Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out Loyola of Chicago after its loss to Missouri State.

I evicted Illinois after its losses to Purdue and Maryland, although the Illini will likely be back on the ballot if they knock off Michigan State this week.

I booted Miami after its loss to Florida State.

I did not have to evict Texas because I did that two weeks ago.

Here is the ballot.

1. Auburn (18-1) stays here after beating Georgia and Kentucky. Next: Tues. at Missouri and Sat. against Oklahoma in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

2. Gonzaga (15-2) stays here after beating San Francisco. Next: Thurs. against Loyola Marymount and Sat. against Portland.

3. Arizona (15-1) moves up a spot after winning at Stanford and at California. Next: a big game Tuesday at UCLA and a Sat. game against Arizona State.

4. Baylor (17-2) moves up a spot after winning at West Virginia and at Oklahoma. Next: Tues. against Kansas State and a good game Saturday at Alabama in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

5. Kansas (16-2) moves up a spot after winning at Oklahoma and at Kansas State. Next: a big game Monday against Texas Tech and another big game Saturday against Kentucky in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

6. UCLA (13-2) moves up three spots after winning at Utah and at Colorado. Next: the big game Tuesday against Arizona, a Thursday game against Cal and a Saturday game against Stanford.

7. Michigan State (15-3) moves up nine spots after winning at Wisconsin. Next: a good game Tuesday at Illinois and a Sat. game against Michigan.

8. Wisconsin (15-3) falls five spots after winning at Northwestern and losing to Michigan State (when the Badgers were not at full strength). Next: Thurs. at Nebraska and Sunday against Minnesota.

9. Purdue (16-3) falls two spots after winning at Illinois in double OT, losing at Indiana and beating Northwestern. Next: a good game Thursday at Iowa and a big game Sunday against Ohio State.

10. Houston (17-2) moves up a spot after beating South Florida and East Carolina. Next: Saturday at UCF.

11. Texas Tech (15-4) moves up four spots after beating Iowa State and West Virginia. Next: the big game Monday at Kansas and a Sat. game with Miss. State in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

12. Duke (15-3) falls four spots after losing at Florida State in OT and beating Syracuse. Next: Tuesday against Clemson and Sat. at Louisville.

13. Kentucky (15-4) stays here after winning at Texas A&M and losing at Auburn. Next: Tues. against Miss. State and the big game Saturday at Kansas.

14. Villanova (14-5) drops four spots after losing at home to Marquette and winning at Georgetown. Next: Tuesday against DePaul and Saturday against St. John's.

15. Ohio State (12-4) moves up three spots after beating IUPUI. Next: Thursday at Minnesota and the big game Sunday at Purdue.

16. Marquette (14-6) cracks my ballot here after winning at Villanova and beating Xavier. Quite a week. Marquette has won six straight games, including wins over Providence and Seton Hall. Marquette also beat Illinois back in November. Next: Wed. at Seton Hall and a big game Saturday at Providence.

17. Providence (16-2) moves up two spots after beating Georgetown and Butler. Next: a big game Wed. at Xavier and the big game Saturday against Marquette.

18. USC (16-2) moves up four spots after winning at Colorado and at Utah. Next: Monday against Arizona State, Thursday against Stanford and Saturday against Cal.

19. Davidson (16-2) moves up four spots after winning at VCU and at Fordham. Next: Wed. against VCU and Sat. against La Salle.

20. UConn (13-4) moves up four spots after beating Butler twice. Next: Tues. against Georgetown and Sat. at DePaul.

21. LSU (15-4) falls nine spots after losing at Alabama and at Tennessee. Next: Wed. against Texsa A&M and a good game Sat. at TCU in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

22. Xavier (14-4) falls five spots after winning at DePaul and losing at Marquette. Next: the big game Wed. against Providence and a Sat. game at Creighton.

23. Tennessee (13-5) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after winning at Vanderbilt and beating LSU. Next: Wed. against Florida and a good game Sat. at Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

24. Iowa State (14-5) falls 10 spots after losing at Texas Tech and falling at home to TCU. Next: Wed. at Oklahoma and Sat. against Missouri in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

25. For this last spot, I looked very hard at Alabama. I also eyed Murray State, BYU, Oregon, Boise State, Colorado State and Wyoming. I also thought about keeping Illinois on my ballot in this spot. But in the end, I decided to return Florida State (13-5) to my ballot after a 10-week absence and put FSU No. 25 after the Seminoles beat Duke in OT, defeated North Florida and won at Miami. Not a bad week. FSU now owns one win over Duke and two wins over Miami. FSU has won six straight games. Next: Wed. at Georgia Tech and Sat. against Virginia Tech.

