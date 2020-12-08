Mars Hill-Radford men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: This is the home opener for Radford. … The teams were originally scheduled to meet on Dec. 2, but Mars Hill had to postpone that game and a few others because of COVID-19 issues in the Mars Hill program. … NCAA Division II member Mars Hill was 12-17 last year. … The teams met two seasons ago, with Radford winning 80-51. … Only players' families will be allowed to attend the game. … Fah'Mir Ali averages 10.8 points for Radford, while Quinton Morton-Robertson averages 10.7 points.