Marty Smith to be part of ESPN's Heisman show

You don't have to be one of Marty Smith's old pals to know that his years growing up in Pearisburg and playing for the Giles High School football team mean a lot to him.

Even his tailor knows it.

Smith, a Giles High School and Radford University graduate, will be a long way from the New River Valley when he plays a role in ESPN's Heisman Trophy show at 8 p.m. Saturday in New York City.

For the second straight year, Smith and Holly Rowe will interview the finalists, as well as the finalists' families and coaches, as the hourlong show builds towards the announcement of this year's winner.

Smith's tailor, Peyton Jenkins of Alton Lane in Richmond, made him a new suit for last year's show.

To Smith's surprise, Jenkins stitched "27-18" on the inside lining of the suit jacket.

That was the final score of the 1993 Group A Division 2 state football championship game. Smith was part of the Giles team that beat Central-Lunenburg for the title.

"I got so emotional," Smith said this week of his reaction to seeing the inside of the jacket.

"So I quite literally carried that team with me into the Heisman ceremony."

Smith won't be wearing that suit again for this year's Heisman show. But he did wear that suit Sunday when he reported from the University of Alabama during ESPN's College Football Playoff selection show and the countdown show that preceded it.

During last year's Heisman show, Smith interviewed eventual winner Bryce Young and his family, as well as finalist Kenny Pickett and his family.

"They're important interviews to do, and the reason is, 'How many people in this life get to quite literally live a dream?’" Smith said. "It's every Pop Warner, seven-on-seven, high school, college player's dream to have the opportunity to be in New York in December with an opportunity to have your name called as the winner of what might be the most prestigious individual honor in sports.

"I've had a lot of pinch-me moments over the years, but when I got this opportunity, man, it's way up there."

He also interviewed Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, who was the coach of finalist Aidan Hutchinson, and Ohio State's Ryan Day, who was the coach of finalist C.J. Stroud, for last year's show.

Smith is looking forward to Saturday's show, which will again be held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center theater.

"You can't imagine that you're walking into this room with all of these titans [who are former Heisman winners] sitting there," Smith said. "It's such a rare and beautiful fraternity that these players have that won that award.

"I look over and there's [Heisman winners] Tim Tebow and Robert Griffin and Desmond Howard, who are now [ESPN] peers and colleagues of mine, and I'm just sitting here going, 'It's a long, long, long way from Angel's Rest [mountain peak in Pearisburg].’"

Smith finds it humbling to cover college football.

"There are no words to describe how grateful I am," said Smith, who lives in suburban Charlotte, North Carolina. "The Masters, this [Heisman show], or covering national championships or doing sideline reporting during the College Football Playoff, you can't help but take a moment and bow your head in thanks and consider the path," he said.

"I'm … very aware of how rare it is to have the opportunity at all, much less being a guy who did not study broadcast journalism and who came from rural Virginia. … I'm so proud to represent that area, especially when it's kind of a platform like this [Heisman show] that you know the whole world's watching. And to be able to carry all those buddies of mine that I played with on Friday nights with me into that arena is unbelievable."

"I'm so immersed in the SEC, where those rivalries and the fan bases are so passionate, … that I love every second of it. And I pinch myself and … I can't believe that this is my life. … I feel the same way when I'm at Augusta National every year.

"It's a long way from where I grew up to those platforms."

His football duties kept him busy last weekend. After covering the Southeastern Conference title game in Atlanta, he drove to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to interview Alabama coach Nick Saban at Saban's home Saturday night. Saban wanted to make his case for Alabama's inclusion in the College Football Playoff.

"We've built a very strong mutual respect for one another," Smith said. "I have interviewed him so many times and I've been so immersed in that Alabama program that he has been very good to me. He's given me a lot of time and insight throughout the years. That is one reason that I was able to get some insight from him on Saturday night before I was on television all day Sunday morning offering his perspective about what he hoped his team's opportunity was."

Smith will be involved in ESPN's coverage of the College Football Playoff. He will cover the CFP semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, as well as the CFP title game in California.

But first comes Smith's Heisman moment.

"The most underreported aspect of college football and collegiate athletics in general is the amazing character and quality of the young people playing the games," Smith said. "And this is a platform at the Heisman Trophy ceremony to truly champion that."