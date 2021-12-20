Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.

I booted Villanova after its lopsided loss to Creighton. Villanova (7-4) has lost two straight games in lopsided fashion and is just not playing good ball right now. But if the Wildcats right themselves against Xavier this week, they will be back on the ballot.

I kicked out UConn after its home loss to Providence. No shame in that loss, but UConn has lost two of its last three games and is not at full strength. When UConn is fully healthy, I am sure the Huskies will be back on the ballot.

I did not have to evict Arkansas after its loss to Hofstra because I booted Arkansas last week.

Here is the ballot.

1. Baylor (10-0) stays here after winning at Oregon. Next: Monday against Alcorn State.

2. Duke (10-1) stays here after beating South Carolina State, Appalachian State and Elon. Next: an intriguing game Wed. against Virginia Tech.

3. Gonzaga (9-2) moves up a spot after beating Texas Tech in Phoenix. Next: Monday against Northern Arizona.

4. Purdue (10-1) moves up four spots after thrashing Butler in Indianapolis. Next: Monday against Incarnate Word.

5. UCLA (8-1) stays here after an idle week brought on by COVID-19 woes. Next: another idle week.

6. Kansas (9-1) stays here after beating Stephen F. Austin. Next: Tues. at Colorado.

7. Arizona (11-0) stays here after beating Northern Colorado and California Baptist. Next: a big game Wednesday at Tennessee.

8. Iowa State (11-0) moves up three spots after beating Southeastern Louisiana. Next: Tues. against Chicago State.

9. Ohio State (8-2) stays here after an idle week due to COVID-19 woes. Next: another idle week.

10. Alabama (9-2) drops seven spots after losing at Memphis and beating Jacksonville State. Next: an intriguing game Tuesday against Davidson in Birmingham.

11. Xavier (11-1) moves up three spots after beating Morehead St. and Marquette. Next: a big game Tues. against Villanova.

12. Seton Hall (9-1) stays here after an idle week due to COVID-19 woes. Next: hopefully a Thursday return at DePaul.

13. Michigan State (9-2) stays here after an idle week. Next: Tues. against Oakland in Detroit.

14. Southern Cal (12-0) moves up three spots after beating UC Irvine and defeating Georgia Tech in Phoenix. Next: an idle week due to COVID-19 woes.

15. Colorado State (10-0) stays here after an idle week due to COVID-19 woes. Next: another idle week.

16. LSU (11-0) stays here after beating Northwestern State and defeating La. Tech in Bossier City. Next: Wed. against Lipscomb.

17. Auburn (10-1) moves up two spots after beating N. Alabama and winning at St. Louis. Next: Wed. against Murray State.

18. Providence (11-1) moves up two spots on my ballot (I had already ranked Providence last week, unlike many voters) after winning at UConn. Next: Wed. against Georgetown.

19. Wisconsin (9-2) moves up two spots after beating Nicholls. Next: Thurs. against Morgan St.

20. Houston (10-2) moves up two spots after beating Louisiana and defeating Oklahoma State in Fort Worth. Next: Wed. against Texas St.

21. Kentucky (8-2) returns to my ballot here after a one-week absence after squashing North Carolina. Next: Wed. against Louisville.

22. Texas (8-2) moves up three spots after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff and defeating Stanford in Vegas. Next: Wed. against Rice.

23. Texas Tech (8-2) stays here after beating Arkansas State and losing to Gonzaga in Phoenix. Next: Wed. against E. Washington.

24. Tennessee (8-2) stays here after beating USC Upstate. Next: the big game Wed. against Arizona.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at leaving Villanova or UConn on my ballot in this spot. I also looked at Loyola of Chicago, but Loyola had an idle week and is not going to play again until January, so I am going to hold off on ranking Loyola. So instead I decided to put West Virginia (10-1) on my ballot at No. 25. WVU won at UAB on Saturday. WVU beat injury-plagued UConn earlier this month, so I am going to rank WVU instead of UConn. Next for WVU: Wed. against Youngstown State.

