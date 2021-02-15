Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.

I kicked out Colorado after it lost to Cal.

And that's it for the evictions.

I did not have to evict Loyola of Chicago after its 1-1 weekend at Drake because I did not rank Loyola last week.

I did not have to boot Purdue after its loss at Minnesota because I kicked out Purdue last week.

Here is the ballot.

1. Gonzaga (20-0) stays here after winning at BYU and at San Francisco. Next: Thursday against Saint Mary's and Sat. against San Diego.

2. Baylor (17-0) stays here after an idle week after an idle week. Next: No games against WVU this week because of Baylor's continued COVID pause, but hopefully the pause ends Saturday with a big game against Oklahoma State.

3. Michigan (14-1) stays here after emerging from its COVID pause with a comeback win at Wisconsin. Next: a big game Thursday against Rutgers and another big game Sunday at Ohio State.

4. Ohio State (17-4) stays here after winning at Maryland and beating Indiana. Next: Thurs. at Penn State and a big game Sunday against Michigan.