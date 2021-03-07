 Skip to main content
Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot
It's time to send another Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.

I kicked out Oklahoma after it lost to Oklahoma State and Texas. Sooners have lost four in a row.

I evicted Wisconsin after it lost to Purdue and Iowa. Badgers have lost five of their last six games.

Here's the ballot:

1. Gonzaga (24-0) stays here after an idle week. Next: Monday against Saint Mary's in the WCC semis.

2. Baylor (21-1) moves up a spot after winning in OT at West Virginia and beating Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Next: Big 12 tournament.

3. Illinois (20-6) moves up two spots after winning at Michigan and at Ohio State. Next: Big Ten tourney.

4. Michigan (19-3) falls two spots after losing to Illinois and splitting two games with Michigan State. Next: Big Ten tourney.

5. Iowa (20-7) falls one spot after beating Nebraska and Wisconsin. Hate to drop someone after a 2-0 week, but I needed to move up Illinois. Next: Big Ten tourney.

6. Alabama (21-6) moves up two spots after beating Auburn and winning at Georgia. Next: SEC tourney.

7. Ohio State (18-8) falls one spot after losing to Illinois. Buckeyes have lost four in a row.

8. Houston (21-3) moves up a spot after beating Memphis. Next: AAC tourney.

9. Arkansas (21-5) moves up a spot after winning at South Carolina and beating Texas A&M. Next: SEC tourney.

10. Kansas (19-8) moves up two spots after beating UTEP. Next: Big 12 tourney.

11. Oklahoma State (18-7) moves up two spots after beating Oklahoma, losing at Baylor and winning at West Virginia. Next: Big 12 tourney.

12. West Virginia (18-8) falls five spots after losing in OT to Baylor, beating TCU and losing to Oklahoma State. Next: Big 12 tourney.

13. Texas (17-7) moves up a spot after winning at Iowa State, Oklahoma and TCU. Next: Big 12 tourney.

14. Florida State (15-5) falls three spots after beating Boston College and losing at Notre Dame. Next: ACC tourney.

15. Purdue (18-8) moves up seven spots after beating Wisconsin and Indiana to finish fourth in the Big Ten. Next: Big Ten tourney.

16. Villanova (16-5) falls one spot after beating Creighton and then losing at Providence without the injured Collin Gilespie. Next: Big East tourney.

17. Virginia (17-6) returns to my ballot here after a one-week absence after beating Miami and winning at Louisville. Next: ACC tourney.

18. San Diego State (20-4) stays here after beating UNLV. Next: Mountain West tourney.

19. Texas Tech (17-9) falls two spots after beating TCU and Iowa State and losing at Baylor. Next: Big 12 tourney.

20. Virginia Tech (15-5) falls one spot after an idle week. I don't like to drop folks after an idle week, but I did not want to drop Texas Tech more than two spots for losing to Baylor. And I felt Purdue and UVa now needed to be in the top 20. Next: hopefully COVID-19 layoff ends with a return for the ACC tourney.

21. Colorado (20-7) stays here after beating Arizona State. Next: Pac-12 tourney.

22. Loyola of Chicago (24-4) moves up a spot after beating Southern Illinois, Indiana State and Drake to win the Missouri Valley tournament. Next: the NCAAs.

23. Creighton (18-7) falls three spots after losing to Villanova and beating Butler. Next: Big East tourney.

24. USC (21-6) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after beating Stanford and winning at UCLA. USC now boasts wins over Oregon and BYU and two wins over UCLA. Next: Pac-12 tourney.

25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving Oklahoma on my ballot and dropping the Sooners to this spot. I also looked very hard at Oregon, Winthrop and Wichita State. I also eyed Tennessee, UConn and St. Bonaventure. But in the end, I decided to leave BYU (19-5) on my ballot and drop the Cougars one spot to No. 25 after their idle week. I don't like to drop folks after an idle week, but I am putting BYU behind the USC team it has lost to. Next: WCC semis late Monday against Pepperdine.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

