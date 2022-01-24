 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out Loyola of Chicago after its loss to Missouri State.

I evicted Illinois after its losses to Purdue and Maryland, although the Illini will likely be back on the ballot if they knock off Michigan State this week.

I booted Miami after its loss to Florida State.

I did not have to evict Texas because I did that two weeks ago.

Here is the ballot.

1. Auburn (18-1) stays here after beating Georgia and Kentucky. Next: Tues. at Missouri and Sat. against Oklahoma in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

2. Gonzaga (15-2) stays here after beating San Francisco. Next: Thurs. against Loyola Marymount and Sat. against Portland.

3. Arizona (15-1) moves up a spot after winning at Stanford and at California. Next: a big game Tuesday at UCLA and a Sat. game against Arizona State.

4. Baylor (17-2) moves up a spot after winning at West Virginia and at Oklahoma. Next: Tues. against Kansas State and a good game Saturday at Alabama in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

5. Kansas (16-2) moves up a spot after winning at Oklahoma and at Kansas State. Next: a big game Monday against Texas Tech and another big game Saturday against Kentucky in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

6. UCLA (13-2) moves up three spots after winning at Utah and at Colorado. Next: the big game Tuesday against Arizona, a Thursday game against Cal and a Saturday game against Stanford.

7. Michigan State (15-3) moves up nine spots after winning at Wisconsin. Next: a good game Tuesday at Illinois and a Sat. game against Michigan.

8. Wisconsin (15-3) falls five spots after winning at Northwestern and losing to Michigan State (when the Badgers were not at full strength). Next: Thurs. at Nebraska and Sunday against Minnesota.

9. Purdue (16-3) falls two spots after winning at Illinois in double OT, losing at Indiana and beating Northwestern. Next: a good game Thursday at Iowa and a big game Sunday against Ohio State.

10. Houston (17-2) moves up a spot after beating South Florida and East Carolina. Next: Saturday at UCF.

11. Texas Tech (15-4) moves up four spots after beating Iowa State and West Virginia. Next: the big game Monday at Kansas and a Sat. game with Miss. State in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

12. Duke (15-3) falls four spots after losing at Florida State in OT and beating Syracuse. Next: Tuesday against Clemson and Sat. at Louisville.

13. Kentucky (15-4) stays here after winning at Texas A&M and losing at Auburn. Next: Tues. against Miss. State and the big game Saturday at Kansas.

14. Villanova (14-5) drops four spots after losing at home to Marquette and winning at Georgetown. Next: Tuesday against DePaul and Saturday against St. John's.

15. Ohio State (12-4) moves up three spots after beating IUPUI. Next: Thursday at Minnesota and the big game Sunday at Purdue.

16. Marquette (14-6) cracks my ballot here after winning at Villanova and beating Xavier. Quite a week. Marquette has won six straight games, including wins over Providence and Seton Hall. Marquette also beat Illinois back in November. Next: Wed. at Seton Hall and a big game Saturday at Providence.

17. Providence (16-2) moves up two spots after beating Georgetown and Butler. Next: a big game Wed. at Xavier and the big game Saturday against Marquette.

18. USC (16-2) moves up four spots after winning at Colorado and at Utah. Next: Monday against Arizona State, Thursday against Stanford and Saturday against Cal.

19. Davidson (16-2) moves up four spots after winning at VCU and at Fordham. Next: Wed. against VCU and Sat. against La Salle.

20. UConn (13-4) moves up four spots after beating Butler twice. Next: Tues. against Georgetown and Sat. at DePaul.

21. LSU (15-4) falls nine spots after losing at Alabama and at Tennessee. Next: Wed. against Texsa A&M and a good game Sat. at TCU in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

22. Xavier (14-4) falls five spots after winning at DePaul and losing at Marquette. Next: the big game Wed. against Providence and a Sat. game at Creighton.

23. Tennessee (13-5) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after winning at Vanderbilt and beating LSU. Next: Wed. against Florida and a good game Sat. at Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

24. Iowa State (14-5) falls 10 spots after losing at Texas Tech and falling at home to TCU. Next: Wed. at Oklahoma and Sat. against Missouri in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

25. For this last spot, I looked very hard at Alabama. I also eyed Murray State, BYU, Oregon, Boise State, Colorado State and Wyoming. I also thought about keeping Illinois on my ballot in this spot. But in the end, I decided to return Florida State (13-5) to my ballot after a 10-week absence and put FSU No. 25 after the Seminoles beat Duke in OT, defeated North Florida and won at Miami. Not a bad week. FSU now owns one win over Duke and two wins over Miami. FSU has won six straight games. Next: Wed. at Georgia Tech and Sat. against Virginia Tech.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

