Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I did not have to pick a new No. 1 because I did not have UVa atop my ballot previously.

I did not have to kick out Ohio State or Auburn because I did not rank Auburn last week and I have not been ranking Ohio State.

I did evict Maryland after its lopsided home loss to UCLA. The Terps have lost three in a row.

I booted Kentucky after it was held to 53 points in a loss to UCLA. I will put Kentucky back on the ballot once the Wildcats pick up a marquee win.

Here is the ballot:

1. Purdue (11-0) stays here after beating Davidson at the Indiana Pacers' arena. I believe that Purdue's wins over Marquette, Gonzaga and Duke make for a better resume than UConn's resume, which is why Purdue remains my No. 1. Next: Wed. vs. New Orleans.

2. UConn (12-0) moves up a spot after winning at Butler. Next: Tuesday against Georgetown.

3. Houston (11-1) moves up four spots after beating North Carolina A&T and winning at UVa. Next: Wed. against McNeese State.

4. Arizona (10-1) moves up six spots after beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Tennessee. I am putting Arizona above Kansas because Arizona just beat a Tennessee team that has beaten Kansas. Next: Tues. vs. Montana State.

5. Kansas (10-1) moves up four spots after thumping Indiana. Next: Thursday against Harvard.

6. Texas (9-1) stays here after beating Rice and defeating Stanford in Dallas. But will Texas continue to win without coach Chris Beard? Next: Wed. against Louisiana.

7. Tennessee (9-2) falls two spots after losing at Arizona. Next: Wed. against Austin Peay.

8. Gonzaga (9-3) moves up eight spots after defeating Northern Illinois and beating Alabama in Birmingham. Next: Tues. vs. Montana.

9. Alabama (9-2) falls five spots after beating Memphis and losing to Gonzaga in Birmingham. Next: Tues. vs. Jackson State.

10. Virginia (8-1) falls eight spots after losing at home to Houston. I am putting UVa behind Alabama because Alabama won at Houston this month, while UVa lost at home to Houston. Next: a big game Tuesday at Miami.

11. Arkansas (10-1) falls three spots after beating Bradley. I hate to drop a team after a 1-0 week, but I needed to move up Kansas, Arizona and Gonzaga after their big wins this past week. Next: Wed. vs. UNC Asheville.

12. UCLA (10-2) moves up seven spots after winning at Maryland and beating Kentucky in New York. Next: Wed. vs. UC-Davis.

13. Duke (10-2) falls two spots after an idle week. I hate to drop a team after an idle week, but I needed to move up Gonzaga and UCLA after their big wins this past week. Next: Tuesday at Wake Forest.

14. Illinois (8-3) stays here after beating Alabama A&M. Next: Thursday against Missouri in St. Louis.

15. Baylor (8-2) stays here after beating Washington State in Dallas. Next: Tuesday vs. Northwestern State.

16. Miss. State (11-0) moves up two spots after beating Jackson State in Jackson and defeating Nicholls. Next: Tuesday against Drake in Nebraska.

17. Wisconsin (9-2) moves up three spots after beating Lehigh. Next: Friday against Grambling.

18. Injury-plagued Indiana (8-3) falls six spots after losing at Kansas. Next: Tues. vs. Elon.

19. The College of Charleston (11-1) moves up two spots on my ballot after beating Stetson. Will this finally be the week that most AP voters agree with me and put Charleston on their ballots? Next: Monday at Coastal Carolina.

20. TCU (9-1) moves up two spots after beating Miss. Valley State. Next: Wed. at Utah.

21. Virginia Tech (11-1) moves up two spots after beating Grambling. Next: Wed. at Boston College.

22. Miami (11-1) moves up two spots after beating St. Francis (Pa.). Next: the big game Tuesday against UVa.

23. Marquette (9-3) moves up two spots on my ballot after beating Creighton. Will this be the week, unlike last week, that most AP voters agree with me and rank Marquette? Next: Tuesday at Providence.

24. New Mexico (11-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Iona in the battle of the Pitinos. New Mexico, one of four unbeaten teams left in Division I men's basketball, has a road win over Saint Mary's (plus two other road wins) and a win in Vegas against San Francisco. Next: Tuesday vs. Prairie View A&M.

25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving Kentucky on my ballot here. I looked really hard at Arizona State. I eyed Utah State, too. But in the end, I decided to put Xavier (9-3) back on my ballot here after a three-week absence after the team beat Southern and won at Georgetown this past week. Xavier's losses are to Indiana, Duke and Gonzaga, all by single digits. No shame there. They have won five straight since the back-to-back losses to Duke and Gonzaga, including a quality win over WVU and two road games. Next: Tuesday vs. Seton Hall.