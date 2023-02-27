It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I evicted Northwestern after it lost to Illinois and Maryland.

I booted Iowa State after it lost to Texas and Oklahoma. Iowa State has lost five of its last six games, with three of those losses coming against unranked teams.

Here is the ballot.

1. Houston (27-2) stays here after beating Tulane and winning at East Carolina. Next: Thursday against Wichita State and Sunday at Memphis.

2. Alabama (25-4) stays here after winning at South Carolina and beating Arkansas. Next: Wed. vs. Auburn and a big game Saturday at Texas A&M.

3. Kansas (24-5) stays here after winning at TCU and beating West Virginia. Next: Tuesday against Texas Tech and a big game Saturday at Texas.

4. UCLA (25-4) stays here after beating Utah and Colorado. Next: Thursday against Arizona State and a big game Saturday against Arizona.

5. Marquette (23-6) moves up five spots after winning at Creighton and beating DePaul. Next: Tuesday at Butler and Saturday against St. John's.

6. Purdue (24-5) falls a spot after losing at home to Indiana. Purdue has lost three of its last four games. Next: Thursday at Wisconsin and Sunday vs. Illinois.

7. Baylor (21-8) moves up two spots after losing at Kansas State and beating Texas. Makes sense to move Baylor above Texas. Next: Monday at Oklahoma State and a big game Saturday against Iowa State.

8. Texas (22-7) stays here after beating Iowa State and losing at Baylor. Next: a big game Wed. at TCU and the big game Saturday vs. Kansas.

9 Gonzaga (25-5) moves up two spots after beating San Diego and Saint Mary's. Next: Wed. against Chicago State.

10. Kansas State (22-7) moves up five spots after beating Baylor and winning at OKlahoma State. Next: Wed. vs. Oklahoma and Saturday at WVU.

11. Arizona (24-5) falls five spots after beating Colorado and losing at the buzzer to Arizona State. Next: Thursday at USC and the big game Saturday at UCLA.

12. San Diego State (23-5) moves up nine spots after beating Colorado State and winning at the buzzer at New Mexico. Next: Tuesday at Boise State and Saturday against Wyoming.

13. UConn (22-7) moves up nine spots after beating Providence and St. John's. Next: Wed. vs. DePaul and Saturday at Villanova.

14. Virginia (21-6) falls seven spots after losing at Boston College and at North Carolina. Next: Tuesday against Clemson and Saturday against Louisville.

15. Indiana (20-9) moves up four spots after losing at Michigan State and winning at Purdue. Do not usually move up a team this much after a 1-1 week, but a lot of folks lost this past week and Indiana did earn a big road win. Next: Tuesday vs. Iowa and Sunday against Michigan.

16. Tennessee (21-8) stays here after losing at Texas A&M and beating South Carolina. Next: Tues. vs. Arkansas and Sat. at Auburn.

17. Miami (23-6) falls five spots after winning at Virginia Tech and losing to Florida State at the buzzer after blowing a big lead at home. Next: a big game Saturday against Pitt.

18. Saint Mary's (25-6) stays here after beating Pacific and losing at Gonzaga. Next: an idle week.

19. Xavier (21-8) falls five spots after losing to Villanova and winning at Seton Hall. Next: a big game Wed. at Providence and Sat. vs. Butler.

20. Creighton (18-11) falls seven spots after losing to Marquette and falling at Villanova. Next: Wed. vs. Georgetown and Sat. at DePaul.

21. Texas A&M (21-8) moves up three spots after beating Tennessee and losing at Miss. State. Next: Tues. at Mississippi and the big game Saturday vs. Alabama.

22. TCU (19-10) moves up three spots after losing at Kansas and winning at Texas Tech. Next: the big game Wed. vs. Texas and a Saturday game at Oklahoma.

23. Providence (21-8) stays here after losing at UConn and winning at Georgetown. Next: the big game Wed. vs. Xavier and a Sat. game with Seton Hall.

24. Pittsburgh (21-8) returns to my ballot after a one-week absence after beating Georgia Tech and Syracuse to move back into first place in the ACC. Next: Wed. at Notre Dame and the big game Saturday at Miami.

25. For this last spot, I looked at Oral Roberts. But I decided to put Maryland (20-9) back on my ballot after an eight-week absence after the Terps beat Minnesota and Northwestern. Maryland has won four of its last five games, including a win over Purdue and that win over Northwestern. The Terrapins are now tied for second in the Big Ten. Maryland also beat Indiana last month and Miami in November. Next: Wed. at Ohio State and Sunday at Penn State.