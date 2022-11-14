Mark Berman's Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I booted Villanova after it lost to Temple.

I evicted Tennessee after it lost to Colorado.

I did not have to kick out Oregon after its loss to UC Irvine because I did not have Oregon on my preseason ballot.

Here's the new ballot:

1. North Carolina (2-0) stays here after beating UNC Wilmington and The College of Charleston. Next: Tues. against Gardner-Webb and Sunday against JMU.

2. Gonzaga (2-0) stays here after beating North Florida and defeating Michigan State on an aircraft carrier. Next: a big game Wed. at Texas and a big game Sunday against Gonzaga.

3. Houston (2-0) stays here after beating Northern Colorado and defeating St. Joe's in Annapolis. Next: Monday against Oral Roberts, Wednesday against Texas Southern and Sunday at Oregon.

4. Creighton (2-0) stays here after beating St. Thomas and North Dakota. Next: Monday against Holy Cross and Thursday against UC Riverside.

5 Baylor (2-0) stays here after beating Miss. Valley State and Norfolk St. Next: Monday against Northern Colorado and a big game Friday in the Continental Tire Main Event in Vegas against UVa.

6. Kentucky (2-0) stays here after beating Howard and Duquesne. Next: an intriguing game Tuesday against Michigan State in Indianapolis, a Thursday game against South Carolina State and the big Sunday game at Gonzaga.

7. Indiana (2-0) stays here after beating Morehead St. and Bethune-Cookman. Next: a big game Friday at Xavier and a Sunday game against Miami of Ohio in Indianapolis.

8. Kansas (2-0) stays here after beating Omaha and North Dakota State. Next: a big game Tuesday against Duke in Indianapolis and a Friday game against Southern Utah.

9. UCLA (2-0) stays here after beating Sacramento State and Long Beach State. Next: Monday against Norfolk State and a big game Friday against Illinois in the Continental Tire Main Event in Vegas.

10. Arkansas (2-0) stays here after beating North Dakota State and Fordham. Next: Wed. against South Dakota State.

11. Virginia (2-0) stays here after beating North Carolina Central and Monmouth. Next: Monday against Northern Iowa and the big game Friday in Vegas against Baylor.

12. Duke (2-0) moves up a spot after beating Jacksonville and USC Upstate. Next: the big game Tuesday in Indy against Kansas and a Friday game with Delaware.

13. Texas (2-0) moves up a spot after beating UTEP and Houston Christian. Next: the big game Wednesday against Gonzaga.

14. Illinois (2-0) moves up three spots after beating Eastern Illinois and Kansas City. Next: Monday against Monmouth and the big game Friday in Vegas against UCLA.

15. Arizona (2-0) moves up three spots after beating Nicholls and Southern. Next: Thursday against Utah Tech.

16. TCU (2-0) stays here after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Lamar. Next: Monday against Northwestern State and Thursday against Louisiana-Monroe.

17. San Diego State (2-0) moves up four spots after beating Cal State Fullerton and BYU. Next: Tues. at Stanford.

18. Auburn (2-0) moves up seven spots after beating George Mason and South Florida. Next: Tues. against Winthrop and Friday against Texas Southern.

19. Michigan (2-0) stays here after beating Purdue Fort Wayne and Eastern Michigan. Next: Wed. against Pitt in Brooklyn and Sunday against Ohio.

20. Dayton (2-0) stays here after beating Lindenwood and SMU. Next: Tues. against UNLV and Sat. against Robert Morris.

21. Alabama (2-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Longwood and Liberty. Next: Tues. vs. South Alabama and Friday against Jacksonville State.

22. Texas Tech (2-0) stays here after beating Northwestern State and Texas Southern. Next: Monday against La. Tech.

23. Miami (2-0) stays here after beating Lafayette and UNC Greensboro. Next: Tues. against Florida A&M and Saturday against Providence in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun.

24. Xavier (2-0) stays here after beating Morgan St. and Montana. Next: Tues. against Fairfield and the big game Friday against Indiana.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Toledo (which beat UAB) and Grambling (which beat Colorado). I also looked at Texas A&M, UConn and Saint Louis. But I decided to go with a team that had one of the most impressive wins of the week: UC Irvine (2-0), which won at Oregon. At this time of the season, when there are so few games on teams' resumes, I've got to give this spot to a team that boasts a marquee win on the road — and whose week did not also include a regrettable loss, which is why Colorado and Temple are not being considered for this spot. UC Irvine is off to a 2-0 start and beat a team that was in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. So UC Irvine, coached by Patrick Henry High grad Russell Turner, deserves to be No. 25.