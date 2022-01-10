Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.

I kicked out Colorado State after its lopsided loss at San Diego State.

I booted Texas after its loss at Oklahoma State.

Here is the ballot.

1. Baylor (15-0) stays here after beating Oklahoma and winning at TCU. Next: a big game Tuesday against Texas Tech and a Saturday game against Oklahoma State.

2. Gonzaga (12-2) moves up a spot after beating Pepperdine. Next: Thursday against BYU and a Saturday game at Santa Clara.

3. UCLA (10-1) moves up two spots after beating Long Beach State and winning at Cal. Next: Thurs. against Oregon and Sat. against Oregon State.

4. Auburn (14-1) moves up three spots after winning at South Carolina and beating Florida. Next: a big game Tuesday at Alabama and a Sat. game at Mississippi.

5. Wisconsin (13-2) moves up 14 spots after winning at Purdue, beating Iowa and winning at Maryland. Great win at Purdue. Next: a big game Thursday against Ohio State.

6. Michigan State (13-2) moves up two spots after beating Nebraska. Next: Wed. against Minnesota and Sat. against Northwestern.

7. LSU (14-1) moves up nine spots after beating Kentucky and Tennessee. Two quality wins for LSU, whose only loss was to Auburn. Next: Wed. at Florida and Sat. against Arkansas.

8. Arizona (12-1) moves up two spots after beating Washington. Next: Thurs. against Colorado and Sat. against Utah.

9. Purdue (13-2) falls five spots after losing to Wisconsin and winning at Penn State. Next: Friday against Nebraska.

10. Kansas (12-2) falls four spots after winning at Oklahoma State and losing at Texas Tech. Next: a big game Tuesday against Iowa State and a good game Saturday against West Virginia.

11. Duke (12-2) falls nine spots after beating Georgia Tech and losing to Miami. Next: Wed. at Wake Forest and Saturday against N.C. State.

12. Villanova (11-4) stays here after beating Creighton and winning at DePaul. Next: a big game Wed. at Xavier and a Sunday game against Butler.

13. USC (13-0) moves up a spot after winning at Cal. Next: Tues. at Stanford, Thursday against Oregon State and Sat. against Oregon.

14. Iowa State (13-2) falls three spots after beating Texas Tech and losing at Oklahoma. Next: the big game Tuesday at Kansas and a good game Saturday against Texas.

15. Texas Tech (11-3) moves up eight spots after losing at Iowa State and then beating Kansas despite being without its top two scorers. Next: the big game Tuesday at Baylor, a Thursday game with Oklahoma State and a Saturday game at Kansas State.

16. Xavier (12-2) moves up a spot after beating Butler. Next: the big game Wednesday against Villanova and a Saturday game against Creighton.

17. Ohio State (10-3) falls eight spots after losing at Indiana and beating Northwestern. Next: the big game Thursday at Wisconsin and a Sunday game against Penn State.

18. Houston (14-2) moves up two spots after winning at South Florida and beating Wichita State. Next: Saturday at Tulsa.

19. Providence (14-2) falls six spots after losing at Marquette and beating St. John's. Next: Tues. at Creighton and a good game Sat. against UConn.

20. Seton Hall (11-3) moves up two spots after winning at Butler and beating UConn in OT. Next: Thursday at DePaul and Saturday at Marquette.

21. Loyola of Chicago (11-2) cracks my ballot here after beating San Francisco in Utah and beating Bradley in OT. Loyola's only two losses have come against Michigan State and Auburn. Its resume includes wins over Arizona State, DePaul and Vandy. Next: Tuesday against Valpo and Sat. at Indiana State.

22. Kentucky (12-3) falls a spot after losing at LSU and beating Georgia. Next: Tuesday at Vanderbilt and a big game Saturday against Tennessee.

23. Alabama (11-4) falls five spots after winning at Florida and losing at Missouri. I thought about dropping Alabama off my ballot, but the Crimson Tide does own wins over Miami, Gonzaga, Houston and Tennessee, so I'm not going to evict the Tide just yet. Next: the big game Tuesday against Auburn and a Sat. game at Miss. State.

24. Miami (13-3) cracks my ballot here after winning at Duke. The Hurricanes have won nine straight games, are unbeaten in ACC play and now have a signature win at Duke. Next: Tuesday at Florida State.

25. Tennessee (10-4) stays here after beating Mississippi in OT and losing at LSU. Next: Tuesday against South Carolina and the big game Sat. at Kentucky.

