Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

Purdue

Purdue head coach Matt Painter

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out The College of Charleston after it lost at home to Hofstra.

I booted New Mexico after it lost at Nevada in double OT.

I evicted Duke after it lost at Virginia Tech.

I booted Miami after it lost at Pitt.

I kicked out UConn after it lost at home to Xavier. No shame in that particular loss, but UConn now has a losing record in Big East play and I wanted to make room for teams who are doing better of late.

I evicted Auburn after it lost to Texas A&M and WVU.

Here is the ballot:

1. Purdue (21-1) stays here after it won at Michigan and beat Michigan State. Next: Wed. vs. Penn State and a big game Saturday at Indiana.

2. Arizona (19-3) moves up two spots after winning at Washington State and at Washington. Next: Thurs. against Oregon and Sat. against Oregon State.

3. Tennessee (18-3) moves up two spots after beating Georgia and Texas. Next: Wed. at Florida and a good game Saturday against Auburn.

4. Alabama (18-3) falls two spots after beating Miss. State and losing at Oklahoma. Next: Tuesday vs. Vandy and Saturday at LSU.

5. Houston (20-2) moves up a spot after winning at UCF and beating Cincinnati. Next: Thursday at Wichita State and an intriguing game at Temple on Sunday.

6. Virginia (16-3) moves up a spot after beating Boston College. Next: Monday at Syracuse and Saturday at Virginia Tech.

7. Kansas State (18-3) falls four spots after losing at Iowa State and beating Florida. Next: a big game Tuesday at Kansas and another big game Saturday against Texas.

8. Baylor (16-5) moves up 10 spots after beating Kansas and Arkansas. Next: a big game Monday at Texas and a Saturday game against Texas Tech.

9. UCLA (17-4) falls a spot after losing at Southern Cal. Next: Thurs. against Washington and Sat. against Washington State.

10. Kansas (17-4) falls one spot after losing at Baylor and winning at Kentucky. Next: the big game Tuesday against Kansas State and another big game Saturday at Iowa State.

11. Iowa State (15-5) falls one spot after beating Kansas State and losing at Missouri. Next: Monday at Texas Tech and the big game Saturday against Kansas.

12. Texas (17-4) falls one spot after beating Oklahoma State and losing at Tennessee. Next: the big game Monday against Baylor and the big game Saturday at Kansas State.

13. TCU (16-5) falls one spot after beating Oklahoma and losing at Miss. State in OT. Next: Tuesday against WVU and Sat. at Oklahoma State.

14. Xavier (17-5) stays here after winning at UConn and losing at Creighton. Next: a big game Wed. against Providence and a Sat. game against St. John's.

15. Gonzaga (18-4) stays here after winning at Portland. Next: Thursday against Santa Clara and a big game Saturday at Saint Mary's.

16. Marquette (17-5) stays here after winning at DePaul. Next: Wed. against Villanova and Sat. against Butler.

17. Florida Atlantic (21-1) stays here after beating Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Next: Thursday at UAB and Saturday at Charlotte.

18. Clemson (18-4) moves up two spots after beating Georgia Tech and winning at Florida State. Next: Tuesday at Boston College and a good game Saturday against Miami.

19. Providence (17-5) moves up four spots after beating Butler and winning at Villanova. Next: the big game Wed. at Xavier.

20. Saint Mary's (19-4) cracks my ballot here after winning at BYU. The Gaels are in first place in the West Coast Conference and boast a marquee nonleague win over San Diego State. The Gaels also beat Oral Roberts. Next: Thursday against San Francisco and the big game Saturday against Gonzaga.

21. Indiana (15-6) returns to my ballot here after a three-week absence after winning at Minnesota and beating Ohio State. Indiana has won five in a row, including a win at Illinois and home wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State. Indiana has also won at Xavier and has beaten North Carolina. Next: Tuesday at Maryland the big game Saturday against Purdue.

22. San Diego State (17-4) returns to my ballot here after a two-week absence after beating Utah State and San Jose State. San Diego State tops the Mountain West standings. Next: Tuesday at Nevada and a good game Friday vs. Boise State.

23. Creighton (13-8) returns to my ballot here after a seven-week absence after beating St. John's and Xavier. Creighton has won four in a row, including marquee wins over Providence and Xavier. Next: Wed. at Georgetown and Sat. against Villanova.

24. Missouri (16-5) returns to my ballot here after a two-week absence after winning at Ole Miss and beating Iowa State. Missouri also owns a win over Illinois. Next: Wed. against LSU and Sat. at Miss. State.

25. For this last spot, I looked at Northwestern, Illinois, USC, North Carolina, N.C. State and Boise State. I also thought about leaving UConn or Charleston on my ballot. But in the end, I decided to make Pittsburgh (15-7) my No. 25 team after the Panthers beat Wake Forest and Miami. Pitt has not only beaten Miami but also Virginia. Pitt has also beaten UNC, a team I was thinking about for my No. 25 spot. Pitt has also won at Northwestern, another team I was thinking about for my No. 25 spot. Pitt has also won at N.C. State. Next: a good game Wed. at UNC.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

