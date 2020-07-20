Matt McGuire leaving Roanoke College for 'good opportunity' in sales

Matt McGuire is leaving the dugout.
McGuire, who steered the Roanoke College baseball team to the 2017 NCAA Division III World Series, said Monday he has stepped down as coach to take a sales job. He will work for BSN Sports, which is a uniform, apparel and equipment company in Salem.
"It's a really good fit for my family," McGuire, 39, said in a phone interview. "I had a lot of time with the kids over the last four months [because of the coronavirus pandemic]. I really didn't realize how much I was gone during the season, and over the summer recruiting, and even during the full calendar year. We've got two little kids, and they're only little once.
"I literally had no plan to leave, but I was approached by [BNS Sports]. … I've been coaching since I was 24, but it's just a really good opportunity for my family — a chance to make a lot more money, spend a lot more time with my family. My wife won't have to work as much."
McGuire and his wife have a 5-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter.
"Hopefully I won't miss [coaching] as much as I think I might," McGuire said. "But maybe I'll [eventually] get to coach my kids' teams."
The William Byrd High School graduate guided Roanoke to 168 wins in his eight seasons at the helm.
Roanoke College announced his resignation Sunday night, after McGuire broke the news to his players in a Zoom call that evening.
Assistant coach Cam Cassady has been named the interim head coach for the 2020-21 school year.
McGuire led the Maroons to a school-record 35 wins in 2017, when the team advanced to the Division III World Series.
Despite being the bottom seed, Roanoke won the ODAC tournament that year for the first time to claim its first NCAA tournament bid. The team won the NCAA Division III South Regional — despite again being the bottom seed —and advanced to the eight-team World Series. The team went 2-2 at the World Series.
"That was a heck of a run — one that took a lot of hard work," McGuire said. "We got hot at the right time. Those are memories that'll last a lifetime.
"And hopefully they'll get back. The cupboard is stocked and ready. … That's what makes it a little bit easier [to leave]. You know you've got a really good team coming back."
In 2018, Roanoke was ranked in the top 10 in the Division III poll during the regular season. Roanoke won 31 games that year but did not make the NCAAs.
McGuire, a William and Mary graduate, led Roanoke to its fifth straight winning season in 2019. Roanoke was 7-8 during the abbreviated 2020 season.
McGuire said BSN Sports contacted him several weeks after the 2020 season was cut short by the pandemic.
"I didn't hear much back from them for a while, and then they called back and had an interview," McGuire said. "I wasn't even looking. I was just kind of super bummed about how the season went down."
He will handle sales in the Roanoke Valley and New River Valley.
"I've got a lot of good contacts at the high schools, the schools I'll be working with, so I'm super excited," he said. "I've had a business relationship ever since I was [an assistant] at Ferrum because we ordered our stuff [from there] when I was at Ferrum. And then ever since I got to Roanoke, that's who we used."
Roanoke College athletic director Scott Allison said McGuire told him his decision last week. He said it was McGuire's choice to leave.
"He did a wonderful job," Allison said. "[But] Matt has always been a family man first. … In coaching at any level, it's a grind. It's a lot of hours."
McGuire was hired by Roanoke College in May 2012. It was his first head-coaching job. He had been an assistant at William Byrd, VMI, Tennessee Wesleyan, Ferrum and Randolph-Macon before getting the Maroons job.
McGuire, the brother of Radford University women's basketball coach Mike McGuire, was inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame last winter.
Cassady, a 2014 Roanoke College graduate, played and coached under McGuire with the Maroons. He was an assistant for five years at Benedictine in Richmond before returning to the Maroons last summer. He helped Benedictine win two Virginia Independent Schools Division I state titles.
"He's one of our boys," Allison said. "He's been a part of the system, and he knows Roanoke College like the back of his hand. … The kids really respond to him."
"He's one of the most knowledgeable baseball guys I've ever been around," McGuire said. "He's more than ready."
