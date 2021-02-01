Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
I evicted Kansas after it lost big at Tennessee. Jayhawks have lost four of their last five games.
I booted Minnesota after it lost at Purdue. Gophers have also lost four of their last five.
I evicted Saint Louis after it lost to Dayton.
I kicked out Boise State after it lost to Colorado State.
I booted Winthrop after it lost to UNC Asheville.
I did not have to kick out Louisville because, unlike most voters, I did not rank Louisville last week.
Here is the ballot,
1. Gonzaga (17-0) stays here after beating San Diego and Pepperdine. Next: Sat. against Santa Clara.
2. Baylor (16-0) stays here after beating Kansas State and Auburn. Next: a big game Tuesday at Texas and a Sat. game against TCU.
3. Villanova (11-1) stays here after beating Seton Hall. Next: Wed. at St. John's and a good game Sunday against Xavier.
4. Michigan (13-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: another week on COVID pause.
5. Houston (15-1) moves up a spot after beating Tulane and SMU. Next: Wed. at East Carolina.
6. Oklahoma (11-4) moves up 17 spots after winning at short-handed Texas and beating Alabama. Sooners have also beaten WVU and Kansas this month. They deserve to be in the top 10.
7. Texas (11-3) falls two spots after losing to Oklahoma. Next: the big game Tuesday with Baylor and another big game Sat. at Oklahoma State.
8. Ohio State (14-4) moves up four spots after beating Penn State and Michigan State. Next: a big game Thursday at Iowa.
9. Alabama (14-4) falls two spots after beating Kentucky and losing at Oklahoma. Next: Wed. against LSU and a big game Sat. at Missouri.
10. Virginia Tech (13-3) moves up nine spots after winning at Notre Dame and beating Virginia. The Hokies have beaten four ranked foes, including Villanova and UVa. They deserve to be in the top 10. Next: Wed. at Pitt and Sat. at Miami.
11. Iowa (12-4) falls two spots after losing at Illinois. Next: Tues. against Michigan State, the big game Thursday with Ohio State and a Sunday game at Indiana.
12. Tennessee moves up four spots after beating Miss. State and Kansas. Next: Tues. at Ole Miss and Sat. at Kentucky.
13. UVa (11-3) falls three spots after beating Syracuse and losing at Virginia Tech. Next: Wed. at N.C. State and Sat. against Louisville.
14. Missouri (11-3) falls six spots after losing at Auburn and beating TCU in OT. Next: Tues. at Kentucky and the big game Sat. with Alabama.
15. Illinois (11-5) returns to my ballot here after a two-week absence after beating Iowa. Next: Tues. at Indiana and a big game Sat. against Wisconsin.
16. West Virginia (11-5) falls two spots after beating Texas Tech and losing to Florida. Next: Tues. at Iowa State and a big game Sat. with Kansas.
17. Oklahoma State (11-4) stays here after winning at Iowa State and beating Arkansas. I still say Cowboys deserve to be ranked, even though many voters disagree. Next: Wed. at TCU and the big game Sat. with Texas.
18. Creighton (13-4) moves up two spots after winning at Seton Hall and at DePaul. Next: Wed. against Georgetown and Sat. at Marquette.
19. Texas Tech (12-5) falls one spot after losing at WVU and winning at LSU. Next: the big game Monday against Oklahoma and a Sat. game against Kansas State.
20. Florida State (10-3) falls nine spots after beating Miami and losing at Georgia Tech. Next: Tues. at Boston College and Sat. at Pitt.
21. Wisconsin (13-5) falls six spots after winning at Maryland and losing at Penn State. Next: Tues. against Penn State and the big game Sat. at Illinois.
22. Florida (10-4) returns to my ballot after a three-week absence after beating Vanderbilt and winning at WVU. Florida has won four in a row, including a win over Tennessee. Next: Wed. against South Carolina and Sat. at LSU.
23. Purdue (12-6) cracks my ballot here after beating Minnesota. Boilermakers have won five of their last six games, including a win over Ohio State. They have swept the Buckeyes this season. Next: Tues. at Maryland and Sat. against Northwestern.
24. UCLA (13-3) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after beating Oregon State. Bruins have won eight of their last nine games and remain atop the Pac-12. Next: a good game Sat. at Southern Cal.
25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving Kansas on my ballot and putting them here. But I decided to put Drake (16-0) on my ballot at No. 25 after the Bulldogs stayed unbeaten by winning twice at Missouri State and beating Ill. State in OT. Drake, which owns a nonleague win at Kansas State, is one of three unbeaten teams left in D-I men's basketball. Next: Monday against Illinois State again and Sat. and Sun. games at Valpo.