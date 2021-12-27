 Skip to main content
Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I booted West Virginia, despite its win over Youngstown State. I hate to boot a team after a 1-0 week, but I needed to put Villanova back on my ballot after Villanova's big win over Xavier. So WVU, which I had No. 25 on my ballot last week, had to go. But WVU has a big game with Texas on Saturday, so WVU could be back on the ballot next week.

Here's the ballot.

1. Baylor (11-0) stays here after beating Alcorn State. Next: Tues. against Northwestern State and a huge game Sat. at Iowa State.

2. Duke (11-1) stays here after beating Virginia Tech. Next: Wed. at Clemson and Sat. at Notre Dame.

3. Gonzaga (10-2) stays here after beating Northern Arizona. Next: Tues. against North Alabama, Thursday at San Diego and Sat. at Loyola Marymount.

4. Purdue (11-1) stays here after beating Incarnate Word. Next: Wed. against Nicholls State.

5. UCLA (8-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: another idle week.

6. Kansas (9-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: Sat. against TCU.

7. Iowa State (12-0) moves up a spot after beating Chicago State. Next: a huge game Sat. against Baylor.

8. Michigan State (10-2) moves up five spots after beating Oakland in Detroit. Next: Wed. against High Point and Sun. at Northwestern.

9. Ohio State (8-2) stays here after another idle week. Next: Tuesday against New Orleans and Sun. at Nebraska.

10. Arizona (11-1) falls three spots after losing at Tennessee. Next: an idle week.

11. LSU (12-0) moves up five spots after beating Lipscomb. Next: a huge game Wed. at Auburn.

12. Seton Hall (9-1) stays here after another idle week. Next: a huge game Wed. at Providence and a huge game Sat. against Villanova.

13. Auburn (11-1) moves up four spots after beating Murray State. Next: the huge game Wed. with LSU.

14. USC (12-0) stays here after an idle week. Next: another idle week.

15. Colorado State (10-0) stays here after another idle week. Next: another idle week.

16. Villanova (8-4) returns to my ballot here after beating Xavier. Villanova has bounced back with a quality win after two straight losses. Villanova also beat Tennessee last month. Next: Wed. against Temple and the huge game Sat. at Seton Hall.

17. Xavier (11-2) falls six spots after losing at Villanova. Next: Tuesday against UConn.

18. Providence (11-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: the huge game Wed. against Seton Hall and a Sat. game at DePaul.

19. Tennessee (9-2) moves up five spots after beating Arizona. Next: a huge game Wed. at Alabama.

20. Wisconsin (9-2) falls a spot after an idle week. I hate to drop a team after an idle week, but I had to move up the Vols and put Villanova back in. Next: Wed. against Illinois State.

21. Houston (11-2) falls a spot after beating Texas State. I hate to drop a team after a 1-0 week, but I want to keep Houston behind the Wisconsin team that it lost to. It will be interesting if injury-plagued Houston can continue to shine in the coming weeks. Next: Sunday at Temple.

22. Kentucky (9-2) falls a spot after beating Western Kentucky. Again, I hate to drop a team after a 1-0 week. Next: Wed. against Missouri and Fri. against High Point.

23. Texas Tech (9-2) stays here after beating Eastern Washington. Next: Tuesday against Alabama State and Sat. against Oklahoma State.

24. Texas (9-2) falls two spots after beating Alabama State. Hate to drop a team two spots after a 1-0 week. But obviously that Texas Tech win over Tennessee from earlier this month is looking better and better — and is better than anything on the Texas resume. So I am putting Texas back behind Texas Tech on my ballot. Next: Tues. against Incarnate Word and the big game Sat. with WVU.

25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving WVU on my ballot in the No. 25 spot, where I had WVU last week. But I decided to drop Alabama 15 spots after the loss to Davidson and leave the Crimson Tide on my ballot here. Alabama (9-3) now has losses to Iona, Memphis and Davidson, but it does have the wins over Gonzaga and Houston on the resume, so I am going to keep Alabama on my ballot. But Alabama has lost two of its last three games, so Alabama falls all the way to No. 25. Next: the huge game Wed. against Tennessee.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

