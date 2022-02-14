 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out Saint Mary's after it lost to Santa Clara and Gonzaga.

I evicted Davidson after it lost to Rhode Island.

And I have a new No. 1.

Sixteen teams on last week's ballot lost at least once this past week, including my previous No. 1, Auburn.

Here is the ballot.

1. Gonzaga (21-2) moves up a spot after beating Pacific and Saint Mary's. Next: Wed. at Pepperdine and Sat. against Santa Clara.

2. Auburn (23-2) falls a spot after losing at Arkansas in OT and beating Texas A&M. Next: Wed. against Vanderbilt and Sat. at Florida.

3. Kentucky (21-4) stays here after winning at South Carolina and beating Florida. Next: a big game Tues. at Tennessee and another big game Sat. against Alabama.

4. Arizona (22-2) moves up a spot after road wins over Arizona State, Washington State and Washington. Next: Thurs. against Oregon State and Sat. against Oregon.

5. Providence (21-2) moves up four spots after beating DePaul in OT. Friars have won eight in a row. Next: a big game Tuesday against Villanova and a Sunday game at Butler.

6. Baylor (21-4) moves up six spots after winning at Kansas State and beating Texas. Next: a big game Wed. at Texas Tech and a Sat. game against TCU.

7. Villanova (19-6) moves up 10 spots after winning at St. John's and beating Seton Hall. Next: the big game Tues. at Providence and a Sat. game against Georgetown.

8. Kansas (20-4) falls one spot after losing at Texas and beating Oklahoma. Next: Mon. against Oklahoma State and Sat. at West Virginia.

9. Duke (21-4) falls three spots after losing to Virginia and winning at Boston College and at Clemson. Next: Tues. against Wake Forest and Sat. against Florida State.

10. Purdue (22-4) drops six spots after beating Illinois, getting squashed at Michigan and edging Maryland. Next: Wed. at Northwestern and an intriguing game Sunday against surging Rutgers.

11. Illinois (18-6) stays here after losing at Purdue and beating Northwestern. Next: a good game Wed. at Rutgers and a big game Sat. at Michigan State.

12. Texas Tech (19-6) drops two spots after losing at Oklahoma and beating TCU. Next: the big game Wed. against Baylor and another big game Saturday at Texas.

13. Wisconsin (19-5) stays here after winning at Michigan State and losing at home to Rutgers. Next: Tuesday at Indiana and Sunday against Michigan.

14. Texas (18-7) moves up four spots after beating Kansas and losing at Baylor. Next: Tues. at Oklahoma and the big game Sat. against Texas Tech.

15. Houston (20-4) falls seven spots after losing at SMU and losing to Memphis. Next: Thursday against Central Florida and Sunday at Wichita St.

16. UCLA (17-5) falls two spots after beating Stanford and losing at USC. Next: Thursday against Washington State and Sat. against Washington.

17. Murray State (24-2) moves up three spots after winning at Tenn. State and at Morehead State. Next: Wed. against Austin Peay and Sat. at Tennessee-Martin.

18. Wyoming (21-3) moves up three spots after beating Utah State in overtime and winning at San Jose State. Wyoming deserves to be in the AP Top 25; maybe more voters will join me in ranking the Cowboys this week. Next: Tuesday at New Mexico and Sat. against Air Force.

19. Tennessee (18-6) moves up three spots after winning at Miss. State and beating Vanderbilt. Next: the big game Tuesday against Kentucky and a big game Saturday at Arkansas.

20. Michigan State (18-6) falls a spot after losing at home to Wisconsin and beating Indiana. Next: Tues. at Penn State and the big game Saturday against Illinois.

21. USC (21-4) returns to my ballot here after a one-week absence after beating Pacific and UCLA.  USC finally has a marquee win on its resume. Next: Thursday against Washington and Sunday against Washington State.

22. Ohio State (15-6) falls six spots after losing at Rutgers and winning at Michigan. Next: Tues. against Minnesota and a good game Saturday against Iowa.

23. Marquette (16-9) drops eight spots after losing at UConn and at Butler. Next: Wed, against Georgetown and Sunday at Creighton.

24. Alabama (16-9) returns to my ballot here after a one-week absence after winning at Ole Miss and beating Arkansas. Next: Wed. against Miss. State and the big game Sat. at Kentucky.

25. For this last spot, I looked very hard at Arkansas and Xavier. But in the end, I decided to leave UConn (17-7) at No. 25 on my ballot. The Huskies went 2-1 this week, beating Marquette, losing at Xavier and winning at St. John's. I would have put Arkansas on the ballot if the Razorbacks had followed up their win over Auburn by beating Alabama, but they didn't. I would have put Xavier here if Xavier had gone 2-0 this week, but Xavier lost at Seton Hall prior to beating UConn. So I decided to stick with UConn at No. 25, considering it has now beaten Marquette for the second time this season. Next: Wed. against Seton Hall and a big game Saturday against Xavier.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

