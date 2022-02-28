Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out Rutgers after it lost to Michigan and Wisconsin.

And I also have a new No. 1, after the top seven teams on my ballot last week all lost this past week.

1. Duke (25-4) moves up seven spots after winning at UVa and at Syracuse. Look, I'm not going to overcomplicate things. What happens when the top seven teams on the ballot lose? You move up the No. 8 team to No. 1 -- assuming the No. 8 team is worthy. In this case, has Duke beaten Gonzaga and Kentucky this season? Check and check. Is Duke a potential NCAA championship team? Sure. Is Duke coming off back-to-back road wins? Yep. So why not Duke? Unlike some other teams, Duke did not lose this past week. And considering Duke beat Gonzaga back in November, why not go with Duke at No. 1 instead of a Zags team coming off a loss? I'm not seeding the NCAA tournament field here, so I can give more weight to recent games. Next: Tues. at Pitt and Sat. against North Carolina.

2. Gonzaga (24-3) drops a spot after winning at San Francisco and losing at Saint Mary's. I thought about leaving the Zags at No. 1, but I'm going to ding them for the loss. Next: the West Coast Conference tournament.

3. Baylor (24-5) moves up eight spots after winning at Oklahoma State in OT and beating Kansas. I thought about putting Baylor at No. 1, but No. 3 seems right. Next: a big game Monday at Texas and a Saturday game against Iowa State.

4. Wisconsin (23-5), which tops the Big Ten standings, moves up nine spots after winning at Minnesota and at Rutgers. Next: a big game Tuesday against Purdue and a Sun. game against Nebraska.

5. Kentucky (23-6) drops a spot after beating LSU and losing at Arkansas. Next: Tuesday against Ole Miss and Sat. at Florida.

6. Kansas (23-5) drops a spot after beating Kansas State and losing at Baylor. Next: Tuesday at TCU, Thursday back home against TCU and a big game Saturday against Texas.

7. Auburn (25-4) drops a spot after beating Ole Miss and losing at Tennessee. Next: Wed. at Miss. State and Saturday against South Carolina.

8. Villanova (21-7) drops five spots after losing at UConn. Next: the big game Tuesday against Providence and a Sat. game at Butler.

9. Providence (24-3) moves up a spot after beating Xavier in triple overtime and beating Creighton. Providence tops the Big East standings. Next: a big game Tuesday at Villanova.

10. Arizona (25-3) falls eight spots after beating Utah and losing at Colorado. You lose to an unranked team, you pay the price by dropping below teams that lost to a ranked foe this past week. Next: a big game Tuesday at USC, a Thursday game with Stanford and a Sat. game against Cal.

11. Purdue (24-5) falls four spots after losing at Michigan State. Next: the big game Tuesday at Wisconsin and a Sat. game against Indiana.

12. Arkansas (23-6) moves up six spots after winning at Florida and beating Kentucky. Next: Wed. against LSU and a big game Sat. at Tennessee.

13. Texas Tech (22-7) drops four spots after beating Oklahoma and losing at TCU. Next: Mon. against Kansas State and Sat. at Oklahoma State.

14. Tennessee (21-7) moves up five spots after winning at Missouri and beating Auburn. Next: Tuesday at Georgia and the big game Sat. against Arkansas.

15. Houston (24-4) stays here after winning at Tulane and beating SMU. Next: Tues. against Cincinnati, Thursday against Temple and an intriguing game Sunday at Memphis.

16. Texas (21-8) stays here after beating TCU and winning at WVU. Next: the big game Monday against Baylor and the big game Sat. at Kansas.

17. Murray State (28-2) stays here after beating Belmont and winning at Southeast Missouri St. Next: the OVC tournament.

18. Saint Mary's (24-6) moves up four spots after winning at San Diego and beating Gonzaga. Next: the West Coast Conference tourney.

19. UConn (21-7) moves up a spot after beating Villanova and winning at Georgetown. Next: Wed. at Creighton and Sat. against DePaul.

20. USC (25-4) moves up a spot after beating Oregon State in double overtime and winning at Oregon. Next: the big game Tuesday against Arizona and a big game Sat. at UCLA.

21. Illinois (20-8) falls nine spots after losing to Ohio State at home and winning at Michigan. Next: Thurs. against Penn State and a big game Sunday against Iowa.

22. UCLA (21-6) falls eight spots after beating Arizona State, losing at Oregon and winning at Oregon State. Next: Mon. at Washington and the big game Sat. against USC.

23. Alabama (19-10) moves up a spot after winning at Vandy and beating South Carolina. Next: Wed. against Texas A&M and Sat. at LSU.

24. Boise State (23-6) moves up a spot after beating San Diego State and winning at UNLV. Next: Tues. against Nevada and a good game Sat. at Colorado State.

25. For this last spot, I looked at South Dakota State, Ohio State and Michigan State. But the Buckeyes lost at Maryland on Sunday, otherwise they would have made it on the ballot thanks to their quality win at Illinois this past week. And Michigan State lost at Iowa on Tuesday, even though the Spartans did beat Purdue on Saturday. So in the end, I decided to put Iowa (20-8) on my ballot at No. 25. The Hawkeyes beat Michigan State and won at Nebraska this past week, following up on their Feb. 19 win at Ohio State. So Iowa gets the nod over Ohio State and Michigan State. Next for Iowa: Monday against Northwestern, Thurs. at Michigan and the big game Sun. Illinois.

