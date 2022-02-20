 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out Wyoming after it lost to New Mexico.

I booted Michigan State after it lost to Penn State and Illinois. The Spartans have lost four of their last five games.

I evicted Ohio State after it lost at home to Iowa. The Buckeyes have lost two of their last four games.

I kicked out Marquette after it lost to Creighton.

Here is my ballot.

1. Gonzaga (23-2) stays here after winning at Pepperdine and beating Santa Clara. Next: an intriguing game Thursday at San Francisco and a big game Saturday at Saint Mary's.

2. Arizona (24-2) moves up two spots after beating Oregon State and Oregon. Next: Thursday at Utah and Saturday at Colorado.

3. Villanova (21-6) moves up four spots after winning at Providence and beating Georgetown. Next: a big game Tuesday at UConn.

People are also reading…

4. Kentucky (22-5) falls one spot after losing at Tennessee and beating Alabama. Not going to ding Kentucky too much for going 1-1 against ranked teams this past week. Next: Wed. against LSU and a big game Saturday at Arkansas.

5. Kansas (22-4) moves up three spots after beating Oklahoma State and winning at WVU. Next: Tuesday against Kansas State and a big game Saturday at Baylor.

6. Auburn (24-3) drops four spots after beating Vanderbilt and losing at Florida. Next: Wed. against Mississippi and a big game Saturday at Tennessee.

7. Purdue (24-4) moves up three spots after winning at Northwestern and beating Rutgers. Next: a big game Saturday at Michigan State.

8. Duke (23-4) moves up a spot after beating Wake Forest and Florida State. Next: an intriguing game Wed. at Virginia and a Saturday game at Syracuse.

9. Texas Tech (21-6) moves up three spots after beating Baylor and winning at Texas. Next: Tues. against Oklahoma and Saturday at TCU.

10. Providence (22-3) moves down five spots after losing at home to Villanova and winning at Butler in OT. Next: Wed. against Xavier and Sat. against Creighton.

11. Baylor (22-5) moves down five spots after losing at Texas Tech and beating TCU. Next: Mon. at Oklahoma State and the big game Saturday against Kansas.

12. Illinois (19-7) drops one spot after losing at Rutgers and winning at Michigan State. Next: a big game Thurs. against Ohio State and Sunday at Michigan (which I assume will be without its coach).

13. Wisconsin (21-5) stays here after winning at Indiana and beating Michigan. Next: Wed. at Minnesota and a big game Saturday at Rutgers.

14. UCLA (19-5) moves up two spots after beating Wash. State and Washington. Next: Monday against Arizona State, Thursday at Oregon and Saturday at Oregon State.

15. Houston (22-4) stays here after beating UCF and winning at Wichita State in double overtime. Next: Wed. at Tulane and Sunday against SMU.

16. Texas (19-8) falls two spots after winning at Oklahoma in OT and losing at home to Texas Tech. Next: Wed. against TCU and Saturday at West Virginia.

17. Murray State (26-2) stays here after beating Austin Peay and winning at Tennessee-Martin. Next: a good game Thursday against Belmont and Sat. at Southeast Missouri State.

18. Arkansas (21-6) returns to my ballot here after a 10-week absence after winning at Missouri and beating Tennessee. Arkansas has won 11 of its last 12 games, including an OT win over Auburn and a win at LSU. Next: Tuesday at Florida and the big game Saturday against Kentucky.

19. Tennessee (19-7) stays here after beating Kentucky and losing at Arkansas. Next: Tuesday at Missouri and the big game Saturday against Auburn.

20. UConn (19-7) moves up five spots after beating Seton Hall and Xavier. Next: the big game Tuesday against Villanova and a Sunday game at Georgetown.

21. USC (23-4) stays here after beating Washington and edging Washington State. Next: Thursday at Oregon State and Saturday at Oregon.

22. Saint Mary's (22-6) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after beating San Francisco and BYU. Next: Thursday at San Diego and the big game Saturday against Gonzaga.

23. Rutgers (16-10) cracks my ballot here after beating Illinois and losing at Purdue. Rutgers has won four of its last five games, beating Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and the Illini. Next: Wed. at Michigan (which I assume will not have its coach on the sideline) and the big game Sat. against Wisconsin.

24. Alabama (17-10) stays here after beating Miss. State and losing at Kentucky. Next: Tues. at Vandy and Sat. against South Carolina.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at leaving Ohio State on my ballot and putting the Buckeyes at No. 25. I also thought about leaving Wyoming on my ballot and putting the Cowboys No. 25. But in the end, I decided to return Boise State (21-6) to my ballot after a two-week absence and put the Broncos at No. 25. The Broncos are back atop the Mountain West standings after winning at Air Force and beating Utah State. Next: Tues. against San Diego State and Saturday at UNLV.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

