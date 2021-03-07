Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

18. San Diego State (20-4) stays here after beating UNLV. Next: Mountain West tourney.

19. Texas Tech (17-9) falls two spots after beating TCU and Iowa State and losing at Baylor. Next: Big 12 tourney.

20. Virginia Tech (15-5) falls one spot after an idle week. I don't like to drop folks after an idle week, but I did not want to drop Texas Tech more than two spots for losing to Baylor. And I felt Purdue and UVa now needed to be in the top 20. Next: hopefully COVID-19 layoff ends with a return for the ACC tourney.

21. Colorado (20-7) stays here after beating Arizona State. Next: Pac-12 tourney.

22. Loyola of Chicago (24-4) moves up a spot after beating Southern Illinois, Indiana State and Drake to win the Missouri Valley tournament. Next: the NCAAs.

23. Creighton (18-7) falls three spots after losing to Villanova and beating Butler. Next: Big East tourney.

24. USC (21-6) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after beating Stanford and winning at UCLA. USC now boasts wins over Oregon and BYU and two wins over UCLA. Next: Pac-12 tourney.

25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving Oklahoma on my ballot and dropping the Sooners to this spot. I also looked very hard at Oregon, Winthrop and Wichita State. I also eyed Tennessee, UConn and St. Bonaventure. But in the end, I decided to leave BYU (19-5) on my ballot and drop the Cougars one spot to No. 25 after their idle week. I don't like to drop folks after an idle week, but I am putting BYU behind the USC team it has lost to. Next: WCC semis late Monday against Pepperdine.

