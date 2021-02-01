Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

14. Missouri (11-3) falls six spots after losing at Auburn and beating TCU in OT. Next: Tues. at Kentucky and the big game Sat. with Alabama.

15. Illinois (11-5) returns to my ballot here after a two-week absence after beating Iowa. Next: Tues. at Indiana and a big game Sat. against Wisconsin.

16. West Virginia (11-5) falls two spots after beating Texas Tech and losing to Florida. Next: Tues. at Iowa State and a big game Sat. with Kansas.

17. Oklahoma State (11-4) stays here after winning at Iowa State and beating Arkansas. I still say Cowboys deserve to be ranked, even though many voters disagree. Next: Wed. at TCU and the big game Sat. with Texas.

18. Creighton (13-4) moves up two spots after winning at Seton Hall and at DePaul. Next: Wed. against Georgetown and Sat. at Marquette.

19. Texas Tech (12-5) falls one spot after losing at WVU and winning at LSU. Next: the big game Monday against Oklahoma and a Sat. game against Kansas State.

20. Florida State (10-3) falls nine spots after beating Miami and losing at Georgia Tech. Next: Tues. at Boston College and Sat. at Pitt.