It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.

I kicked out Florida Atlantic after it lost at UAB.

I booted Clemson after it lost at Boston College and at home to Miami.

I evicted Missouri after it lost at Miss. State.

Here is the ballot:

1. Purdue (22-2) stays here after beating Penn State and losing at Indiana. I thought about demoting Purdue from No. 1, but Purdue picked up only its second loss Saturday — and it was on the road to a ranked team. So I decided Purdue still deserves to be No. 1 over Arizona, Alabama or Houston. Next: a good game Thursday against Iowa and a Sunday visit to Northwestern.

2. Arizona (21-3) stays here after beating Oregon and Oregon State. I thought long and hard about moving Arizona up to No. 1 but decided to stick with Purdue. Next: Thursday at Cal and Saturday at Stanford.

3. Alabama (20-3) moves up a spot after beating Vanderbilt and winning at LSU. Next: Wed. against Florida and an intriguing game Saturday at Auburn.

4. Houston (22-2) moves up a spot after winning at Wichita State and at Temple. Next: Wednesday against Tulsa.

5. Texas (19-4) moves up seven spots after beating Baylor and winning at Kansas State. Next: a big game Monday at Kansas and a Sat. game against West Virginia.

6. UCLA (19-4) moves up three spots after beating Washington and Washington State. Next: Thursday at Oregon State and Saturday at Oregon.

7. Tennessee (19-4) drops four spots after losing to Florida and getting an ugly win over Auburn. Next: Wed. at Vanderbilt and an intriguing game Saturday against Missouri.

8. Xavier (19-5) moves up six spots after beating Providence in OT and defeating St. John's. Next: Friday at Butler.

9. Baylor (17-6) drops a spot after losing at Texas and beating Texas Tech. Next: Wed. against Oklahoma and a big game Saturday at TCU.

10. Iowa State (16-6) moves up a spot after losing at Texas Tech and beating Kansas. I had Iowa State one spot behind Kansas last week, so it only makes sense to put Iowa State one spot above the Jayhawks this time — despite that loss at Texas Tech. Next: Wed. at West Virginia and Saturday against Oklahoma State.

11. Kansas (18-5) falls one spot after beating Kansas State and losing at Iowa State. Next: the big game Monday against Texas and a Saturday game at Oklahoma.

12. Virginia (17-4) falls six spots after winning at Syracuse and losing at Virginia Tech. Next: a big game Tuesday against N.C. State and a good game Saturday against Duke.

13. Kansas State (18-5) falls six spots after losing at Kansas and falling at home to Texas. Next: a big game Tuesday against TCU and a Saturday game at Texas Tech.

14. Marquette (19-5) moves up two spots after beating Villanova and Butler. Next: a big game Tuesday at UConn and a Saturday game at Georgetown.

15. Saint Mary's (21-4) moves up five spots after beating San Francisco and defeating Gonzaga in OT. Next: Thursday at Loyola Marymount and Saturday at Portland.

16. Gonzaga (19-5) drops a spot after beating Santa Clara and losing at Saint Mary's in OT. Next: Thursday against San Francisco and Sat. against BYU.

17. Creighton (15-8) moves up six spots after winning at Georgetown and beating Villanova. Next: Wed. at Seton Hall and a big game Saturday against UConn.

18. Pittsburgh (16-7) moves up seven spots after winning at North Carolina. Next: Tuesday against Louisville and Sat. at Florida State.

19. Miami (18-5) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after beating Virginia Tech and winning at Clemson. Next: a good game Monday against Duke.

20. Providence (17-6) falls one spot after losing at Xavier in OT. Next: Wed. against Georgetown and Sat. at St. John's.

21. Indiana (16-7) stays here after losing at Maryland and beating Purdue. Next: a good game Tuesday against Rutgers and a Sat. game at Michigan.

22. TCU (17-5) falls nine spots after beating WVU and losing at Oklahoma State. Next: the big game Tuesday at Kansas State and the big game Sat. against Baylor.

23. San Diego State (18-5) falls a spot after losing at Nevada and beating Boise State. Next: Wed. at Utah State and Sat. against UNLV.

24. UConn (18-6) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after winning at DePaul and at Georgetown. Next: the big game Tuesday against Marquette and the big game Sat. at Creighton.

25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving Clemson on my ballot in this spot. I looked at Duke. I looked hard at Rutgers and Iowa. But in the end, I decided to put N.C. State (19-5) back on my ballot here after a two-week absence. State has won eight of its last nine games, including the past four. The resume includes wins over Miami and Duke. State has lost just once in 2023. Next: the big game Tuesday at UVa and a Sat. game at Boston College.