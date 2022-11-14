 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark Berman's Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I booted Villanova after it lost to Temple.

I evicted Tennessee after it lost to Colorado.

I did not have to kick out Oregon after its loss to UC Irvine because I did not have Oregon on my preseason ballot.

Here's the new ballot:

1. North Carolina (2-0) stays here after beating UNC Wilmington and The College of Charleston. Next: Tues. against Gardner-Webb and Sunday against JMU.

2. Gonzaga (2-0) stays here after beating North Florida and defeating Michigan State on an aircraft carrier. Next: a big game Wed. at Texas and a big game Sunday against Gonzaga.

3. Houston (2-0) stays here after beating Northern Colorado and defeating St. Joe's in Annapolis. Next: Monday against Oral Roberts, Wednesday against Texas Southern and Sunday at Oregon.

People are also reading…

4. Creighton (2-0) stays here after beating St. Thomas and North Dakota. Next: Monday against Holy Cross and Thursday against UC Riverside.

5 Baylor (2-0) stays here after beating Miss. Valley State and Norfolk St. Next: Monday against Northern Colorado and a big game Friday in the Continental Tire Main Event in Vegas against UVa.

6. Kentucky (2-0) stays here after beating Howard and Duquesne. Next: an intriguing game Tuesday against Michigan State in Indianapolis, a Thursday game against South Carolina State and the big Sunday game at Gonzaga.

7. Indiana (2-0) stays here after beating Morehead St. and Bethune-Cookman. Next: a big game Friday at Xavier and a Sunday game against Miami of Ohio in Indianapolis.

8. Kansas (2-0) stays here after beating Omaha and North Dakota State. Next: a big game Tuesday against Duke in Indianapolis and a Friday game against Southern Utah.

9. UCLA (2-0) stays here after beating Sacramento State and Long Beach State. Next: Monday against Norfolk State and a big game Friday against Illinois in the Continental Tire Main Event in Vegas.

10. Arkansas (2-0) stays here after beating North Dakota State and Fordham. Next: Wed. against South Dakota State.

11. Virginia (2-0) stays here after beating North Carolina Central and Monmouth. Next: Monday against Northern Iowa and the big game Friday in Vegas against Baylor.

12. Duke (2-0) moves up a spot after beating Jacksonville and USC Upstate. Next: the big game Tuesday in Indy against Kansas and a Friday game with Delaware.

13. Texas (2-0) moves up a spot after beating UTEP and Houston Christian. Next: the big game Wednesday against Gonzaga.

14. Illinois (2-0) moves up three spots after beating Eastern Illinois and Kansas City. Next: Monday against Monmouth and the big game Friday in Vegas against UCLA.

15. Arizona (2-0) moves up three spots after beating Nicholls and Southern. Next: Thursday against Utah Tech.

16. TCU (2-0) stays here after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Lamar. Next: Monday against Northwestern State and Thursday against Louisiana-Monroe.

17. San Diego State (2-0) moves up four spots after beating Cal State Fullerton and BYU. Next: Tues. at Stanford.

18. Auburn (2-0) moves up seven spots after beating George Mason and South Florida. Next: Tues. against Winthrop and Friday against Texas Southern.

19. Michigan (2-0) stays here after beating Purdue Fort Wayne and Eastern Michigan. Next: Wed. against Pitt in Brooklyn and Sunday against Ohio.

20. Dayton (2-0) stays here after beating Lindenwood and SMU. Next: Tues. against UNLV and Sat. against Robert Morris.

21. Alabama (2-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Longwood and Liberty. Next: Tues. vs. South Alabama and Friday against Jacksonville State.

22. Texas Tech (2-0) stays here after beating Northwestern State and Texas Southern. Next: Monday against La. Tech.

23. Miami (2-0) stays here after beating Lafayette and UNC Greensboro. Next: Tues. against Florida A&M and Saturday against Providence in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun.

24. Xavier (2-0) stays here after beating Morgan St. and Montana. Next: Tues. against Fairfield and the big game Friday against Indiana.

25. For this last spot, I looked hard at Toledo (which beat UAB) and Grambling (which beat Colorado). I also looked at Texas A&M, UConn and Saint Louis. But I decided to go with a team that had one of the most impressive wins of the week: UC Irvine (2-0), which won at Oregon. At this time of the season, when there are so few games on teams' resumes, I've got to give this spot to a team that boasts a marquee win on the road — and whose week did not also include a regrettable loss, which is why Colorado and Temple are not being considered for this spot. UC Irvine is off to a 2-0 start and beat a team that was in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. So UC Irvine, coached by Patrick Henry High grad Russell Turner, deserves to be No. 25.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

