be No. 11, right? I don't think Tennessee or Kansas deserves to be this high after their 0-2 weeks. I don't want to move up Ohio State after a 1-1 week. So I will go with FSU, which is 4-0 since coming back from its COVID pause. Next: Wed. against Miami and Sat. at Ga. Tech.