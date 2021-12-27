Mark Berman's new AP Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I booted West Virginia, despite its win over Youngstown State. I hate to boot a team after a 1-0 week, but I needed to put Villanova back on my ballot after Villanova's big win over Xavier. So WVU, which I had No. 25 on my ballot last week, had to go. But WVU has a big game with Texas on Saturday, so WVU could be back on the ballot next week.

Here's the ballot.

1. Baylor (11-0) stays here after beating Alcorn State. Next: Tues. against Northwestern State and a huge game Sat. at Iowa State.

2. Duke (11-1) stays here after beating Virginia Tech. Next: Wed. at Clemson and Sat. at Notre Dame.

3. Gonzaga (10-2) stays here after beating Northern Arizona. Next: Tues. against North Alabama, Thursday at San Diego and Sat. at Loyola Marymount.

4. Purdue (11-1) stays here after beating Incarnate Word. Next: Wed. against Nicholls State.

5. UCLA (8-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: another idle week.

6. Kansas (9-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: Sat. against TCU.

7. Iowa State (12-0) moves up a spot after beating Chicago State. Next: a huge game Sat. against Baylor.

8. Michigan State (10-2) moves up five spots after beating Oakland in Detroit. Next: Wed. against High Point and Sun. at Northwestern.

9. Ohio State (8-2) stays here after another idle week. Next: Tuesday against New Orleans and Sun. at Nebraska.

10. Arizona (11-1) falls three spots after losing at Tennessee. Next: an idle week.

11. LSU (12-0) moves up five spots after beating Lipscomb. Next: a huge game Wed. at Auburn.

12. Seton Hall (9-1) stays here after another idle week. Next: a huge game Wed. at Providence and a huge game Sat. against Villanova.

13. Auburn (11-1) moves up four spots after beating Murray State. Next: the huge game Wed. with LSU.

14. USC (12-0) stays here after an idle week. Next: another idle week.

15. Colorado State (10-0) stays here after another idle week. Next: another idle week.

16. Villanova (8-4) returns to my ballot here after beating Xavier. Villanova has bounced back with a quality win after two straight losses. Villanova also beat Tennessee last month. Next: Wed. against Temple and the huge game Sat. at Seton Hall.

17. Xavier (11-2) falls six spots after losing at Villanova. Next: Tuesday against UConn.

18. Providence (11-1) stays here after an idle week. Next: the huge game Wed. against Seton Hall and a Sat. game at DePaul.

19. Tennessee (9-2) moves up five spots after beating Arizona. Next: a huge game Wed. at Alabama.

20. Wisconsin (9-2) falls a spot after an idle week. I hate to drop a team after an idle week, but I had to move up the Vols and put Villanova back in. Next: Wed. against Illinois State.

21. Houston (11-2) falls a spot after beating Texas State. I hate to drop a team after a 1-0 week, but I want to keep Houston behind the Wisconsin team that it lost to. It will be interesting if injury-plagued Houston can continue to shine in the coming weeks. Next: Sunday at Temple.

22. Kentucky (9-2) falls a spot after beating Western Kentucky. Again, I hate to drop a team after a 1-0 week. Next: Wed. against Missouri and Fri. against High Point.

23. Texas Tech (9-2) stays here after beating Eastern Washington. Next: Tuesday against Alabama State and Sat. against Oklahoma State.

24. Texas (9-2) falls two spots after beating Alabama State. Hate to drop a team two spots after a 1-0 week. But obviously that Texas Tech win over Tennessee from earlier this month is looking better and better — and is better than anything on the Texas resume. So I am putting Texas back behind Texas Tech on my ballot. Next: Tues. against Incarnate Word and the big game Sat. with WVU.

25. For this last spot, I thought about leaving WVU on my ballot in the No. 25 spot, where I had WVU last week. But I decided to drop Alabama 15 spots after the loss to Davidson and leave the Crimson Tide on my ballot here. Alabama (9-3) now has losses to Iona, Memphis and Davidson, but it does have the wins over Gonzaga and Houston on the resume, so I am going to keep Alabama on my ballot. But Alabama has lost two of its last three games, so Alabama falls all the way to No. 25. Next: the huge game Wed. against Tennessee.

