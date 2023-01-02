Mark Berman's new Associated Press Top 25 men's ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I kicked out North Carolina after it lost at Pitt.

I booted Memphis after it lost at Tulane.

I evicted Maryland after it lost at Michigan.

I kicked out Miss. State after it lost at home to Alabama. No shame in that loss, but Miss. State has now lost two in a row and I wanted to give the Bulldogs' spot to a team I felt was more worthy.

I did not have to kick out Kentucky nor West Virginia because I did not rank either team last week.

Here is the ballot:

1. Purdue (13-0) stays here after beating Florida A&M. Next: Monday against Rutgers, a good game Thursday at Ohio State and a Sunday game with Penn State at the Palestra.

2. UConn (14-1) stays here after beating Villanova and losing at Xavier. I thought about dropping UConn a spot and moving Houston up a spot, but I think UConn still deserves to be ahead of Houston. Both teams have just one loss, and UConn has beaten the Alabama team that defeated Houston. Next: a good game Wed. at Providence and Sat. against Creighton.

3. Houston (14-1) stays here after winning at Tulsa and beating Central Florida. Next: Thursday against SMU and Sunday at Cincinnati.

4. Arizona (13-1) stays here after winning at Arizona State. Next: Thurs. against Washington and Saturday against Washington State.

5. Kansas (12-1) stays here after beating Oklahoma State. Next: a good game Tuesday at Texas Tech and a big game Saturday at West Virginia.

6. Texas (12-1) stays here after beating Texas A&M-Commerce and winning at Oklahoma. Next: a big game Tuesday against Kansas State and a Saturday game at Oklahoma State.

7. Tennessee (11-2) stays here after winning at Mississippi. Next: a big game Tues. against Miss. State and a Saturday game at South Carolina.

8. Gonzaga (12-3) stays here after beating Eastern Oregon and Pepperdine. Next: a good game Thursday at San Francisco and a Saturday game at Santa Clara.

9. Alabama (11-2) stays here after winning at Miss. State. Next: Tuesday against Mississippi and a big game Saturday against Kentucky.

10. Virginia (10-2) moves up a spot after beating Albany and winning at Georgia Tech. Next: Tuesday at Pitt and Saturday against Syracuse.

11. UCLA (13-2) moves up a spot after winning at Washington State and at Washington. Next: Thursday against Southern Cal.

12. Miami (13-1) moves up a spot after winning at Notre Dame. Next: Wed. at Georgia Tech.

13. Wisconsin (10-2) moves up three spots after beating Western Michigan. Next: Tuesday against Minnesota and a good game Thursday at Illinois.

14. Indiana (10-3) moves up a spot after an idle week. Next: Thursday at Iowa and Sunday against Northwestern.

15. Duke (11-3) moves up two spots after beating Florida State. Next: Wed. at N.C. State and Saturday at Boston College.

16. Xavier (12-3) moves up four spots after beating St. John's and UConn. Next: Sat. at Villanova.

17. The College of Charleston (14-1) moves up one spot after beating Hampton and winning at Towson in OT. Next: Wed. at N.C. A&T and Saturday against Delaware.

18. TCU (12-1) moves up a spot after beating Central Arkansas and Texas Tech. Next: a big game Wed. at Baylor and a big game Sat. against Iowa State.

19. Baylor (10-3) falls five spots after beating Nicholls State and losing at Iowa State. Next: the big game Wed. against TCU and a big game Sat. against Kansas State.

20. New Mexico (14-0) moves up a spot after beating Colorado State and winning at Wyoming. Next: Tues. at Fresno State and Sat. against UNLV.

21. Missouri (12-1) cracks my ballot here after beating Kentucky. Missouri has won three straight since losing to Kansas, including a lopsided win over Illinois. Next: a big game Wed. at Arkansas and a Saturday game with Vanderbilt.

22. Arkansas (11-2) falls 12 spots after losing at LSU. Next: the big game Wed. against Missouri and a big game Saturday at Auburn.

23. Iowa State (10-2) returns to my ballot after a three-week absence after beating Baylor. Next: Wed. at Oklahoma and the big game Saturday at TCU.

24. Kansas State (12-1) cracks my ballot here after beating West Virginia in OT. Kansas State beat LSU earlier in the season. The Wildcats have win six in a row since losing at Butler. Next: the big game Tuesday at Texas and the big game Saturday at Baylor.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at leaving Miss. State on my ballot and dropping the Bulldogs to this spot. I also eyed San Diego State, Ohio State and Auburn. But in the end, I decided to have LSU crack my ballot here after the Tigers beat Arkansas. LSU (12-1) has won seven in a row since losing to Kansas State in the Cayman Islands. LSU gets this spot after its marquee win over Arkansas. Next: the big game Tuesday at Kentucky and a Saturday game at Texas A&M.