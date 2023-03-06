GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.

I booted Providence after it lost to Xavier and Seton Hall.

I kicked out Pitt after it lost to Notre Dame and Miami.

I evicted Maryland after it lost to Ohio State and Penn State.

I did not have to kick out Kentucky after its loss to Vandy because I did not rank Kentucky last week.

Here is the ballot.

1. Houston (29-2) stays here after beating Wichita State and winning at Memphis. Next: American Athletic Conference tourney.

2. UCLA (27-4) moves up two spots after beating Arizona State and Arizona. Next: Pac-12 tourney.

3. Alabama (26-5) falls a spot after beating Auburn in OT and losing at Texas A&M. Next: SEC tourney.

4. Kansas (25-6) falls a spot after beating Texas Tech and losing at Texas. Next: Big 12 tourney.

5. Marquette (25-6) stays here after winning at Butler and beating St. John's. Next: Big East tourney.

6. Purdue (26-5) stays here after winning at Wisconsin and beating Illinois. Next: Big Ten tourney.

7. Texas (23-8) moves up a spot after losing at TCU and beating Kansas. Next: Big 12 tourney.

8. Gonzaga (26-5) moves up a spot after beating Chicago State. Next: San Francisco in the West Coast Conference semis.

9. Baylor (22-9) falls two spots after winning at Oklahoma State and losing at home to Iowa State. Next: a good game against Iowa State in the Big 12 tourney.

10. Miami (24-6) moves up seven spots after beating Pitt. Next: ACC tourney.

11. UConn (24-7) moves up two spots after beating DePaul and winning at Villanova. Next: a good game against Providence in the Big East tourney.

12. Arizona (25-6) falls a spot after winning at USC and losing at UCLA. Next: Pac-12 tourney.

13. Virginia (23-6) moves up a spot after beating Clemson and Louisville. Next: ACC tourney.

14. Kansas State (23-8) falls four spots after beating Oklahoma and losing at West Virginia. Next: a big game against TCU in the Big 12 tourney.

15. Xavier (23-8) moves up four spots after winning at Providence and beating Butler. Next: Big East tourney.

16. Texas A&M (23-8) moves up five spots after winning at Ole Miss and beating Alabama. Next: SEC tourney.

17. San Diego State (24-6) falls five spots after losing at Boise State and beating Wyoming. Next: Mountain West tourney.

18. Saint Mary's (25-6) stays here after an idle week. Next: BYU in the West Coast Conference tourney.

19. Creighton (20-11) moves up a spot after beating Georgetown and winning at DePaul. Next: Big East tourney.

20. Indiana (21-10) falls five spots after losing to Iowa and beating Michigan in OT. Next: Big Ten tourney.

21. Tennessee (22-9) falls five spots after beating Arkansas and losing at Auburn. Next: SEC tourney.

22. TCU (20-11) stays here after beating Texas and losing at Oklahoma. Next: the big game with Kansas State in the Big 12 tourney.

23. Duke (23-8) returns to my ballot after a five-week absence after beating N.C State and winning at North Carolina. Next: ACC tourney.

24. Florida Atlantic (28-3) returns to my ballot after a four-week absence after winning at Rice and at Louisiana Tech. Next: Conference USA tourney.

25. For this last spot, I looked at Iowa State, Missouri, VCU and Utah State. But in the end, I opted to put Oral Roberts (28-4) on my ballot. Oral Roberts has won 15 in a row and captured the Summit League regular-season title. Max Abrams and company seem like a team that could be dangerous in the round of 64 in the NCAAs. Next for Oral Roberts: St. Thomas in the Summit semis.