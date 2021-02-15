 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot
0 comments

Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

{{featured_button_text}}

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.

I kicked out Colorado after it lost to Cal.

And that's it for the evictions.

I did not have to evict Loyola of Chicago after its 1-1 weekend at Drake because I did not rank Loyola last week.

I did not have to boot Purdue after its loss at Minnesota because I kicked out Purdue last week.

Here is the ballot.

1. Gonzaga (20-0) stays here after winning at BYU and at San Francisco. Next: Thursday against Saint Mary's and Sat. against San Diego.

2. Baylor (17-0) stays here after an idle week after an idle week. Next: No games against WVU this week because of Baylor's continued COVID pause, but hopefully the pause ends Saturday with a big game against Oklahoma State.

3. Michigan (14-1) stays here after emerging from its COVID pause with a comeback win at Wisconsin. Next: a big game Thursday against Rutgers and another big game Sunday at Ohio State.

4. Ohio State (17-4) stays here after winning at Maryland and beating Indiana. Next: Thurs. at Penn State and a big game Sunday against Michigan.

5. Illinois (14-5) moves up two spots after winning in OT at Nebraska. Next: Tuesday against Northwestern and a Sat. game at Minnesota.

6. Oklahoma (13-5) moves up four spots after winning at West Virginia in double OT. Next: a big game Tuesday against Texas and a Sat. game at Iowa State.

7. Houston (17-2) moves up one spot after winning at South Florida. Next: no game with ECU this week because of ECU's COVID issues, but a Thursday game at Wichita State and a Sunday game with Cincinnati.

8. Alabama (17-5) moves up three spots after winning at South Carolina and beating Georgia. Next: Wed. at Texas A&M and Sat. against Vandy.

9. Virginia (15-3) moves up three spots after winning at Georgia Tech and beating North Carolina. Next: a big game Monday at Florida State and a Sat. game at Duke.

10. West Virginia (14-6) moves up four spots after winning at Texas Tech and losing in double OT to Oklahoma. Next: no games this week with Baylor because of Baylor's COVID pause, but a big game Sat. at Texas.

11. Villanova (13-3) falls six spots after losing by 16 at Creighton. Villanova has lost two if its last four games. Next: Sat. against UConn.

12. Texas Tech (14-6) falls three spots after losing to WVU. Next: Tuesday against TCU, Thursday at TCU and a big game Sat. at Kansas.

13. Texas (13-5) stays here after winning at Kansas State and beating TCU. Next: the big game Tues. at Oklahoma, a Thursday game at Iowa State and a big game Sat. against WVU.

14. Iowa (15-6) moves up two spots after beating Rutgers and winning at Michigan State. Next: a big game Thurs. at Wisconsin and a Sun. game with Penn State.

15. Virginia Tech (14-4) stays here after an idle week. Next: no game with UNC on Tuesday because of Tech's positive test, but hopefully a big game Saturday at Florida State.

16. Creighton (16-5) moves up six spots after winning at Georgetown and beating Villanova. Next: an idle week.

17. USC (17-3) moves up two spots after winning at Washington and at Wash. State. Next: Wed. against Arizona State and Sat. against Arizona.

18. Florida State (11-3) moves up two spots after beating Wake Forest in OT. Next: the big game Monday with UVa and hopefully another big game Saturday against Virginia Tech.

19. Missouri (13-5) falls 13 spots after losing at Ole Miss and falling to Arkansas in OT. Next: Tues. at Georgia and Sat. at South Carolina.

20. Tennessee (14-5) falls two spots after beating Georgia and losing at LSU. Next: Tues. against South Carolina and Sat. against Kentucky.

21. Kansas (15-7) returns to my ballot here after a two-week absence after beating Oklahoma State and getting two wins over Iowa State. Next: Wed. at Kansas State and the big game Sat. with Texas Tech.

22. Wisconsin (15-7) falls one spot after winning at Nebraska and losing at home to Michigan. Next: the big game Thurs. against Iowa and a Sunday game at Northwestern.

23. Oklahoma State (13-6) falls six spots after losing at Kansas and beating Kansas State. Next: Tues. against Iowa State and the big game Sat. at Baylor.

24. Belmont (22-1) stays here after beating Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State. Next: Thurs. against Jacksonville State and Sat. against Tenn. Tech.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Arkansas. But in the end, I decided to drop Rutgers (12-7) two spots and leave the Scarlet Knights on my ballot at No. 25 after it lost at Iowa and beat Northwestern. Next: the big game Thurs. at Michigan and a Sunday game against Maryland.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans celebrate as Tampa Bay, KC go to Super Bowl

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert