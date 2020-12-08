 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mars Hill-Radford men's basketball preview capsule
0 comments

Mars Hill-Radford men's basketball preview capsule

{{featured_button_text}}
Radford logo (copy) (copy)
Courtesy of Radford University

Men's Basketball

Wednesday

Mars Hill at Radford

2 p.m. at Dedmon Center

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Mars Hill 0-0; Radford 0-4

Notes: This is the home opener for Radford. … The teams were originally scheduled to meet on Dec. 2, but Mars Hill had to postpone that game and a few others because of COVID-19 issues in the Mars Hill program. … NCAA Division II member Mars Hill was 12-17 last year. … The teams met two seasons ago, with Radford winning 80-51. … Only players' families will be allowed to attend the game. … Fah'Mir Ali averages 10.8 points for Radford, while Quinton Morton-Robertson averages 10.7 points.

— Mark Berman

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert