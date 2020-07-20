Matt McGuire leaving Roanoke College for 'good opportunity' in sales

"I didn't hear much back from them for a while, and then they called back and had an interview," McGuire said. "I wasn't even looking. I was just kind of super bummed about how the season went down."

He will handle sales in the Roanoke Valley and New River Valley.

"I've got a lot of good contacts at the high schools, the schools I'll be working with, so I'm super excited," he said. "I've had a business relationship ever since I was [an assistant] at Ferrum because we ordered our stuff [from there] when I was at Ferrum. And then ever since I got to Roanoke, that's who we used."

Roanoke College athletic director Scott Allison said McGuire told him his decision last week. He said it was McGuire's choice to leave.

"He did a wonderful job," Allison said. "[But] Matt has always been a family man first. … In coaching at any level, it's a grind. It's a lot of hours."

McGuire was hired by Roanoke College in May 2012. It was his first head-coaching job. He had been an assistant at William Byrd, VMI, Tennessee Wesleyan, Ferrum and Randolph-Macon before getting the Maroons job.

McGuire, the brother of Radford University women's basketball coach Mike McGuire, was inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame last winter.