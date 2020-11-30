Mark Berman's Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to submit a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.

I did not have to add Richmond to my ballot because I already had the Spiders on my preseason Top 25 ballot.

I booted UCLA after it lost to San Diego State.

I evicted LSU after it lost to Saint Louis.

And I kicked out UVa after it lost to San Francisco. Sorry, but based on its Week 1 resume, UVa (1-1) does not belong in the Top 25 -- not with that loss to San Francisco on its early resume. So UVa goes to the penalty box, giving me a chance to reward teams that had better weeks. I'm sure UVa will be back on my ballot once it rights itself and adds to its body of work.

Here is the ballot:

1. Gonzaga (2-0) moves up two spots to No. 1 after it beat Kansas and Auburn. I hate to demote my preseason No. 1, Baylor, when it did not lose. But I want to reward the Zags for their win over Kansas. Next: a big game against WVU on Wed. in Indy and another huge one Saturday against Baylor in Indy.

2. Baylor (2-0) falls one spot after beating Louisiana and Washington. Next: a big game Wed. against Illinois in Indy and the huge one Saturday against Gonzaga.