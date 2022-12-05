Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out Michigan State after it lost to Notre Dame and Northwestern.

I booted North Carolina after it lost at Indiana and Virginia Tech.

Here is the ballot.

1. Purdue (8-0) stays here after winning at Florida State and beating Minnesota. Next: Wed. against Hofstra and Saturday at Nebraska.

2. Texas (6-0) stays here after beating Creighton. Next: a big game Tuesday against Illinois at Madison Square Garden and a Sat. game with Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

3. Houston (8-0) stays here after beating Norfolk State and defeating St. Mary's in Fort Worth. Next: Tues. vs. North Florida and a huge game Saturday against Alabama.

4. Virginia (7-0) moves up a spot after winning at Michigan and beating FSU. Next: Tuesday against JMU.

5. UConn (9-0) moves up three spots after beating Oklahoma St. Next: Wed. at Florida and Sat. against Long Island.

6. Maryland (8-0) moves up 15 spots after winning at Louisville and beating Illinois. Next: an intriguing game Tuesday at Wisconsin and a big game Sunday against Tennessee in Brooklyn.

7. Arkansas (7-1) moves up three spots after beating Troy and San Jose State. Next: Tuesday against UNC Greensboro and Saturday against Oklahoma in Tulsa.

8. Alabama (7-1) moves up five spots after beating South Dakota State. Next: the huge game Sat. at Houston.

9. Tennessee (7-1) moves up five spots after beating McNeese State and Alcorn State. Next: Wed. vs. Eastern Kentucky and the big game Sunday with Maryland in Brooklyn.

10. Kansas (8-1) moves up five spots after beating Texas Southern and Seton Hall. Next: an intriguing game Saturday at Missouri.

11. Indiana (7-1) falls four spots after beating North Carolina and losing at Rutgers. Next: Wednesday against Nebraska and a big game Saturday in Vegas.

12. Duke (8-2) moves up six spots after beating Ohio State and Boston College. Next: a good game Tuesday against Iowa at Madison Square Garden and a Saturday game against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

13. Illinois (6-2) falls a spot after beating Syracuse and losing at Maryland. Next: the big game Tuesday against Texas at the Garden and a Sat. game against Penn State.

14. Iowa State (7-1) moves up three spots after beating North Dakota and St. John's. Next: a good game Thursday at Iowa and a Sunday game against McNeese St.

15. Arizona (7-1) falls 11 spots after losing at Utah and beating California. Next: the big game Saturday against Indiana in Vegas.

16. Baylor (6-2) falls five spots after losing at Marquette and beating Gonzaga in South Dakota. Next: Tuesday against Tarleton and Sunday against Wash. State in Dallas.

17. Gonzaga (5-3) falls eight spots after losing to Baylor in South Dakota. Next: Monday against Kent State and Friday against Washington.

18. Kentucky (6-2) moves up four spots after beating Bellarmine and defeating Michigan in London. Next: Sat. against Yale.

19. San Diego State (6-2) stays here after beating UC Irvine and Occidental. Next: Monday against Troy and Sat. against Saint Mary's in Phoenix.

20. Auburn (8-0) stays here after beating Colgate. Next: a Saturday game with Memphis in Atlanta.

21. Mississippi State (8-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Omaha and Miss. Valley State. The Bulldogs' wins earlier this season over Marquette and Utah are looking better and better after Marquette beat Baylor and Utah defeated Arizona. Next: Sunday at Minnesota.

22. Creighton (6-3) falls 16 spots after losing at Texas and losing to Nebraska. Creighton has lost three in a row. Next: Sat. against BYU in Vega.

23. UCLA (7-2) stays here after winning at Stanford and beating Oregon. Next: Sat. vs. Denver.

24. The College of Charleston (8-1) moves up a spot after beating Old Dominion and The Citadel. Next: Tuesday at Presbyterian and Sunday vs. North Greenville.

25. TCU (6-1) returns to my ballot here after a two-week absence after beating Providence. Since losing to Northwestern State, TCU has won four in a row, including a Nov. 26 win over Iowa in Florida. So TCU goes back on the ballot, thanks in part to the win over Iowa. Next: Tuesday against Jackson State and Saturday against SMU in Fort Worth.