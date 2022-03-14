Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send one final Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press, although no one really pays attention to the AP Top 25 once the seeds and brackets are out.

I kicked out Texas after it lost to TCU in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

I booted USC after it beat Washington and lost to UCLA in the Pac-12 tourney.

I evicted Colorado State after it beat Utah St. and lost to San Diego St. in the Mountain West semis.

And I have a new No. 1 for the third straight week after Baylor lost in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

1. Gonzaga (26-3) moves up one spot (and returns to my No. 1 after two weeks out of that spot) after beating San Francisco and Saint Mary's to win the West Coast Conference tournament.

2. Arizona (31-3) moves up one spot after beating Stanford, Colorado and UCLA to win the Pac-12 tournament.

3. Kansas (28-6) moves up five spots after beating WVU, TCU and Texas Tech to win the Big 12 tournament.

4. Villanova (26-7) moves up two spots after beating St. John's, UConn and Creighton to win the Big East tournament.

5. Tennessee (26-7) moves up six spots after beating Miss. State, Kentucky and Texas A&M to win the SEC tournament.

6. Baylor (26-6) falls five spots after losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

7. Kentucky (26-7) falls three spots after beating Vandy and losing to Tennessee in the SEC tourney.

8. Auburn (27-5) falls three spots after losing to Texas A&M in the SEC quarterfinals.

9. Iowa (26-9) moves up 15 spots after beating Northwestern, Rutgers, Indiana and Purdue to win the Big Ten tournament.

10. Providence (25-5) falls three spots after beating Butler and losing to Creighton in the Big East tournament.

11. Duke (28-6) falls a spot after beating Syracuse and Miami and losing to Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament.

12. Purdue (27-7) stays here after beating Penn St. and Michigan St. and losing to Iowa in the Big Ten tournament.

13. Wisconsin (24-7) falls four spots after losing to Michigan St. in the Big Ten tournament.

14. Murray State (30-2) stays here after an idle week.

15. UCLA (25-7) moves up a spot after beating Washington St. and USC and losing to Arizona in the Pac-12 tourney.

16. Texas Tech (25-9) moves up a spot after beating Iowa St. and Oklahoma and losing to Kansas in the Big 12 tourney.

17. Arkansas (25-8) falls four spots after beating LSU and losing to Texas A&M in the SEC tourney.

18. Saint Mary's (25-7) stays here after beating Santa Clara and losing to Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference tourney.

19. Houston (29-5) moves up three spots after beating Cincinnati, Tulane and Memphis to win the American Athletic Conference tourney.

20. UConn (23-9) stays here after beating Seton Hall and losing to Villanova in the Big East tourney.

21. Boise State (27-7) moves up four spots after beating Nevada, Wyoming and San Diego State to win the Mountain West tourney.

22. Illinois (22-9) falls seven spots after losing to Indiana in the Big Ten quarterfinals.

23. Virginia Tech (23-12) returns to my ballot after a 15-week absence after beating Clemson, Notre Dame, UNC and Duke to win the ACC tourney. The Hokies have won 13 of their last 15 games.

24. South Dakota State (30-4) cracks my ballot here after beating South Dakota and North Dakota State to win the Summit League tourney. South Dakota St. has not lost since Dec. 15.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at leaving USC on my ballot and putting the Trojans No. 25. But in the end, I decided to return Michigan State (22-12) to my ballot after a three-week absence and put the Spartans here after they beat Maryland and Wisconsin before losing to Purdue in the Big Ten tourney. The Spartans now own wins over Loyola of Chicago, UConn, Wisconsin (twice), Michigan, Indiana and Purdue.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.