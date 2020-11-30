Mark Berman's Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to submit a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to the Associated Press.
I did not have to add Richmond to my ballot because I already had the Spiders on my preseason Top 25 ballot.
I booted UCLA after it lost to San Diego State.
I evicted LSU after it lost to Saint Louis.
And I kicked out UVa after it lost to San Francisco. Sorry, but based on its Week 1 resume, UVa (1-1) does not belong in the Top 25 -- not with that loss to San Francisco on its early resume. So UVa goes to the penalty box, giving me a chance to reward teams that had better weeks. I'm sure UVa will be back on my ballot once it rights itself and adds to its body of work.
Here is the ballot:
1. Gonzaga (2-0) moves up two spots to No. 1 after it beat Kansas and Auburn. I hate to demote my preseason No. 1, Baylor, when it did not lose. But I want to reward the Zags for their win over Kansas. Next: a big game against WVU on Wed. in Indy and another huge one Saturday against Baylor in Indy.
2. Baylor (2-0) falls one spot after beating Louisiana and Washington. Next: a big game Wed. against Illinois in Indy and the huge one Saturday against Gonzaga.
3. Iowa (2-0) moves up two spots after beating North Carolina Central and Southern. Next: Western Illinois on Thursday.
4. Wisconsin (2-0) moves up three spots after beating Eastern Illinois and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Next: Tues. against Green Bay and Fri. at Marquette.
5. Illinois (3-0) moves up four spots after beating N.C. A&T, Chicago State and Ohio U. Next: the biggie with Baylor on Wed.
6. Kansas (1-1) stays here after losing to Gonzaga and beating St. Joe's. Next: a biggie against Kentucky on Tuesday, a Thurs. game with Washburn and a Sat. game with North Dakota State.
7. Richmond (2-0) moves up 18 spots after beating Morehead State and winning at Kentucky. I thought hard about whether to put the Spiders in the top 10, but Richmond showed Sunday with its road win at Kentucky that it is a very good team. That road win deserves a spot in the top 10. Next: Wed. at College of Charleston and Saturday at Furman.
8. Houston (3-0) moves up eight spots after beating Lamar, Boise State and Texas Tech. Quality win over the Red Raiders, so I think Houston is worthy of the top 10. Next: Sat. against South Carolina.
9. Virginia Tech (3-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Radford, Villanova in OT and South Florida. The win over Villanova means Tech is worthy of the top 10 at this point. Next: Thursday against VMI.
10. Duke (1-0) stays here after beating Coppin State. Next: a huge game Tues. against Michigan State, then a Fri. game with Bellarmine and a Sunday game with Elon.
11. Creighton (1-0) stays here after beating North Dakota St. Next: Tuesday against Omaha and Friday against Kennesaw St.
12. West Virginia (3-0) moves up two spots after beating South Dakota State, VCU and Western Kentucky. Next: the big game Wed. against Gonzaga, then a Sun. game at Georgetown.
13. Michigan State (2-0) stays here after beating Eastern Michigan and Notre Dame. Next: the big game at Duke on Tuesday, then a Fri. game with Detroit Mercy and a Sunday game with Western Michigan.
14. Villanova (2-1) drops 12 spots after beating Boston College and Arizona State and falling to the Hokies in OT. Next: Tues. at the Mohegan against Hartford, Wed. against St. Joe's and a big game at Texas on Sunday.
15. Tennessee (0-0) drops three spots after an idle week. Hate to drop a team that has not played, but teams with good wins this week needed to be rewarded. Next: Dec. 12 vs. Cincinnati.
16. Florida State (0-0) drops a spot after an idle week. Again, hate to penalize FSU for not playing, but other teams that did play deserved top 15 slots. Next: Wed. vs. North Florida.
17. Oregon (0-0) stays here after an idle week. Next: Dec. 12 at Washington.
18. Ohio State (2-0) stays here after beating Illinois State and UMass-Lowell. Next: Wed. against Alabama State and Sat. against Alabama A&M.
19. San Diego State (2-0) cracks my ballot here after beating UCLA and UC Irvine. Next: a biggie Dec. 10 at Arizona State.
20. Saint Louis (2-0) cracks my ballot here after beating SIU Edwardsville and LSU. Next: Sat. against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
21. Texas Tech (2-1) drops two spots after beating Northwestern State and Sam Houston State and losing to Houston. Next: Thurs. against St. John's and Sun. against Grambling.
22. North Carolina (1-0) stays here after beating the College of Charleston. Next: Monday against UNLV in Asheville in the Maui Invit.
23. Texas (1-0) stays here after beating Texas Rio Grande Valley. Next: Monday against Davidson in Asheville in the Maui Invit.
24. Kentucky (1-1) falls 16 spots after beating Morehead St. and losing to Richmond. Next: the big game Tues. against Kansas and a Sun. game at Ga. Tech.
25. For this last spot, I thought hard about leaving UVa on my ballot in this spot. I also eyed Louisville. But in the end, I decided to drop Arizona State (2-1) one spot on my ballot and leave ASU on the ballot at No. 25 after ASU beat Rhode Island, lost to Villanova and beat Houston Baptist. Next: Thurs. at Cal.
