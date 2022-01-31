Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out USC after its home loss to Stanford.

I evicted Davidson after its home loss to VCU.

I booted LSU after its loss at TCU. LSU has lost four of its last five games.

I kicked out Tennessee after it lost at Texas.

I evicted Florida State after it lost at Georgia Tech and to Virginia Tech.

Here is the ballot.

1. Auburn (20-1) stays here after winning at Missouri and beating Oklahoma. Next: a big game Tuesday against Alabama and a Saturday visit to Georgia.

2. Gonzaga (17-2) stays here after beating Loyola Marymount and Portland. Next: Thursday at San Diego and an intriguing game Saturday at BYU.

3. UCLA (16-2) moves up three spots after beating Arizona, Cal and Stanford. Next: a big rematch Thursday at Arizona and a Sat. game at Arizona State.

4. Kentucky (17-4) moves up nine spots after beating Miss. State in OT and winning big at Kansas. Next: Wed. against Vandy and a big game Sat. at Alabama.

5. Wisconsin (17-3) moves up three spots after winning at Nebraska and beating Minnesota. Next: a big game Wed. at Illinois and a Sat. game against Penn State.

6. Purdue (18-3) moves up three spots after winning at Iowa and beating Ohio State. Next: Wed. at Minnesota and Sat. against Michigan.

7. Arizona (17-2) falls four spots after losing at UCLA and beating Arizona State. Next: a big Thursday rematch against UCLA and a big game Sat. against Southern Cal.

8. Baylor (18-3) falls four spots after beating Kansas State and losing at Alabama. Next: Monday against West Virginia and a big game Saturday at Kansas.

9. Houston (18-2) moves up a spot after winning at Central Florida. Next: Wed. against Tulane and Sunday at Cincinnati.

10. Duke (17-3) moves up two spots after beating Clemson and winning at Louisville. Next: Monday at Notre Dame and Sat. at North Carolina.

11. Kansas (17-3) falls six spots after beating Texas Tech in double OT and losing to Kentucky. Next: a big game Tues. at Iowa State and the big game Saturday against Baylor.

12. Texas Tech (16-5) falls one spot after losing at Kansas in double OT and beating Miss. State. Next: a big game Tuesday against Texas and former Red Raiders coach Chris Beard and a Sat. game at West Virginia.

13. Villanova (16-5) moves up a spot after beating DePaul and St. John's. Next: a big game Wed. at Marquette and a big game Saturday against UConn.

14. Providence (18-2) moves up three spots after winning at Xavier and beating Marquette. Next: Tues. at St. John's and Sunday at Georgetown.

15. Michigan State (16-4) falls eight spots after losing at short-handed Illinois and beating Michigan. Next: Tues. at Maryland and Sat. at Rutgers.

16. Ohio State (13-5) falls one spot after winning at Minnesota and losing at Purdue. Next: an intriguing game Thursday against Iowa and a Sunday game against Maryland.

17. UConn (15-4) moves up three spots after beating Georgetown and winning at DePaul. Next: Tuesday against Creighton and the big game Saturday at Villanova.

18. Marquette (15-7) falls two spots after winning at Seton Hall and losing at Providence. Marquette now drops behind the UConn team it lost to at home. Next: a big game Wed. against Villanova.

19. Iowa State (16-5) moves up five spots after winning at Oklahoma State in OT and beating Missouri. Next: the big game Tuesday against Kansas and a big game Sat. at Texas.

20. Illinois (15-5) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after beating Michigan State and winning at Northwestern. Next: the big game Wed. against Wisconsin and a good game Sat. at Indiana.

21. Boise State (17-4) cracks my ballot here after beating Wyoming and winning at Fresno State. The Mountain West front-runner has won 14 straight, including the aforementioned wins and a victory at San Diego State. Next: an intriguing Thursday rematch at Wyoming and a Sat. game with San Jose State.

22. Texas (16-5) returns to my ballot here after a three-week absence. Texas won big at TCU and got a marquee win by beating Tennessee. Next: the big game Tuesday at Texas Tech and the big game Saturday against Iowa State.

23. Xavier (15-5) falls one spot after losing to Providence and rallying past Creighton. Next: Wed. against Butler and Sat. against DePaul.

24. Murray State (20-2) cracks my ballot here after winning at Tenn. Tech and beating Morehead State. The Racers have won 10 straight since losing at Auburn. They own wins over Memphis, Belmont, Chattanooga, JMU and Middle Tennessee State this season. Next: Thurs. at Austin Peay and Sat. against SIU-Edwardsville.

25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving LSU or Tennessee on my ballot as my No. 25 team. I also eyed Saint Mary's, Indiana, Miami and Iona. But in the end, I decided to return Alabama to my ballot after a two-week absence and put the Crimson Tide at No. 25 after the Tide lost to lowly Georgia but knocked off Baylor. Alabama (14-7) was not able to beat Iona, Memphis, Davidson, Missouri, Miss. State or Georgia this season. But the Tide has marquee wins over Gonzaga, Houston, Tennessee, LSU and Baylor, not to mention Miami. So based on those wins and in spite of some regrettable losses, Alabama goes back on the ballot. Next: the big game Tuesday at Auburn and the big game Sat. against Kentucky.

