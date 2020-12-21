Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
I kicked out Saint Louis after it lost at Minnesota.
I evicted Oklahoma State after it lost to TCU and fell at Texas.
I booted Clemson after it lost at Virginia Tech.
I kicked out Louisville after the short-handed Cardinals got blown out at Wisconsin.
Here is the ballot.
1. Gonzaga (4-0) stays here after beating Iowa in South Dakota. Next: Monday and Tuesday against Northwestern State and a big game Saturday against UVa in Texas.
2. Baylor (5-0) stays here after winning at Kansas State. Next: Monday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
3. Iowa (6-1) stays here after losing to Gonzaga. Next: a good game Tuesday against Purdue and a good game Christmas night at Minnesota.
4. Kansas (7-1) moves up a spot after winning at Texas Tech. Next: a big game Tuesday against West Virginia.
5. West Virginia (7-1) moves up a spot after beating Iowa State. Next: the big game Tuesday at Kansas.
6. Villanova (7-1) moves up a spot after beating Butler and St. Joe's. Next: a good game Wed. against Marquette.
7. Houston (5-0) moves up a spot after beating Alcorn St. Next: Tuesday against Temple and a big game Saturday at UCF.
8. Texas (7-1) moves up two spots after beating Sam Houston State and Oklahoma State. Next: idle until a Dec. 29 game with Texas A&M0-Corpus Christi.
9. Tennessee (4-0) moves up six spots after beating Appalachian State and Tenn. Tech. Next: Monday against St. Joe's and Wed. against USC Upstate.
10. Missouri (5-0) moves up three spots after an idle week. I hate to move teams after an idle week, but I need a new No. 10 and Missouri is worthy because of its wins over Oregon and Illinois. Next: Tuesday against Bradley.
11. Rutgers (6-0) moves up 11 spots after winning at Maryland and beating Illinois. Next: a big game Wed. at Ohio State.
12. North Carolina (5-2) moves up four spots after beating Kentucky in Cleveland. Next: Tuesday at N.C. State.
13. Richmond (6-1) moves up five spots after winning at Vanderbilt and beating Loyola of Chicago in Indianapolis. Next: Tuesday against Hofstra.
14. Michigan State (6-1) drops 10 spots after losing at Northwestern. Next: a big game Christmas Day against Wisconsin.
15. Illinois (5-3) drops one spot after beating Minnesota and losing at Rutgers. Next: Wed. at Penn State and a good game Sat. against Indiana.
16. Wisconsin (6-1) returns to my ballot here after beating Loyola of Chicago and Louisville. Next: Tues. against Nebraska and the big game Christmas Day at Michigan State.
17. Creighton (6-2) drops eight spots after losing to Marquette and winning at St. John's and UConn. Next: a big game Wed. against Xavier.
18. Ohio State (6-1) drops one spot after losing at Purdue and beating UCLA in Cleveland. Next: the big game Wed. against Rutgers and an intriguing game Sat. at Northwestern.
19. San Diego State (5-1) falls seven spots after losing to BYU. Next: an intriguing game Tuesday against St. Mary's in San Luis Opisbo.
20. Texas Tech (6-2) stays here after losing to Kansas. Next: Tues. at Oklahoma.
21. Xavier (8-0) moves up four spots after beating Marquette. Next: the big game Wed. at Creighton.
22. Michigan (6-0) cracks my ballot here after an idle week. Most voters already put Michigan on their ballot last week, but I decided to do it now. I do not usually move teams onto my ballot after an idle week, but I had room for some new teams. The Wolverines thumped UCF earlier this month, and that win now has added value after UCF won at FSU. And Michigan also beat Penn State, which is something my new No. 23 team was unable to do. Next: Christmas night at Nebraska.
23. Virginia Tech (6-1) returns to my ballot here after beating Clemson and Coppin State. After beating Clemson, the Hokies now have another marquee win to go with that win over Villanova last month. Next: Monday against Longwood.
24. UCF (2-1) cracks my ballot here after winning at Florida State. UCF beat Auburn last month and its lone loss was at Michigan. Next: Tues. against Cincinnati and the big game Sat. against Houston.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Duke. I also considered leaving St. Louis on my ballot and putting it in this spot. I also looked at Winthrop, Oregon, Minnesota and Purdue. But in the end, I decided to drop Florida State 14 spots and leave FSU (4-1) on my ballot at No. 25 after it beat Georgia Tech and lost at home by 12 points to UCF. FSU still has quality wins over Indiana and Florida on its resume, so it still belongs in the Top 25. Next for FSU: Monday against Gardner-Webb.
