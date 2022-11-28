Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press. And I need a new No. 1 to replace North Carolina.

I kicked out Texas Tech after it lost to Creighton and Ohio State. No shame there, but I need to see a quality win to put Texas Tech back on the ballot.

I evicted Xavier after it lost to Duke and Gonzaga. Xavier has lost three games, each by single digits and each to a good team. No shame there, but I need to see Xavier get a quality win to put the team back on my ballot.

I booted Iowa after it lost to TCU.

Here is the ballot.

1. I considered Texas, Houston, UVa, Purdue and Arizona for this spot. All are deserving.

I opted for Purdue (6-0), which rises 22 spots to become my new No. 1 after beating WVU, Gonzaga and Duke to win the Phil Knight Legacy tourney in Portland.

I thought about simply moving Texas up one spot on my ballot to No. 1. But Purdue has the better resume, at least for now. Both teams boast a lopsided win over Gonzaga, but Purdue's win was on a neutral court while Texas' was at home. Purdue then followed that win up by recording a lopsided win over Duke -- a team that was No. 8 in last week's poll and that was No. 14 on my ballot last week. That is a 1-2 punch Texas does not have on its resume yet. Purdue also has wins over Marquette and WVU.

Purdue has a better resume than Houston as well.

Arizona and UVa each boast two quality wins, but I'm going to give Purdue the nod after those lopsided wins in Portland.

Next for Purdue; Wed. at Florida State and Sunday against Minnesota.

2. Texas (5-0) stays here after beating Northern Arizona and Texas-Rio Grand Valley. Next: a huge game vs. Creighton on Thursday.

3. Houston (6-0) stays here after beating Kent State. Next: Tues. vs. Norfolk State and Sat. vs. Saint Mary's.

4. Arizona (6-0) moves up 11 spots after beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Invitational. Next: Thursday at Utah and Sunday vs. Cal.

5. Virginia (5-0) stays here after beating Maryland-Eastern Shore. Next: a good game at Michigan and a Saturday game vs. FSU.

6. Creighton (6-1) falls two spots after beating Texas Tech and Arkansas and losing to Arizona in the Maui Invitational final. Next: the huge game Thursday at Texas and a Sunday game with Nebraska.

7. Indiana (6-0) stays here after beating Little Rock and Jackson State. Next: a big game Wed. vs. North Carolina and a Sat. game at Rutgers.

8. UConn (8-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Oregon, Alabama and Iowa State to win the Phil Knight Invitational. Next: Thurs. vs. Oklahoma State.

9. Gonzaga (5-2) falls three spots after beating Portland State, losing to Purdue and beating Xavier in the Phil Knight Legacy. Next: a huge game Friday with Baylor in Sioux Falls.

10. Arkansas (5-1) stays here after beating Louisville, losing to Creighton and beating San Diego State in OT in the Maui Invitational. Next: Monday vs. Troy and Sat. vs. San Jose State.

11. Baylor (5-1) stays here after beating McNeese State. Next: Tues. at Marquette and the huge game Friday against Gonzaga in Sioux Falls.

12. Illinois (5-1) stays here after beating Lindenwood. Next: Tuesday vs. Syracuse and a big game Friday at Maryland.

13. Alabama (6-1) moves up seven spots after beating Michigan State, losing to UConn and beating North Carolina in quadruple overtime in the Phil Knight Invitational. Next: Sat. against South Dakota State.

14. Tennessee (5-1) returns to my ballot here after a two-week absence after beating Butler, Southern Cal (in OT) and Kansas to win the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Next: Wed. vs. McNeese State and Sun. against Alcorn State.

15. Kansas (6-1) falls seven spots after beating N.C. State and Wisconsin (in OT) and losing to Tennessee in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Next: Monday vs. Texas Southern and Thursday against Seton Hall.

16. Michigan State (5-2) falls seven spots after losing to Alabama, beating Oregon and beating Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational. Next: Wed. at Notre Dame and Sunday against Northwestern.

17. Iowa State (5-1) cracks my ballot here after beating Villanova (in OT) and North Carolina and losing to UConn in the Phil Knight Invitational final. Next: Wed. vs. North Dakota and Sunday against St. John's.

18. Duke (6-2) falls four spots on the ballot after beating Oregon State and Xavier and losing to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy final. Next: a good game Wed. vs. Ohio State and a Sat. game with Boston College.

19. San Diego State (4-2) falls two spots after beating Ohio State and losing to both Arizona and Arkansas (in OT) in the Maui Invitational. Next: an intriguing game Tues. vs. UC Irvine and a Friday game with Occidental.

20. Auburn (7-0) falls two spots after beating Bradley and Northwestern (by a 43-42 score) to win the Cancun Challenge and also defeating St. Louis. I hate to drop a team after an unbeaten week, but I felt the three newcomers on my ballot deserved to be ranked higher than Auburn. Next: Friday against Colgate.

21. Maryland (6-0) drops two spots on my ballot after beating Coppin State. Again, hate to drop a team after an unbeaten week, but I wanted to make room in my top 20 for the three newcomers. Next: Tuesday at Louisville and the big game Friday vs. Illinois.

22. Kentucky (4-2) falls nine spots after beating North Florida. Again, I really hate to drop a team on my ballot after an unbeaten week, but Kentucky lacks a quality win so far and I had to make room in my top 21 for teams that do have one. Next: Tues. vs Bellarmine and a good game Sunday against Michigan in ... London? Yes. London.

23. UCLA (5-2) falls seven spots after beating Pepperdine and Bellarmine. Again, I really hate drop a team on my ballot after an unbeaten week. but UCLA also lacks a quality win so far and I needed to make room in my top 21 for teams that do have one. Next: Thurs. vs. Stanford and Sunday vs. Oregon.

24. North Carolina (5-2) falls 23 spots on my ballot after beating Portland and losing to Iowa State and Alabama (in quadruple overtime) in the Phil Knight Invitational. Next: a big game Wed. at Indiana and a good game Sun. at Virginia Tech.

25. The College of Charleston (6-1) stays on my ballot here after beating Kent State. Next: Tues. vs. Old Dominion and Sat. at The Citadel.