Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I did not have to add Missouri to my ballot after its big win over Illinois because I already had Missouri on my ballot last week.

I evicted Virginia Tech after its 20-point home loss to Penn State. Tough call because the Hokies still have that marquee win over Villanova on their resume, but that was an unsightly loss to Penn State and I wanted to make room for other teams. But Tech will be back on the ballot if it bounces back against Clemson.

I booted Duke after its 15-point home loss to Illinois. Another tough call because no shame in losing to Illinois. But Missouri was able to beat the Illini at home and Duke failed to do the same thing. Duke has lost to quality teams, but it lacks a quality win and I wanted to make room for other teams.

I kicked out Arizona State after its 12-point home loss to San Diego State and its win at Grand Canyon. No shame in losing to Villanova and San Diego State, but I wanted to make room for other teams.

Here is the ballot.

1. Gonzaga (3-0) stays here after an idle week. Next: hopefully the Zags end their COVID pause by playing Iowa in a huge game Saturday in South Dakota.