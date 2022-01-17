Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I evicted Seton Hall after it lost to DePaul and Marquette.

I booted Alabama after it lost to Auburn and Miss. State.

I kicked out Tennessee after its lopsided loss to Kentucky.

Here is the ballot:

1. Auburn (16-1) moves up three spots after winning at Alabama and at Mississippi. I thought about moving Gonazaga up to No. 1, but Auburn has not lost since its double OT loss to UConn in November. Its 13-game winning streak includes wins over Loyola of Chicago, LSU and the Alabama team that knocked off Gonzaga last month. So I'm going with Auburn as No. 1. Next: Wed. against Georgia and a big game Saturday against Kentucky.

2. Gonzaga (14-2) stays here after putting up 110 points in a win over BYU and scoring 115 points in a win over Santa Clara. Next: Thursday against Loyola Marymount and Sat. against Portland.

3. Wisconsin (14-2) moves up two spots after beating Ohio State. Next: Tuesday at Northwestern and a big game Friday at Michigan State.

4. Arizona (14-1) moves up four spots after beating Colorado and Utah. Next: Thursday at Stanford and Saturday at Cal.

5. Baylor (15-2) drops four spots after losing to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. Next: Tuesday at West Virginia and Saturday at Oklahoma.

6. Kansas (14-2) moves up four spots after beating Iowa State and West Virginia. Next: Tuesday at Oklahoma and Sat. at Kansas State.

7. Purdue (14-2) moves up two spots after beating Nebraska. Next: a big game Monday against Illinois, a Thursday visit to Indiana and a Sunday game with Northwestern.

8. Duke (14-2) moves up three spots after winning at Wake Forest and beating N.C. State. Next: Tuesday at Florida State and Saturday against Syracuse.

9. UCLA (11-2) drops six spots after losing in OT to Oregon and beating Oregon State. Next: Thursday at Utah and Saturday at Colorado.

10. Villanova (13-4) moves up two spots after winning at Xavier and beating Butler. Next: a good game Wed. against Marquette and a Sat. game at Georgetown.

11. Houston (15-2) moves up seven spots after winning at Tulsa. Next: Tuesday against South Florida and Sat. against East Carolina.

12. LSU (15-2) falls five spots after winning at Florida and losing to Arkansas. Next: a good game Wed. at Alabama and another good game Sat. at Tennessee.

13. Kentucky (14-3) moves up nine spots after winning at Vanderbilt and beating Tennessee. Next: Wed. at Texas A&M and the big game Saturday at Auburn.

14. Iowa State (14-3) stays here after losing at Kansas and beating Texas. Next: a big game Tuesday at Texas Tech and a Saturday game against TCU.

15. Texas Tech (13-4) stays here after winning at Baylor, beating Oklahoma State and losing at Kansas State. Next: the big game Tuesday against Iowa State and a Saturday game against West Virginia.

16. Michigan State (14-3) falls 10 spots after beating Minnesota and losing to Northwestern. Next: the big game Friday at Wisconsin.

17. Xavier (13-3) falls a spot after losing to Villanova and beating Creighton. Next: Wed. at DePaul and a good game Sunday at Marquette.

18. Ohio State (11-4) falls a spot after losing at Wisconsin and beating Penn State. Next: Tuesday against IUPUI and Sat. against Nebraska.

19. Providence (14-2) stays here after an idle week due to COVID-19 issues. Next: hopefully a return to action Thurs. against Georgetown and a Sunday game against Butler.

20. Loyola of Chicago (13-2) moves up a spot after beating Valparaiso and winning at Indiana State. Next: Tuesday at Evansville and Saturday against Missouri State.

21. Illinois (13-3) returns to my ballot here after a seven-week absence after winning at Nebraska and beating Michigan. Illinois returns to the ballot not so much for this past week but because Illinois has won 11 of its last 12 games, including a victory at Iowa. The lone loss in that span was to Arizona.

22. USC (14-2) drops nine spots after losing at Stanford, beating Oregon State and losing to Oregon. Next: Thursday at Colorado and Sat. at Utah.

23. Davidson (14-2) cracks my ballot here after beating UMass and winning at Richmond. The Atlantic 10 school has won 13 straight games, including a win over Alabama. Next: Tuesday at VCU and Saturday at Fordham.

24. UConn (11-4) returns to my ballot here after a four-week absence after beating St. John's in OT. Choosing teams for the final two spots on my ballot was hard, but UConn gets the nod not so much for that St. John's win but for an overall resume that includes a Dec. 21 win at Marquette and that double-OT win over Auburn in November. Next: Tuesday against Butler and a Thursday rematch at Butler.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Marquette, Oregon, Iowa, Texas, San Diego State and Colorado State. I also thought about keeping Tennessee on my ballot here. But in the end, I decided to drop Miami (13-4) one spot after its loss at Florida State and keep the Hurricanes on my ballot. Miami had won nine straight games before that FSU loss, including a big win at Duke. The loss at FSU was by one point and came on free throws in the final second. So I don't want to kick Miami off after that loss, not when it came just three days after the win at Duke. Next: Tuesday against North Carolina and Saturday against FSU.

