Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.
I did not have to add Missouri to my ballot after its big win over Illinois because I already had Missouri on my ballot last week.
I evicted Virginia Tech after its 20-point home loss to Penn State. Tough call because the Hokies still have that marquee win over Villanova on their resume, but that was an unsightly loss to Penn State and I wanted to make room for other teams. But Tech will be back on the ballot if it bounces back against Clemson.
I booted Duke after its 15-point home loss to Illinois. Another tough call because no shame in losing to Illinois. But Missouri was able to beat the Illini at home and Duke failed to do the same thing. Duke has lost to quality teams, but it lacks a quality win and I wanted to make room for other teams.
I kicked out Arizona State after its 12-point home loss to San Diego State and its win at Grand Canyon. No shame in losing to Villanova and San Diego State, but I wanted to make room for other teams.
Here is the ballot.
1. Gonzaga (3-0) stays here after an idle week. Next: hopefully the Zags end their COVID pause by playing Iowa in a huge game Saturday in South Dakota.
2. Baylor (4-0) stays here after beating Stephen F. Austin. Too bad Baylor's COVID pause prevented the duel with Texas. Next: hopefully the Bears end their pause by visiting Kansas State on Saturday.
3. Iowa (6-0) stays here after beating North Carolina, Iowa State and Northern Illinois. Next: hopefully, the huge showdown with the Zags on Saturday.
4. Michigan State (6-0) stays here after beating Oakland. Too bad the game with UVa did not happen because of UVa's pause.Next: Sunday at Northwestern.
5. Kansas (6-1) moves up one spot after beating Creighton and Omaha. Next: a big game Thursday at Texas Tech.
6. West Virginia (6-1) moves up six spots after beating North Texas and Richmond. Next: a Friday game with Iowa State.
7. Villanova (5-1) moves up three spots after winning at Georgetown. Next: Wed. against Butler and hopefully a big game Saturday against UVa at Madison Square Garden.
8. Houston (4-0) stays here after an idle week. Next: hopefully the team ends its COVID pause Saturday at Alabama.
9. Creighton (4-1) moves up two spots after losing at Kansas by a point and beating Omaha. Next: a good game Monday against Marquette, a Thursday game at St. John's and a good game Sunday at UConn.
10. Texas (5-1) moves up three spots after beating Texas State. Next: Wed. against Sam Houston State and a big game Sunday against Oklahoma State.
11. Florida State (3-0) moves up five spots after beating Indiana in OT and defeating Florida. Next: Tues. vs. Georgia Tech and Sat. against Central Florida.
12. San Diego State (5-0) moves up seven spots after winning at Arizona State. Next: Friday against BYU.
13. Missouri (5-0) moves up 10 spots after beating Liberty and Illinois. Next: Friday against Prairie View A&M.
14. Illinois (4-2) drops nine spots after winning at Duke and losing at Missouri. Next: Tuesday against Minnesota and a big game Sunday at Rutgers.
15. Tennessee (2-0) moves up two spots after beating Colorado and Cincinnati. Next: Tuesday against App. State and Friday against Tenn. Tech.
16. North Carolina (4-2) falls one spot after losing at Iowa and beating N.C. Central. Next: a big game Sat. against Ohio State in Cleveland.
17. Ohio State (5-0) moves up one spot after beating Notre Dame and Cleveland State. Next: Wed. against Purdue and the big game Saturday against UNC.
18. Richmond (4-1) falls 11 spots after beating Wofford and Northern Iowa and losing by 16 points at WVU. Next: Wed. at Vanderbilt and a Fri. game against Loyola of Chicago in Indianapolis.
19. St. Louis (4-0) moves up a spot after beating Central Arkansas. Next: Tuesday against Indiana State and Sunday at Minnesota.
20. Texas Tech (6-1) moves up a spot after beating Abilene Christian and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Next: the big game Thurs. against Kansas.
21. Oklahoma State (6-0) moves up four spots after beating Oral Roberts and winning at Wichita State. Next: Wed. against TCU and the big game Sunday at Texas.
22. Rutgers (4-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Syracuse. Next: Monday at Maryland and the big game Sunday against Illinois.
23. Clemson (5-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Maryland and defeating Alabama in Atlanta. Next: the big game Tuesday at Virginia Tech and a Sat. game at South Carolina.
24. Louisville (4-0) stays here after an idle week. The Cardinals won't be playing N.C. State on Wed., either, as their COVID pause continues. Next: hopefully they will end their COVID pause at Pitt on Dec. 22.
25. For this last spot, I looked hard at keeping Virginia Tech, Duke or Arizona State on my ballot in this spot. I also looked hard at putting Wisconsin back on my ballot. I also eyed Michigan and UCLA. But in the end, I decided to have Xavier (7-0) crack my ballot at No. 25 after a lopsided win over Oklahoma. Xavier won at Cincinnati earlier this month. Next for Xavier: a Sat. game at Providence.
