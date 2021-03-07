Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send another Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
I kicked out Oklahoma after it lost to Oklahoma State and Texas. Sooners have lost four in a row.
I evicted Wisconsin after it lost to Purdue and Iowa. Badgers have lost five of their last six games.
Here's the ballot:
1. Gonzaga (24-0) stays here after an idle week. Next: Monday against Saint Mary's in the WCC semis.
2. Baylor (21-1) moves up a spot after winning in OT at West Virginia and beating Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Next: Big 12 tournament.
3. Illinois (20-6) moves up two spots after winning at Michigan and at Ohio State. Next: Big Ten tourney.
4. Michigan (19-3) falls two spots after losing to Illinois and splitting two games with Michigan State. Next: Big Ten tourney.
5. Iowa (20-7) falls one spot after beating Nebraska and Wisconsin. Hate to drop someone after a 2-0 week, but I needed to move up Illinois. Next: Big Ten tourney.
6. Alabama (21-6) moves up two spots after beating Auburn and winning at Georgia. Next: SEC tourney.
7. Ohio State (18-8) falls one spot after losing to Illinois. Buckeyes have lost four in a row.
8. Houston (21-3) moves up a spot after beating Memphis. Next: AAC tourney.
9. Arkansas (21-5) moves up a spot after winning at South Carolina and beating Texas A&M. Next: SEC tourney.
10. Kansas (19-8) moves up two spots after beating UTEP. Next: Big 12 tourney.
11. Oklahoma State (18-7) moves up two spots after beating Oklahoma, losing at Baylor and winning at West Virginia. Next: Big 12 tourney.
12. West Virginia (18-8) falls five spots after losing in OT to Baylor, beating TCU and losing to Oklahoma State. Next: Big 12 tourney.
13. Texas (17-7) moves up a spot after winning at Iowa State, Oklahoma and TCU. Next: Big 12 tourney.
14. Florida State (15-5) falls three spots after beating Boston College and losing at Notre Dame. Next: ACC tourney.
15. Purdue (18-8) moves up seven spots after beating Wisconsin and Indiana to finish fourth in the Big Ten. Next: Big Ten tourney.
16. Villanova (16-5) falls one spot after beating Creighton and then losing at Providence without the injured Collin Gilespie. Next: Big East tourney.
17. Virginia (17-6) returns to my ballot here after a one-week absence after beating Miami and winning at Louisville. Next: ACC tourney.
18. San Diego State (20-4) stays here after beating UNLV. Next: Mountain West tourney.
19. Texas Tech (17-9) falls two spots after beating TCU and Iowa State and losing at Baylor. Next: Big 12 tourney.
20. Virginia Tech (15-5) falls one spot after an idle week. I don't like to drop folks after an idle week, but I did not want to drop Texas Tech more than two spots for losing to Baylor. And I felt Purdue and UVa now needed to be in the top 20. Next: hopefully COVID-19 layoff ends with a return for the ACC tourney.
21. Colorado (20-7) stays here after beating Arizona State. Next: Pac-12 tourney.
22. Loyola of Chicago (24-4) moves up a spot after beating Southern Illinois, Indiana State and Drake to win the Missouri Valley tournament. Next: the NCAAs.
23. Creighton (18-7) falls three spots after losing to Villanova and beating Butler. Next: Big East tourney.
24. USC (21-6) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after beating Stanford and winning at UCLA. USC now boasts wins over Oregon and BYU and two wins over UCLA. Next: Pac-12 tourney.
25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving Oklahoma on my ballot and dropping the Sooners to this spot. I also looked very hard at Oregon, Winthrop and Wichita State. I also eyed Tennessee, UConn and St. Bonaventure. But in the end, I decided to leave BYU (19-5) on my ballot and drop the Cougars one spot to No. 25 after their idle week. I don't like to drop folks after an idle week, but I am putting BYU behind the USC team it has lost to. Next: WCC semis late Monday against Pepperdine.