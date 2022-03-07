Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send an new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out Alabama after it lost to Texas A&M and LSU.

I did not have to evict Ohio State after its losses this past week because I did not vote for the Buckeyes last week or two weeks ago.

And with Duke losing, I have a new No. 1.

1. Baylor (26-5) moves up two spots after winning at Texas for a good road win and then beating Iowa State. Baylor now has 11 Quad 1 wins, so the Bears are deserving of No. 1. Gonzaga was No. 2 on my ballot last week, but the Zags were idle this past week, so I did not want to move them up. Next for Baylor: Thursday against Oklahoma in the Big 12 tourney.

2. Gonzaga (24-3) stays here after an idle week. Next: Monday against San Francisco in the West Coast Conference semis.

3. Arizona (28-3) moves up seven spots after winning big at USC for a quality road win and then beating Stanford and Cal. Next: Thursday in Pac-12 tourney.

4. Kentucky (25-6) moves up two spots after beating Mississippi and winning at Florida. Next: Friday in the SEC tourney.

5. Auburn (27-4) moves up three spots after winning at Miss. State in OT and beating South Carolina. I know I have SEC champ Auburn right behind a Kentucky team that it beat, but that game was back in January. And I still think Kentucky is playing better ball of late than Auburn. But if these teams meet again in the SEC tourney, this situation will resolve itself in next week's ballot. Next: Friday in the SEc tourney.

6. Villanova (23-7) moves up three spots after beating Providence and winning at Butler. Next: Thursday in the Big East tourney.

7. Providence (24-4) falls three spots after losing at Villanova. That was Providence's second loss to Villanova, so I am putting the Friars behind Villanova, even though Providence won the Big East regular-season title. Next: Thursday in the Big East tourney.

8. Kansas (25-6) falls one spot after losing at TCU, beating TCU in the rematch, and beating Texas in OT. Next: Thursday in the Big 12 tourney.

9. Wisconsin (24-6) falls four spots after beating Purdue and losing to Nebraska (and losing Johnny Davis to injury during that game). Next: Big Ten tourney.

10. Duke (26-5) falls nine spots after beating Pitt and losing to North Carolina. Next: Thursday in ACC tourney.

11. Tennessee (23-7) moves up three spots after winning at Georgia and beating Arkansas. Next: Friday in the SEC tourney.

12. Purdue (25-6) falls one spot after losing at Wisconsin and beating Indiana. Next: Big Ten tourney.

13. Arkansas (24-7) falls one spot after beating LSU and losing at Tennessee. Next: Friday in the SEC tourney.

14. Murray State (30-2) moves up three spots after beating Southeast Missouri State and Morehead State to win the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. Next: the NCAAs.

15. Illinois (22-8) moves up six spots after beating Penn State and Iowa. Next: the Big Ten tourney.

16. UCLA (23-6) moves up six spots after beating Washington and USC. Next: Thursday in the Pac-12 tourney.

17. Texas Tech (23-8) falls four spots after beating Kansas State and losing at Oklahoma State. Next: Thursday against Iowa State in the Big 12 tourney.

18. Saint Mary's (24-6) stays here after an idle week. Next: Monday against Santa Clara in the West Coast Conference semis.

19. Texas (21-10) falls three spots after losing to Baylor and falling at Kansas in OT. Next: Thursday against TCU in Big 12 tourney.

20. UConn (22-8) falls a spot after losing at Creighton and beating DePaul. Next: Thursday in the Big East tourney.

21. USC (25-6) drops a spot after losing to Arizona and falling at UCLA. Next: Thursday in Pac-12 tourney.

22. Houston (26-5) falls seven spots after beating Cincinnati and Temple and losing at Memphis. Next: Friday in the American Athletic Conference tourney.

23. Colorado State (24-4) returns to my ballot after an eight-week absence after beating Boise State. Colorado State now owns two wins over Boise State, as well as a win over Wyoming and a win over San Diego State, plus wins over Creighton and Saint Mary's. Next: Thursday in the Mountain West tourney.

24. Iowa (22-9) moves up a spot after beating Northwestern, winning at Michigan and losing at Illinois. Don't usually move up a team after a loss, but I no longer wanted to have Boise State above Iowa on my ballot. Next: Thursday in the Big Ten tourney.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at South Dakota State and San Diego State. I also looked at Memphis. But in the end, I decided to leave Boise State (24-7) on my ballot and drop Boise one spot to No. 25 after it beat Nevada and lost at Colorado State. Boise is the Mountain West regular-season champ and has two wins over San Diego State and one win over Wyoming. So I will give Boise the nod over Summit regular-season champ South Dakota State on the strength of its Mountain West title. Next: Thursday in the Mountain West tournament.

