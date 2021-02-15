Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
I kicked out Colorado after it lost to Cal.
And that's it for the evictions.
I did not have to evict Loyola of Chicago after its 1-1 weekend at Drake because I did not rank Loyola last week.
I did not have to boot Purdue after its loss at Minnesota because I kicked out Purdue last week.
Here is the ballot.
1. Gonzaga (20-0) stays here after winning at BYU and at San Francisco. Next: Thursday against Saint Mary's and Sat. against San Diego.
2. Baylor (17-0) stays here after an idle week after an idle week. Next: No games against WVU this week because of Baylor's continued COVID pause, but hopefully the pause ends Saturday with a big game against Oklahoma State.
3. Michigan (14-1) stays here after emerging from its COVID pause with a comeback win at Wisconsin. Next: a big game Thursday against Rutgers and another big game Sunday at Ohio State.
4. Ohio State (17-4) stays here after winning at Maryland and beating Indiana. Next: Thurs. at Penn State and a big game Sunday against Michigan.
5. Illinois (14-5) moves up two spots after winning in OT at Nebraska. Next: Tuesday against Northwestern and a Sat. game at Minnesota.
6. Oklahoma (13-5) moves up four spots after winning at West Virginia in double OT. Next: a big game Tuesday against Texas and a Sat. game at Iowa State.
7. Houston (17-2) moves up one spot after winning at South Florida. Next: no game with ECU this week because of ECU's COVID issues, but a Thursday game at Wichita State and a Sunday game with Cincinnati.
8. Alabama (17-5) moves up three spots after winning at South Carolina and beating Georgia. Next: Wed. at Texas A&M and Sat. against Vandy.
9. Virginia (15-3) moves up three spots after winning at Georgia Tech and beating North Carolina. Next: a big game Monday at Florida State and a Sat. game at Duke.
10. West Virginia (14-6) moves up four spots after winning at Texas Tech and losing in double OT to Oklahoma. Next: no games this week with Baylor because of Baylor's COVID pause, but a big game Sat. at Texas.
11. Villanova (13-3) falls six spots after losing by 16 at Creighton. Villanova has lost two if its last four games. Next: Sat. against UConn.
12. Texas Tech (14-6) falls three spots after losing to WVU. Next: Tuesday against TCU, Thursday at TCU and a big game Sat. at Kansas.
13. Texas (13-5) stays here after winning at Kansas State and beating TCU. Next: the big game Tues. at Oklahoma, a Thursday game at Iowa State and a big game Sat. against WVU.
14. Iowa (15-6) moves up two spots after beating Rutgers and winning at Michigan State. Next: a big game Thurs. at Wisconsin and a Sun. game with Penn State.
15. Virginia Tech (14-4) stays here after an idle week. Next: no game with UNC on Tuesday because of Tech's positive test, but hopefully a big game Saturday at Florida State.
16. Creighton (16-5) moves up six spots after winning at Georgetown and beating Villanova. Next: an idle week.
17. USC (17-3) moves up two spots after winning at Washington and at Wash. State. Next: Wed. against Arizona State and Sat. against Arizona.
18. Florida State (11-3) moves up two spots after beating Wake Forest in OT. Next: the big game Monday with UVa and hopefully another big game Saturday against Virginia Tech.
19. Missouri (13-5) falls 13 spots after losing at Ole Miss and falling to Arkansas in OT. Next: Tues. at Georgia and Sat. at South Carolina.
20. Tennessee (14-5) falls two spots after beating Georgia and losing at LSU. Next: Tues. against South Carolina and Sat. against Kentucky.
21. Kansas (15-7) returns to my ballot here after a two-week absence after beating Oklahoma State and getting two wins over Iowa State. Next: Wed. at Kansas State and the big game Sat. with Texas Tech.
22. Wisconsin (15-7) falls one spot after winning at Nebraska and losing at home to Michigan. Next: the big game Thurs. against Iowa and a Sunday game at Northwestern.
23. Oklahoma State (13-6) falls six spots after losing at Kansas and beating Kansas State. Next: Tues. against Iowa State and the big game Sat. at Baylor.
24. Belmont (22-1) stays here after beating Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State. Next: Thurs. against Jacksonville State and Sat. against Tenn. Tech.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Arkansas. But in the end, I decided to drop Rutgers (12-7) two spots and leave the Scarlet Knights on my ballot at No. 25 after it lost at Iowa and beat Northwestern. Next: the big game Thurs. at Michigan and a Sunday game against Maryland.