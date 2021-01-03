Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
I booted San Diego State after it blew a big lead and lost at home to Colorado State.
I evicted Texas Tech after it lost in OT at home to Oklahoma State (after beating Incarnate Word).
I kicked out Michigan State after its lopsided loss to Minnesota (followed by a win over Nebraska). The Spartans have lost three of their last four games.
I booted Xavier after it lost to Seton Hall.
I evicted UCF after it lost to South Florida.
I kicked out Florida State after it lost to Clemson.
Here is my ballot:
1. Gonzaga (10-0) stays here after beating Northern Arizona, Dixie State and San Francisco. Next: Thurs. against Santa Clara and Sat. at Portland.
2. Baylor (9-0) stays here after beating Central Arkansas, Alcorn State and Iowa State. Next: Wed. against Oklahoma and Sat. at TCU.
3. Villanova (8-1) moves up a spot after an idle week. Next: COVID-19 pause ends Tuesday at DePaul, followed by a Friday game with Marquette.
4. Texas (8-1) moves up four spots after its lopsided win at Kansas. Next: Tues. against Iowa State and a big game Sat. at West Virginia.
5. Kansas (8-2) drops two spots after the loss to Texas. Next: Tues. at TCU and Sat. against Oklahoma.
6. Creighton (8-2) moves up five spots after winning at Providence. Next: a good game Wed. against Seton Hall and Sat. against St. John's.
7. Iowa (9-2) moves up 10 spots after beating Northwestern and winning at Rutgers. Next: Thursday at Maryland and a big game Sunday against Minnesota.
8. Michigan (9-0) moves up 13 spots after winning at Maryland and thumping Northwestern. Next: a big game Wed. against Minnesota and a Sat. visit to Penn St.
9. Tennessee (7-1) stays here after winning big at Missouri and losing at home to Alabama. Next: a good game Wed. against Arkansas and a Sat. visit to Texas A&M.
10. Missouri (7-1) stays here after losing at home to Tennessee and winning at Arkansas. Next: Tues. at Miss. State and Sat. against LSU.
11. Houston (8-1) falls six spots after losing at Tulsa and winning at SMU. Next: Wed. against Wichita State and Sat. against Tulane.
12. Wisconsin (9-2) falls seven spots after losing at home to Maryland and beating Minnesota. Next: a good game Thursday against Indiana.
13. Rutgers (7-2) stays here after beating Purdue and losing to Iowa. Next: a big game Tues. at Michigan State and a big game Sat. against Ohio St.
14. Illinois (8-3) stays here after beating Purdue. Next: a big game Thurs. at Northwestern and a Sun. game with Maryland.
15. Minnesota (10-2) moves up a spot after beating Michigan State, losing at Wisconsin and beating Ohio State. Next: a big game Wed. at Michigan and a big game Sun. at Iowa.
16. West Virginia (8-3) falls 10 spots after beating Northeastern and losing at Oklahoma. Next: a good game Mon. at Oklahoma State and a big game Sat. against Texas.
17. Virginia Tech (8-1) moves up six spots after beating Miami. Next: a good game Wed. at Louisville and a Sunday game with Notre Dame.
18. Clemson (8-1) returns to my ballot after a two-week absence after beating Florida State and winning at Miami. Next: an intriguing game Tuesday against N.C. State and a Sat. visit to North Carolina.
19. Northwestern (6-3) falls seven spots after losing at Iowa and falling at Michigan. Next: a big game Thurs. against Illinois.
20. Ohio State (8-3) falls two spots after beating Nebraska and losing at Minnesota. Next: Wed. against Penn State and a big game Sat. at Rutgers.
21. Oregon (8-1) returns to my ballot after a four-week absence after beating Cal and Stanford. Oregon has won eight in a row since its loss to Missouri. Next: an intriguing game Thursday at Colorado and Sunday at Utah.
22. Saint Louis (7-1) returns to my ballot after a two-week absence after beating Missouri-Kansas City. Saint Louis, which beat LSU and N.C. State earlier this season, bounced back from its lone loss at Minnesota. Next: Wed. at La Salle and Sat. at St. Joe's.
23. Oklahoma State (7-2) returns to my ballot after a two-week absence after its OT win at Texas Tech. The Cowboys, who won at Marquette and at Wichita State earlier this season, bounced back from back-to-back losses at TCU (by one point) and at Texas (by three points). Next: the big game Monday against WVU and a Sat. game at Kansas St.
24. Florida (5-1) cracks my ballot here after winning at Vanderbilt and beating LSU. The Gators have bounced back from their loss at Florida State, which was the game in which Keyontae Johnson collapsed (and yet the Gators chose to keep playing). Next: Tues. at Alabama and a Sat. game with Kentucky.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at UCLA and Arizona. I also eyed Boise State, Winthrop, Drake and UVa. But in the end, I decided to put Louisville (7-1) back on my ballot after a two-week absence and make the Cards my No. 25 after Louisville won at Boston College. Louisville has now won three straight since suffering a lopsided loss at Wisconsin — and that loss came when the short-handed Cards were minus Carlik Jones. Louisville beat Western Kentucky and Seton Hall earlier in the season. Next: a big game Wed. against Virginia Tech. and a Sat. game with Georgia Tech.