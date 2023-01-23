Mark Berman's new Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I evicted North Carolina State after it lost to North Carolina.

I booted Rutgers after it lost to Michigan State.

I did not need to kick out Arkansas after its loss to Missouri because I kicked out Arkansas last week.

I also needed to pick a new No. 1 after Houston lost.

Here is the ballot:

1. Purdue (19-1) moves up two spots after winning at Michigan State and at Minnesota and beating Maryland. Purdue is back at the top of my ballot after a two-week absence from that spot. With Houston and No. 2 Kansas losing, I looked at Purdue and Alabama when deciding on a new No. 1. Not only does Purdue have just one loss to Alabama's two, but Purdue has also beaten Gonzaga -- a Gonzaga team that beat Alabama last month. So I went with Purdue as No. 1. Purdue also has noteworthy wins over Marquette, Duke and Ohio State. Next: Thursday at Michigan and Sunday against Michigan State.

2. Alabama (17-2) moves up three spots after winning at Vandy and at Missouri. Next: Wed. vs. Miss. State and Saturday at Oklahoma in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Too bad Alabama is not playing one of the Big 12 powers.

3. Kansas State (17-2) moves up 11 spots after beating Kansas in OT and defeating Texas Tech. Next: a big game Tuesday at Iowa State and a Saturday game with Florida in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Too bad K-State is not playing one of the SEC heavyweights.

4. Arizona (17-3) moves up 11 spots after beating USC and UCLA. Arizona now boasts wins over Tennessee and UCLA, so I think the Wildcats deserve the fourth spot. Next: Thurs. at Washington State and Sat. at Washington.

5. Tennessee (16-3) moves up four spots after winning at Miss. State and at LSU. Next: Wed. against Georgia and a big game Saturday against Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

6. Houston (18-2) falls five spots after winning at Tulane and losing at home to Temple. I thought about dropping Houston even more, but the Cougars did win at UVa, so I'm keeping them ahead of the Cavaliers. Next: Wed. at UCF and Sat. against Cincinnati.

7. Virginia (15-3) moves up three spots after beating Virginia Tech and winning at Wake Forest. Next: Sat. against Boston College.

8. UCLA (17-3) falls two spots after winning at Arizona State and losing at Arizona. Next: Thursday at USC.

9. Kansas (16-3) falls seven spots after losing to Kansas State in OT and getting squashed at home by TCU. I thought about dropping Kansas even more, but the Jayhawks do own a win over Iowa State, so I decided to keep them ahead of the Cyclones. Next: a big game Monday at Baylor and a Saturday game against Kentucky in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

10. Iowa State (14-4) moves up two spots after beating Texas and losing at Oklahoma State. I normally would not move up a team after a 1-1 week, but that was a really good win over Texas. Iowa State now has wins over Baylor, TCU and Texas, so I think this team deserves to be in the top 10. Next: the big game Tuesday against Kansas State and a Sat. game at Missouri in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

11. Texas (16-3) falls four spots after losing at Iowa State and winning at WVU. Texas does own a win over TCU, so I am keeping Texas ahead of the Horned Frogs. Next: Tues. against Oklahoma State and the big game at Tennessee on Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

12. TCU (15-4) moves up a spot after losing at WVU and earning a lopsided win at Kansas. I don't usually move up a team after a 1-1 week, but TCU deserves to move into the top 12 after that big win at Kansas. TCU did lose to Iowa State and Texas, though, so I am keeping TCU behind those two schools. Next: Tuesday at Oklahoma and Sat. at Miss. State in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

13. Charleston (21-1) falls two spots after beating William and Mary and winning at Monmouth and at Northeastern. I really hate to drop a team after a 3-0 week, but I felt Iowa State, TCU, Kansas State and Arizona deserved to jump over Charleston into the top 12 after each had a marquee win this past week. And there were only two teams I wanted to move out of the top 12. Next: Sat. against Hofstra.

14. Xavier (16-4) falls six spots after losing at DePaul and beating Georgetown. Next: a big game Wed. at UConn and a good game Sat. at Creighton.

15. Gonzaga (17-4) falls 11 spots after losing at home to Loyola Marymount and winning at Pacific. Next: Sat. at Portland.

16. Marquette (16-5) stays here after beating Providence and winning at Seton Hall. Next: Sat. at DePaul.

17. Florida Atlantic (19-1) moves up four spots after winning at UTSA and at UTEP. Next: Thursday against Middle Tennessee and Sat. against Western Kentucky.

18. Baylor (14-5) moves up five spots after winning at Texas Tech and at Oklahoma. Next: the big game Monday against Kansas and an intriguing game Saturday against Arkansas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

19. New Mexico (18-2) moves up six spots after beating San Jose State and defeating Boise State in OT. Hopefully more voters will agree with me this week and put New Mexico back on their ballot. New Mexico deserves to be ranked again with a resume that includes wins over Saint Mary's, San Diego State and Boise State. Next: Monday at Nevada and Friday against Air Force.

20. Clemson (16-4) drops a spot after losing at Wake Forest and beating Virginia Tech. Clemson is still the ACC front-runner, so I am keeping the Tigers on my ballot. And Clemson has beaten Duke, so I am keeping the Tigers ahead of Duke. Next: Tuesday against Georgia Tech and Sat. at Florida State.

21. Duke (14-5) returns to my ballot here after a one-week absence after beating Miami. Next: Monday at Virginia Tech and Sat. at Georgia Tech.

22. Miami (15-4) falls four spots after beating Syracuse and losing at Duke. Next: Tuesday at Florida State and Saturday at Pitt.

23. Providence (15-5) falls one spot after losing at Marquette and beating DePaul. Next: Wed. against Butler and Sunday at Villanova.

24. UConn (16-5) falls seven spots after losing at Seton Hall and beating Butler. UConn has lost five of its last seven. So I am now putting UConn behind the Providence team it lost to earlier this month. Next: the big game Wed. against Xavier.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Saint Mary's. I also looked at Indiana. But in the end, I decided to put Auburn back on my ballot here after a six-week absence. Auburn won at LSU and at South Carolina this past week to improve to 16-3. Auburn has a quality win over Arkansas. It also has three losses to Saint Mary's four and Indiana's six. It also beat the Northwestern team that beat Indiana. So I am giving Auburn the spot. Next: Wed. against Texas A&M and Sat. at WVU in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Too bad Auburn isn't playing a Big 12 power.