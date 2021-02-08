Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
I booted Florida after it lost to South Carolina.
I kicked out Purdue after it lost at Maryland.
I evicted UCLA after it lost at USC.
I booted Drake after it lost to Valpo.
I did not have to kick out Kansas because I already did that last week.
Here is the list:
1. Gonzaga (18-0) stays here after winning at Pacific. Next: Monday at BYU, Thursday at Santa Clara and Saturday at San Francisco.
2. Baylor (17-0) stays here after winning at Texas. Next: hopefully a return from COVID pause Saturday for a big game against Texas Tech.
3. Michigan (13-1) moves up a spot despite an idle week. Next: hopefully a return from COVID pause for a big game Sunday at Wisconsin.
4. Ohio State (15-4) moves up four spots after winning at Iowa. Next: Monday at Maryland and Saturday against Indiana.
5. Villanova (12-2) falls two spots after losing at St. John's and beating Georgetown. Next: Wed. against Marquette and a big game Saturday at Creighton.
6. Missouri (13-3) moves up eight spots after beating Kentucky and Alabama. Next: Wed. at Ole Miss and Sat. against Arkansas.
7. Illinois (13-5) moves up eight spots after winning at Indiana in OT and beating Wisconsin. Next: an idle week.
8. Houston (16-2) falls three spots after losing at East Carolina and beating Our Lady of the Lake.
9. Texas Tech (14-5) moves up 10 spots after beating Oklahoma and winning at Kansas State. Next: a big game Tuesday against WVU and another big game Sat. at Baylor.
10. Oklahoma (12-5) falls four spots after losing to Texas Tech and beating Iowa State. Next: a big game Sat. at West Virginia.
11. Alabama (15-5) falls two spots after beating LSU and losing at Missouri. Next: Tues. at South Carolina and Sat. against Georgia.
12. Virginia (13-3) moves up a spot after winning at N.C. State and beating Pitt. Next: Wed. at Ga. Tech and Sat. against North Carolina.
13. Texas (11-5) falls six spots after losing to Baylor and falling at Oklahoma State in OT. Texas has lost four of its last five games, including three in a row. Next: Tues. at Kansas State and Sat. against TCU.
14. West Virginia (13-5) moves up two spots after winning at Iowa State and beating Kansas. Next: the big game Tues. at Texas Tech and the big game Sat. against Oklahoma.
15. Virginia Tech (14-4) falls five spots after losing at Pitt and winning in OT at Miami. Next: Saturday against Louisville.
16. Iowa (13-6) falls five spots after losing to Ohio State and falling at Indiana. Iowa has lost four of its last five games. Next: a big game Wed. against Rutgers and Sat. at Michigan State.
17. Oklahoma State (12-5) stays here after losing at TCU and beating Texas in double OT. Next: a good game Monday at Kansas and a Sat. game with Kansas State.
18. Tennessee (13-4) falls six spots after losing at Ole Miss and winning at Kentucky. Next: Sat. at LSU.
19. Southern Cal (15-3) cracks my ballot here after winning at Stanford and squashing UCLA. USC has won 10 of its last 11 games, including four straight. Next: Thursday at Washington and Sat. at Wash. State.
20. Florida State (10-3) stays here after an idle week. Next: hopefully COVID pause ends Sat. against Wake Forest.
21. Wisconsin (14-6) stays here after beating Penn State and losing at Illinois. Next: Thurs. at Nebraska and Sunday against Michigan.
22. Creighton (14-5) falls four spots after losing to Georgetown and winning at Marquette. Next: Tues. at Georgetown and the big game Sat. with Villanova.
23. Rutgers (11-6) returns to my ballot after a four-week absence after beating Minnesota. Rutgers has won four in a row. Next: the big game Wed. at Iowa and a Sat. game with Northwestern.
24. Belmont (20-1) cracks my ballot here after winning at Eastern Illinois and winning at SIU Edwardsville. Belmont is unbeaten in Ohio Valley Conference play and has won 17 straight since suffering its lone loss to Samford. Next: Thurs. against Eastern Kentucky and Sat. against Morehead State.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at leaving UCLA, Florida or Purdue on my ballot and putting one of those teams in this spot. I also eyed Loyola of Chicago. But in the end, I decided to have Colorado (14-5) return to my ballot after a two-week absence and put the Buffaloes at No. 25. Colorado beat Arizona last weekend for its third win in its last four games. Colorado also owns wins over USC, Oregon and Stanford (and yes, a loss at UCLA on Jan. 2). Next: Monday against Oregon State, Thurs. at Stanford and Sat. at Cal.