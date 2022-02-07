Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I booted Iowa State after it lost to Kansas and only scored 41 points in a lopsided loss at Texas. Iowa State has fallen to 3-7 in Big 12 play and has lost six of its last nine games.

I evicted Boise State after it lost at Wyoming.

I kicked out Xavier after it lost at home to DePaul. Xavier has lost three of its last five games.

I booted Alabama after it lost at Auburn and lost at home to Kentucky to fall to 14-9 overall and 4-6 in SEC play.

I did not have to evict LSU after its 0-2 week because I kicked LSU out last week.

I did not have to boot USC after it lost to Arizona and once again failed to beat a ranked foe because I kicked USC out last week.

Here is the ballot.

1. Auburn (22-1) stays here after beating Alabama and winning at Georgia. Next: an intriguing game Tuesday at surging Arkansas, a Saturday morning hosting of "College GameDay" and a Saturday game against Texas A&M.

2. Gonzaga (19-2) stays here after winning at San Diego and at BYU. Next: Thursday against Pacific and a big game Saturday against Saint Mary's.

3. Kentucky (19-4) moves up a spot after beating Vanderbilt and winning at Alabama. Next: Tues. at South Carolina and Saturday against Florida.

4. Purdue (20-3) moves up two spots after winning at Minnesota and beating Michigan. Next: a big game Tuesday against Illinois, a Thursday visit to Michigan and a Sunday game against Maryland.`

5. Arizona (19-2) moves up two spots after beating UCLA and USC. Next: Monday at Arizona State, Thursday at Washington State and Saturday at Washington.

6. Duke (19-3) moves up four spots after winning at Notre Dame and at North Carolina. Next: Monday against Virginia, Thursday at Clemson and Saturday at Boston College.

7. Kansas (19-3) moves up four spots after winning at Iowa State and thumping Baylor. Good week. Next: a big game Monday at Texas and a Saturday game against Oklahoma.

8. Houston (20-2) moves up a spot after beating Tulane and winning at Cincinnati. Next: Wednesday at SMU and Saturday against Memphis.

9. Providence (20-2) moves up five spots after winning at St. John's and at Georgetown. It's about time I moved the Friars into my top 10. Next: Sat. against DePaul.

10. Texas Tech (18-5) moves up two spots after beating Texas and winning at West Virginia. Next: Wed. at Oklahoma and Sat. against TCU.

11. Illinois (17-5) moves up nine spots after beating Wisconsin and winning at Indiana. Next: the big game Tuesday at Purdue and a Sunday game against Northwestern.

12. Baylor (19-4) falls four spots after beating West Virginia and getting thumped at Kansas. Next: Wed. at Kansas State and a big game Saturday against Texas.

13. Wisconsin (18-4) falls eight spots after losing at Illinois and beating Penn State. Next: a big game Tuesday at Michigan State and a Sat. game against Rutgers.

14. UCLA (16-4) falls 11 spots after losing at Arizona and losing in triple overtime at lowly Arizona State. Next: Tuesday at Stanford and a good game Saturday at USC.

15. Marquette (16-7) moves up three spots after beating Villanova. Next: a big game Tues. at UConn and a Sat. game at Butler.

16. Ohio State (14-5) stays here after beating Maryland. Next: Wed. at Rutgers and Sat. at Michigan.

17. Villanova (17-6) falls four spots after losing at Marquette and beating UConn. Next: Tuesday at St. John's and Sat. against Seton Hall.

18. Texas (17-6) moves up four spots after losing at Texas Tech and beating Iowa State. Next: the big game Monday against Kansas and the big game Saturday at Baylor.

19. Michigan State (17-5) falls four spots after winning at Maryland and losing at Rutgers by 21 points. Next: the big game Tues. against Wisconsin and a Sat. game against Indiana.

20. Murray State (22-2) moves up four spots after winning at Austin Peay and beating SIU-Edwardsville. Next: Thurs. at Tenn. State and Saturday at Morehead State.

21. Wyoming (19-3) cracks my ballot here after beating Colorado State in OT, beating Boise State and winning at Fresno State. Good week. Next: Tues. against Utah State and Saturday at San Jose State.

22. Tennessee (16-6) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after beating Texas A&M and winning at South Carolina. Vols have won five of their last six, with the lone loss in that span coming at Texas. Vols have beaten Illinois and LSU this season. Next: Wed. at Miss. State and Sat. against Vandy.

23. Saint Mary's (19-4) cracks my ballot here after winning at Portland and beating Loyola Marymount. The Gaels have won seven in a row. including a win at San Francisco.

24. Davidson (19-3) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after winning at St. Bonaventure and at George Washington. Davidson has won three in a row since losing at home to VCU. Next: Wed. against St. Joe's and Saturday at Rhode Island.

25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving Iowa State, Alabama or Xavier on my ballot and making them No. 25. I also eyed Arkansas. But in the end, I decided to drop UConn (15-6) eight spots and have the Huskies as my No. 25. UConn had a bad week, losing at home to Creighton and winning at Villanova, but I think I will give UConn the nod over Iowa State at No. 25. Next: the big game Tuesday against Marquette, a big game Friday at Xavier and a Sunday game against St. John's.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.