Mark Berman's Top 25 men's basketball ballot

It's time to send a new Top 25 men's basketball ballot to The Associated Press.

I evicted TCU after it lost to Northwestern State.

I booted Michigan after it lost to Arizona State.

I kicked out Dayton after it lost to UNLV.

I booted Miami after it lost to Maryland.

I kicked out UC Irvine after it lost to Loyola Marymount.

I did not have to boot Texas A&M after its two losses because I did not have the Aggies on my ballot last week.

Here is the ballot.

1. North Carolina (4-0) stays here after it beat Gardner-Webb and JMU. Next: Thursday against Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland.

2. Texas (3-0) rises 11 spots after beating Gonzaga. Next: Monday against Northern Arizona in Edinburg, Texas.

3. Houston (5-0) stays here after beating Oral Roberts and Texas Southern and winning at Oregon. Next: Sat. against Kent State.

4. Creighton (4-0) stays here after beating Holy Cross and UC Riverside. Next: a big game Monday against Texas Tech in the Maui Invitational.

5. Virginia (4-0) moves up six spots after beating Baylor and Illinois to win the Continental Tire Main Event in Vegas — a bright spot after a horrible week in Charlottesville. Next: Friday against Maryland-Eastern Shore.

6. Gonzaga (3-1) falls four spots after losing at Texas and beating Kentucky. Next: Friday against Portland State in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland.

7. Indiana (4-0) stays here after winning at Xavier and beating Miami of Ohio. Next: Wed. against Little Rock and Friday against Jackson State.

8. Kansas (4-0) stays here after beating Duke in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis and defeating Southern Utah. Next: Wed. against N.C. State in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

9. Michigan State (3-1) cracks my ballot here after beating Kentucky in double OT in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis and defeating Villanova. Next: a big game Thursday against Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland.

10. Arkansas (3-0) stays here after beating South Dakota State. Next: Monday against Louisville in the Maui Invitational.

11. Baylor (4-1) drops six spots after beating Northern Colorado and then losing to UVa and beating UCLA in the Continental Tire Main Event in Vegas. Next: Wednesday against McNeese State.

12. Illinois (4-1) moves up two spots after beating Monmouth and then defeating UCLA and losing to UVa in the Continental Tire Main Event in Vegas. Next: Friday vs. Lindenwood.

13. Kentucky (3-2) falls seven spots after losing to Michigan State in double OT in the Champions Classic Indianapolis, beating South Carolina State and then losing to Gonzaga in Spokane. Next: Wed. vs. North Florida.

14. Duke (3-1) falls two spots after losing to Kansas in the Champions Classic in Vegas and beating Delaware. Next: Monday against Bellarmine and then Thursday against Oregon State in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland.

15. Arizona (3-0) stays here after beating Utah Tech. Next: Monday against Cincinnati in the Maui Invitational.

16. UCLA (3-2) falls seven spots after beating Norfolk State and then losing to Illinois and Baylor in the Continental Tire Main Event in Vegas. Next: Wed. vs. Pepperdine and Sunday vs. Bellarmine.

17. San Diego State (3-0) stays here after winning at Stanford. Next: an intriguing game Monday vs. Ohio State in the Maui Invitational.

18. Auburn (4-0) stays here after beating Winthrop and Texas Southern. Next: Tuesday vs. Bradley in the Cancun Challenge.

19. Maryland (5-0) cracks my ballot here after beating Binghamton and then defeating Saint Louis and Miami to win the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Connecticut. Next: Fri. vs. Coppin State.

20. Alabama (4-0) moves up a spot after winning at South Alabama and beating Jacksonville State. Next: the big game Thursday vs. Michigan State in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland.

21. Texas Tech (3-0) moves up a spot after beating La. Tech. Next: the big game Monday against Creighton in the Maui Invitational.

22. Iowa (3-0) cracks my ballot here after winning at Seton Hall. Next: Monday against Omaha and then a Friday game against Clemson in the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida.

23. Purdue cracks my ballot here after beating Marquette. Next: Thursday against West Virginia in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland.

24. Xavier (3-1) stays here after beating Fairfield and losing to Indiana. Next: Thursday against Florida in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland.

25. For this last spot, I looked at St. Mary's, Toledo, UConn, Ohio State, Tennessee and UNLV. But in the end, I decided to put The College of Charleston (5-1) on my ballot at No. 25 after the Cougars beat Davidson, Colorado State and Virginia Tech to win the Charleston Classic on their home floor. That win over the Hokies gave the edge to the Cougars for my 25th spot. The Cougars' only loss was at UNC in a game the Cougars led at halftime. Next for the Cougars: Kent State on Wed.