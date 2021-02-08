Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

24. Belmont (20-1) cracks my ballot here after winning at Eastern Illinois and winning at SIU Edwardsville. Belmont is unbeaten in Ohio Valley Conference play and has won 17 straight since suffering its lone loss to Samford. Next: Thurs. against Eastern Kentucky and Sat. against Morehead State.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at leaving UCLA, Florida or Purdue on my ballot and putting one of those teams in this spot. I also eyed Loyola of Chicago. But in the end, I decided to have Colorado (14-5) return to my ballot after a two-week absence and put the Buffaloes at No. 25. Colorado beat Arizona last weekend for its third win in its last four games. Colorado also owns wins over USC, Oregon and Stanford (and yes, a loss at UCLA on Jan. 2). Next: Monday against Oregon State, Thurs. at Stanford and Sat. at Cal.