Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out Wyoming after it lost to New Mexico.

I booted Michigan State after it lost to Penn State and Illinois. The Spartans have lost four of their last five games.

I evicted Ohio State after it lost at home to Iowa. The Buckeyes have lost two of their last four games.

I kicked out Marquette after it lost to Creighton.

Here is my ballot.

1. Gonzaga (23-2) stays here after winning at Pepperdine and beating Santa Clara. Next: an intriguing game Thursday at San Francisco and a big game Saturday at Saint Mary's.

2. Arizona (24-2) moves up two spots after beating Oregon State and Oregon. Next: Thursday at Utah and Saturday at Colorado.

3. Villanova (21-6) moves up four spots after winning at Providence and beating Georgetown. Next: a big game Tuesday at UConn.

4. Kentucky (22-5) falls one spot after losing at Tennessee and beating Alabama. Not going to ding Kentucky too much for going 1-1 against ranked teams this past week. Next: Wed. against LSU and a big game Saturday at Arkansas.

5. Kansas (22-4) moves up three spots after beating Oklahoma State and winning at WVU. Next: Tuesday against Kansas State and a big game Saturday at Baylor.

6. Auburn (24-3) drops four spots after beating Vanderbilt and losing at Florida. Next: Wed. against Mississippi and a big game Saturday at Tennessee.

7. Purdue (24-4) moves up three spots after winning at Northwestern and beating Rutgers. Next: a big game Saturday at Michigan State.

8. Duke (23-4) moves up a spot after beating Wake Forest and Florida State. Next: an intriguing game Wed. at Virginia and a Saturday game at Syracuse.

9. Texas Tech (21-6) moves up three spots after beating Baylor and winning at Texas. Next: Tues. against Oklahoma and Saturday at TCU.

10. Providence (22-3) moves down five spots after losing at home to Villanova and winning at Butler in OT. Next: Wed. against Xavier and Sat. against Creighton.

11. Baylor (22-5) moves down five spots after losing at Texas Tech and beating TCU. Next: Mon. at Oklahoma State and the big game Saturday against Kansas.

12. Illinois (19-7) drops one spot after losing at Rutgers and winning at Michigan State. Next: a big game Thurs. against Ohio State and Sunday at Michigan (which I assume will be without its coach).

13. Wisconsin (21-5) stays here after winning at Indiana and beating Michigan. Next: Wed. at Minnesota and a big game Saturday at Rutgers.

14. UCLA (19-5) moves up two spots after beating Wash. State and Washington. Next: Monday against Arizona State, Thursday at Oregon and Saturday at Oregon State.

15. Houston (22-4) stays here after beating UCF and winning at Wichita State in double overtime. Next: Wed. at Tulane and Sunday against SMU.

16. Texas (19-8) falls two spots after winning at Oklahoma in OT and losing at home to Texas Tech. Next: Wed. against TCU and Saturday at West Virginia.

17. Murray State (26-2) stays here after beating Austin Peay and winning at Tennessee-Martin. Next: a good game Thursday against Belmont and Sat. at Southeast Missouri State.

18. Arkansas (21-6) returns to my ballot here after a 10-week absence after winning at Missouri and beating Tennessee. Arkansas has won 11 of its last 12 games, including an OT win over Auburn and a win at LSU. Next: Tuesday at Florida and the big game Saturday against Kentucky.

19. Tennessee (19-7) stays here after beating Kentucky and losing at Arkansas. Next: Tuesday at Missouri and the big game Saturday against Auburn.

20. UConn (19-7) moves up five spots after beating Seton Hall and Xavier. Next: the big game Tuesday against Villanova and a Sunday game at Georgetown.

21. USC (23-4) stays here after beating Washington and edging Washington State. Next: Thursday at Oregon State and Saturday at Oregon.

22. Saint Mary's (22-6) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after beating San Francisco and BYU. Next: Thursday at San Diego and the big game Saturday against Gonzaga.

23. Rutgers (16-10) cracks my ballot here after beating Illinois and losing at Purdue. Rutgers has won four of its last five games, beating Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and the Illini. Next: Wed. at Michigan (which I assume will not have its coach on the sideline) and the big game Sat. against Wisconsin.

24. Alabama (17-10) stays here after beating Miss. State and losing at Kentucky. Next: Tues. at Vandy and Sat. against South Carolina.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at leaving Ohio State on my ballot and putting the Buckeyes at No. 25. I also thought about leaving Wyoming on my ballot and putting the Cowboys No. 25. But in the end, I decided to return Boise State (21-6) to my ballot after a two-week absence and put the Broncos at No. 25. The Broncos are back atop the Mountain West standings after winning at Air Force and beating Utah State. Next: Tues. against San Diego State and Saturday at UNLV.

