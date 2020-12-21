Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

16. Wisconsin (6-1) returns to my ballot here after beating Loyola of Chicago and Louisville. Next: Tues. against Nebraska and the big game Christmas Day at Michigan State.

17. Creighton (6-2) drops eight spots after losing to Marquette and winning at St. John's and UConn. Next: a big game Wed. against Xavier.

18. Ohio State (6-1) drops one spot after losing at Purdue and beating UCLA in Cleveland. Next: the big game Wed. against Rutgers and an intriguing game Sat. at Northwestern.

19. San Diego State (5-1) falls seven spots after losing to BYU. Next: an intriguing game Tuesday against St. Mary's in San Luis Opisbo.

20. Texas Tech (6-2) stays here after losing to Kansas. Next: Tues. at Oklahoma.

21. Xavier (8-0) moves up four spots after beating Marquette. Next: the big game Wed. at Creighton.