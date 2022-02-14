Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out Saint Mary's after it lost to Santa Clara and Gonzaga.

I evicted Davidson after it lost to Rhode Island.

And I have a new No. 1.

Sixteen teams on last week's ballot lost at least once this past week, including my previous No. 1, Auburn.

Here is the ballot.

1. Gonzaga (21-2) moves up a spot after beating Pacific and Saint Mary's. Next: Wed. at Pepperdine and Sat. against Santa Clara.

2. Auburn (23-2) falls a spot after losing at Arkansas in OT and beating Texas A&M. Next: Wed. against Vanderbilt and Sat. at Florida.

3. Kentucky (21-4) stays here after winning at South Carolina and beating Florida. Next: a big game Tues. at Tennessee and another big game Sat. against Alabama.

4. Arizona (22-2) moves up a spot after road wins over Arizona State, Washington State and Washington. Next: Thurs. against Oregon State and Sat. against Oregon.

5. Providence (21-2) moves up four spots after beating DePaul in OT. Friars have won eight in a row. Next: a big game Tuesday against Villanova and a Sunday game at Butler.

6. Baylor (21-4) moves up six spots after winning at Kansas State and beating Texas. Next: a big game Wed. at Texas Tech and a Sat. game against TCU.

7. Villanova (19-6) moves up 10 spots after winning at St. John's and beating Seton Hall. Next: the big game Tues. at Providence and a Sat. game against Georgetown.

8. Kansas (20-4) falls one spot after losing at Texas and beating Oklahoma. Next: Mon. against Oklahoma State and Sat. at West Virginia.

9. Duke (21-4) falls three spots after losing to Virginia and winning at Boston College and at Clemson. Next: Tues. against Wake Forest and Sat. against Florida State.

10. Purdue (22-4) drops six spots after beating Illinois, getting squashed at Michigan and edging Maryland. Next: Wed. at Northwestern and an intriguing game Sunday against surging Rutgers.

11. Illinois (18-6) stays here after losing at Purdue and beating Northwestern. Next: a good game Wed. at Rutgers and a big game Sat. at Michigan State.

12. Texas Tech (19-6) drops two spots after losing at Oklahoma and beating TCU. Next: the big game Wed. against Baylor and another big game Saturday at Texas.

13. Wisconsin (19-5) stays here after winning at Michigan State and losing at home to Rutgers. Next: Tuesday at Indiana and Sunday against Michigan.

14. Texas (18-7) moves up four spots after beating Kansas and losing at Baylor. Next: Tues. at Oklahoma and the big game Sat. against Texas Tech.

15. Houston (20-4) falls seven spots after losing at SMU and losing to Memphis. Next: Thursday against Central Florida and Sunday at Wichita St.

16. UCLA (17-5) falls two spots after beating Stanford and losing at USC. Next: Thursday against Washington State and Sat. against Washington.

17. Murray State (24-2) moves up three spots after winning at Tenn. State and at Morehead State. Next: Wed. against Austin Peay and Sat. at Tennessee-Martin.

18. Wyoming (21-3) moves up three spots after beating Utah State in overtime and winning at San Jose State. Wyoming deserves to be in the AP Top 25; maybe more voters will join me in ranking the Cowboys this week. Next: Tuesday at New Mexico and Sat. against Air Force.

19. Tennessee (18-6) moves up three spots after winning at Miss. State and beating Vanderbilt. Next: the big game Tuesday against Kentucky and a big game Saturday at Arkansas.

20. Michigan State (18-6) falls a spot after losing at home to Wisconsin and beating Indiana. Next: Tues. at Penn State and the big game Saturday against Illinois.

21. USC (21-4) returns to my ballot here after a one-week absence after beating Pacific and UCLA. USC finally has a marquee win on its resume. Next: Thursday against Washington and Sunday against Washington State.

22. Ohio State (15-6) falls six spots after losing at Rutgers and winning at Michigan. Next: Tues. against Minnesota and a good game Saturday against Iowa.

23. Marquette (16-9) drops eight spots after losing at UConn and at Butler. Next: Wed, against Georgetown and Sunday at Creighton.

24. Alabama (16-9) returns to my ballot here after a one-week absence after winning at Ole Miss and beating Arkansas. Next: Wed. against Miss. State and the big game Sat. at Kentucky.

25. For this last spot, I looked very hard at Arkansas and Xavier. But in the end, I decided to leave UConn (17-7) at No. 25 on my ballot. The Huskies went 2-1 this week, beating Marquette, losing at Xavier and winning at St. John's. I would have put Arkansas on the ballot if the Razorbacks had followed up their win over Auburn by beating Alabama, but they didn't. I would have put Xavier here if Xavier had gone 2-0 this week, but Xavier lost at Seton Hall prior to beating UConn. So I decided to stick with UConn at No. 25, considering it has now beaten Marquette for the second time this season. Next: Wed. against Seton Hall and a big game Saturday against Xavier.

