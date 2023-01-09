Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out Indiana after it lost to Iowa and Northwestern.

I booted Baylor after its home losses to TCU and Kansas State. Baylor has lost three in a row. No shameful losses in this skid, but I'll let Baylor right itself before I put the Bears on my ballot again.

I evicted New Mexico after it lost to Fresno State and UNLV.

I kicked out LSU after it lost to Kentucky and Texas A&M.

I did not need to add Kansas State to my ballot because I already ranked K-State last week.

But I did need to pick a new No. 1 in the wake of Purdue losing, so I eyed Houston and Kansas for that spot.

Here is the ballot:

1. Houston (16-1) moves up two spots after beating SMU and winning at Cincinnati. I looked at both Houston and Kansas when determining my new No. 1, but I decided to keep Houston ahead of Kansas on my ballot. The win over UVa in Charlottesville still holds up as a marquee road win, and it's not as if Kansas beat another ranked team this past week to warrant jumping Houston. Next for Houston: Wed. vs. South Florida.

2. Kansas (14-1) moves up three spots after winning at Texas Tech and winning at West Virginia. Next: Tuesday vs. Oklahoma and a big game Saturday against Iowa State.

3. Purdue (15-1) drops two spots after losing at home to Rutgers, beating Ohio State and beating Penn State at the Palestra. Next: Friday vs. Nebraska.

4. UConn (15-2) drops two spots after losing at Providence and beating Creighton. Next: a big game Wed. at Marquette and a Sunday game against St. John's.

5. Tennessee (13-2) moves up two spots after beating Miss. State and winning at South Carolina. Next: Tuesday against Vandy and Saturday against Kentucky.

6. Gonzaga (14-3) moves up two spots after winning at San Francisco and at Santa Clara. Next: Thursday at BYU and Sat. against Portland.

7. Alabama (13-2) moves up two spots after beating Ole Miss and squashing Kentucky. Next: a big game Wed. at Arkansas and a Sat. game against LSU.

8. UCLA (14-2) moves up three spots after beating USC. Next: Thursday against Utah and Sat. against Colorado.

9. Arizona (14-2) drops five spots after beating Washington and losing to Washington State. Next: Thursday at Oregon State and Sat. at Oregon.

10. Kansas State (14-1) moves up 14 spots after winning at Texas and winning in OT at Baylor. Next: Tues. vs. Oklahoma State and a big game Saturday at TCU.

11. Texas (13-2) falls five spots after losing to Kansas State and winning at Oklahoma State. Next: a big game Wed. against TCu and a Sat. game against Texas Tech.

12. Xavier (13-3) moves up four spots after winning at Villanova. Next: Wed. against Creighton and a big game Sunday against Marquette.

13. Iowa State (12-2) moves up 10 spots after beating Oklahoma and winning at TCU. Next: Tues. against Texas Tech and the big game Saturday at Kansas.

14. Miami (13-2) falls two spots after losing at Ga. Tech. Next: Wed. vs. Boston College and Saturday at N.C. State.

15. Virginia (11-3) drops five spots after losing at Pitt and beating Syracuse. Next: Tuesday against North Carolina and Sat. at Florida State.

16. The College of Charleston (16-1) moves up a spot after winning at N.C. A&T and beating Delaware. Next: Wed. at UNC Wilmington and Sat. against Elon.

17. Wisconsin (11-3) falls four spots after beating Minnesota and losing at Illinois. Next: a good game Tues. against Michigan State and a good game Sat. at Indiana.

18. TCU (13-2) stays here after winning at Baylor and losing to Iowa State. Next: the big game Wed. at Texas and the big game Sat. against Kansas State.

19. Providence (14-3) cracks my ballot here after beating UConn and St. John's. Providence also owns a December double-OT win over Marquette. Next: Sat. at Creighton.

20. San Diego State (12-3) returns to my ballot here after a four-week absence after winning at Wyoming. San Diego State owns a November win over Ohio State. Next: Tues. vs. Nevada and a good game Sat. against New Mexico.

21. Duke (12-4) falls six spots after losing big at N.C. State and winning at Boston College. Next: Wed. against Pitt and a good game Sat. at Clemson.

22. Arkansas (12-3) stays here after beating Missouri and losing at Auburn. Next: the big game Wed. against Alabama and a Sat. game at Vandy.

23. Missouri (13-2) falls two spots after losing at Arkansas and beating Vandy. Next: Wed. at Texas A&M and Sat. at Florida.

24. Marquette (13-4) returns to my ballot here after a two-week absence after winning at St. John's and beating Georgetown. Marquette owns a November win over Baylor. Next: the big game Wed. against UConn and a big game Sunday at Xavier.

25. For this last spot, I looked very hard at leaving Baylor on my ballot and putting the Bears here. I also eyed Northwestern, Clemson, Auburn, Rutgers, Michigan State and Saint Mary's. But in the end, I decided to have Florida Atlantic crack my ballot here. FAU (14-1) has won 13 in a row since suffering a November loss at Ole Miss, including a win at Florida and wins over North Texas and UAB. Next for FAU: Wed. at FIU and Sat. against North Texas.