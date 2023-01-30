Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out The College of Charleston after it lost at home to Hofstra.

I booted New Mexico after it lost at Nevada in double OT.

I evicted Duke after it lost at Virginia Tech.

I booted Miami after it lost at Pitt.

I kicked out UConn after it lost at home to Xavier. No shame in that particular loss, but UConn now has a losing record in Big East play and I wanted to make room for teams who are doing better of late.

I evicted Auburn after it lost to Texas A&M and WVU.

Here is the ballot:

1. Purdue (21-1) stays here after it won at Michigan and beat Michigan State. Next: Wed. vs. Penn State and a big game Saturday at Indiana.

2. Arizona (19-3) moves up two spots after winning at Washington State and at Washington. Next: Thurs. against Oregon and Sat. against Oregon State.

3. Tennessee (18-3) moves up two spots after beating Georgia and Texas. Next: Wed. at Florida and a good game Saturday against Auburn.

4. Alabama (18-3) falls two spots after beating Miss. State and losing at Oklahoma. Next: Tuesday vs. Vandy and Saturday at LSU.

5. Houston (20-2) moves up a spot after winning at UCF and beating Cincinnati. Next: Thursday at Wichita State and an intriguing game at Temple on Sunday.

6. Virginia (16-3) moves up a spot after beating Boston College. Next: Monday at Syracuse and Saturday at Virginia Tech.

7. Kansas State (18-3) falls four spots after losing at Iowa State and beating Florida. Next: a big game Tuesday at Kansas and another big game Saturday against Texas.

8. Baylor (16-5) moves up 10 spots after beating Kansas and Arkansas. Next: a big game Monday at Texas and a Saturday game against Texas Tech.

9. UCLA (17-4) falls a spot after losing at Southern Cal. Next: Thurs. against Washington and Sat. against Washington State.

10. Kansas (17-4) falls one spot after losing at Baylor and winning at Kentucky. Next: the big game Tuesday against Kansas State and another big game Saturday at Iowa State.

11. Iowa State (15-5) falls one spot after beating Kansas State and losing at Missouri. Next: Monday at Texas Tech and the big game Saturday against Kansas.

12. Texas (17-4) falls one spot after beating Oklahoma State and losing at Tennessee. Next: the big game Monday against Baylor and the big game Saturday at Kansas State.

13. TCU (16-5) falls one spot after beating Oklahoma and losing at Miss. State in OT. Next: Tuesday against WVU and Sat. at Oklahoma State.

14. Xavier (17-5) stays here after winning at UConn and losing at Creighton. Next: a big game Wed. against Providence and a Sat. game against St. John's.

15. Gonzaga (18-4) stays here after winning at Portland. Next: Thursday against Santa Clara and a big game Saturday at Saint Mary's.

16. Marquette (17-5) stays here after winning at DePaul. Next: Wed. against Villanova and Sat. against Butler.

17. Florida Atlantic (21-1) stays here after beating Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Next: Thursday at UAB and Saturday at Charlotte.

18. Clemson (18-4) moves up two spots after beating Georgia Tech and winning at Florida State. Next: Tuesday at Boston College and a good game Saturday against Miami.

19. Providence (17-5) moves up four spots after beating Butler and winning at Villanova. Next: the big game Wed. at Xavier.

20. Saint Mary's (19-4) cracks my ballot here after winning at BYU. The Gaels are in first place in the West Coast Conference and boast a marquee nonleague win over San Diego State. The Gaels also beat Oral Roberts. Next: Thursday against San Francisco and the big game Saturday against Gonzaga.

21. Indiana (15-6) returns to my ballot here after a three-week absence after winning at Minnesota and beating Ohio State. Indiana has won five in a row, including a win at Illinois and home wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State. Indiana has also won at Xavier and has beaten North Carolina. Next: Tuesday at Maryland the big game Saturday against Purdue.

22. San Diego State (17-4) returns to my ballot here after a two-week absence after beating Utah State and San Jose State. San Diego State tops the Mountain West standings. Next: Tuesday at Nevada and a good game Friday vs. Boise State.

23. Creighton (13-8) returns to my ballot here after a seven-week absence after beating St. John's and Xavier. Creighton has won four in a row, including marquee wins over Providence and Xavier. Next: Wed. at Georgetown and Sat. against Villanova.

24. Missouri (16-5) returns to my ballot here after a two-week absence after winning at Ole Miss and beating Iowa State. Missouri also owns a win over Illinois. Next: Wed. against LSU and Sat. at Miss. State.

25. For this last spot, I looked at Northwestern, Illinois, USC, North Carolina, N.C. State and Boise State. I also thought about leaving UConn or Charleston on my ballot. But in the end, I decided to make Pittsburgh (15-7) my No. 25 team after the Panthers beat Wake Forest and Miami. Pitt has not only beaten Miami but also Virginia. Pitt has also beaten UNC, a team I was thinking about for my No. 25 spot. Pitt has also won at Northwestern, another team I was thinking about for my No. 25 spot. Pitt has also won at N.C. State. Next: a good game Wed. at UNC.