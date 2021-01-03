Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

22. Saint Louis (7-1) returns to my ballot after a two-week absence after beating Missouri-Kansas City. Saint Louis, which beat LSU and N.C. State earlier this season, bounced back from its lone loss at Minnesota. Next: Wed. at La Salle and Sat. at St. Joe's.

23. Oklahoma State (7-2) returns to my ballot after a two-week absence after its OT win at Texas Tech. The Cowboys, who won at Marquette and at Wichita State earlier this season, bounced back from back-to-back losses at TCU (by one point) and at Texas (by three points). Next: the big game Monday against WVU and a Sat. game at Kansas St.

24. Florida (5-1) cracks my ballot here after winning at Vanderbilt and beating LSU. The Gators have bounced back from their loss at Florida State, which was the game in which Keyontae Johnson collapsed (and yet the Gators chose to keep playing). Next: Tues. at Alabama and a Sat. game with Kentucky.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at UCLA and Arizona. I also eyed Boise State, Winthrop, Drake and UVa. But in the end, I decided to put Louisville (7-1) back on my ballot after a two-week absence and make the Cards my No. 25 after Louisville won at Boston College. Louisville has now won three straight since suffering a lopsided loss at Wisconsin — and that loss came when the short-handed Cards were minus Carlik Jones. Louisville beat Western Kentucky and Seton Hall earlier in the season. Next: a big game Wed. against Virginia Tech. and a Sat. game with Georgia Tech.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.