Marshall beats Radford women

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Savannah Wheeler scored 25 points to lead the Marshall women's basketball team to a 69-58 win over Radford on Sunday.
It was the opener for Marshall, which has been dealing with COVID-19 issues.
Radford (0-2) has also had COVID-19 issues; this was the team's first game since Nov. 25.
Radford led 55-54 with 7:10 to go in the fourth quarter, but Marshall scored five straight points to take the lead for good.
Makaila Wilson had 18 points for the Highlanders, while Rachel LaLonde added 12 points.
