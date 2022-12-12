Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

NEW YORK -- Before I head home to Virginia, it is time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I evicted Iowa State after it lost to Iowa.

I booted San Diego State after it lost to Saint Mary's.

I kicked out Auburn after it lost to Memphis.

I booted Creighton after it lost to BYU.

I did not have to come up with a new No. 1 because I did not have Houston atop my ballot last week.

Here is the new ballot:

1. Purdue (10-0) stays here after beating Hofstra and defeating Nebraska in OT. This is my third straight week with Purdue atop my ballot. They have wins over Marquette, West Virginia, Gonzaga (84-66) and Duke (75-56) this season. I think that resume is worth the top spot. Next: Saturday against Davidson in Indianapolis.

2. Virginia (8-0) moves up two spots after beating JMU. Next: a huge game Saturday against Houston.

3. UConn (11-0) moves up two spots after winning at Florida and beating LIU-Brooklyn. Next: Saturday at Butler.

4. Alabama (8-1) moves up four spots after winning at Houston. Next: a good game Tuesday against Memphis and a big game Saturday against Gonzaga in Birmingham.

5. Tennessee (9-1) moves up four spots after beating Eastern Kentucky and defeating Maryland in Brooklyn. Next: a huge game Saturday at Arizona.

6. Texas (7-1) falls four spots after losing to Illinois in OT in New York and beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Next: Monday against Rice and Sunday against Stanford in Dallas.

7. Houston (9-1) falls four spots after beating North Florida and losing to Alabama. Next: Tuesday vs. North Carolina A&T and the huge game Saturday at UVa.

8. Arkansas (9-1) falls one spot after beating UNC Greensboro and defeating Oklahoma in Tulsa. I hate to drop a team after a 2-0 week, but I had to move up Alabama and Tennessee. And I think Texas and Houston still deserve to be ahead of Arkansas. Next: Saturday against Bradley in North Little Rock.

9. Kansas (9-1) moves up one spot after winning at Missouri. Next: a big game Saturday against Indiana.

10. Arizona (8-1) moves up five spots after beating Indiana in Vegas. Next: Tuesday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the huge game Saturday against Tennessee.

11. Duke (10-2) moves up one spot after beating Iowa in New York and defeating Maryland-Eastern Shore. Next: an idle week.

12. Indiana (8-2) falls one spot after beating Nebraska and losing to Arizona in Vegas. Next: the huge game Saturday against Kansas.

13. Maryland (8-2) falls seven spots after losing at Wisconsin and losing in Brooklyn to Tennessee. Next: a big game Wednesday against UCLA.

14. Illinois (7-3) falls one spot after beating Texas in New York and losing to Penn State. Next: Sat. vs. Alabama A&M.

15. Baylor (7-2) moves up one spot after beating Tarleton St.. Next: Sunday against Washington State in Dallas.

16. Gonzaga (7-3) moves up one spot after beating Kent State and Washington. Next: Monday against Northern Illinois and the big game Sat. against Alabama in Birmingham.

17. Kentucky (7-2) moves up a spot after beating Yale. Next: a big game Saturday against UCLA at Madison Square Garden.

18. Mississippi State (9-0) moves up three spots after winning at Minnesota. Next: Wed. against Jackson State and Saturday against Nicholls.

19. UCLA (8-2) moves up four spots after beating Denver. Next: the big game Wednesday at Maryland and the big game Saturday against Kentucky at the Garden. Quite a week.

20. Wisconsin (8-2) cracks my ballot here beating Maryland and winning at Iowa. The Badgers have won three in a row, including an OT win at Marquette. Next: Thursday against Lehigh.

21. The College of Charleston (10-1) moves up three spots after winning at Presbyterian and beating North Greenville. Is this the week enough of my fellow voters agree with me and The College of Charleston makes the Top 25? Next: Wed. against Stetson.

22. TCU (8-1) moves up three spots after beating Jackson State and winning in Forth Worth against SMU. Next: Sunday vs Miss. Valley State.

23. Virginia Tech (10-1) cracks my ballot here after beating Dayton and winning in Brooklyn against Oklahoma State. Next: Saturday against Grambling.

24. Miami (10-1) returns to my ballot here after a three-week absence after beating Cornell and N.C. State. Next: Sat. against St. Francis (Pa.).

25. For this last spot, I thought about keeping Auburn on my ballot and putting the Tigers at No. 25. I also eyed Memphis, Utah, Ohio State, Xavier, Arizona State, UNLV, Texas Tech, West Virginia and New Mexico. But in the end, I decided to have Marquette (8-3) crack my ballot at No. 25. Marquette went 2-0 this past week, beating North Carolina Central and winning at Notre Dame. Marquette boasts a marquee win over Baylor in late November. And the Golden Eagles have no bad losses, having fallen at Purdue, to Miss. State in Florida and losing in OT to Wisconsin. Next for Marquette: a good game Friday against Creighton.