Matt McGuire resigns as Roanoke College baseball coach

Matt McGuire, who steered the Roanoke College baseball team to the 2017 NCAA Division III World Series, has resigned as the Maroons' coach.
The college announced his resignation on its website Sunday night.
McGuire steered the Maroons to 168 wins in his eight seasons as their coach.
"While this was an extremely tough decision, it was the best one for my family and I look forward to the next chapter in our lives," McGuire said in the school's statement. "I look forward to following Roanoke baseball and wish the program nothing but success moving forward."
McGuire led the Maroons to a school-record 35 wins in 2017, when the team won the ODAC tournament for the first time to advance to the NCAAs for the first time. The team won the NCAA Division III South Regional — despite being the bottom seed, just as it had been in the ODAC tournament — and advanced to the eight-team World Series. The team went 2-2 at the World Series.
The following year, Roanoke was ranked in the top 10 in the Division III poll during the regular season. Roanoke won 31 games but did not make the NCAAs.
McGuire led Roanoke to its fifth straight winning season in 2019. Roanoke was 7-8 during the abbreviated 2020 season.
“Matt did a phenomenal job as our baseball coach," Roanoke athletic director Scott Allison said in the statement. "Simply put, his on the field leadership brought our program to national recognition. When one looks deeper though, Matt made sure his student-athletes did things the right way."
McGure, a William Byrd High School and William and Mary graduate, was hired by Roanoke College in May 2012. It was his first head-coaching job. He had been an assistant at Byrd, VMI, Tennessee Wesleyan, Ferrum and Randolph-Macon before getting the Maroons job.
He was inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame in January.
Assistant coach Cam Cassady, a 2014 Roanoke College graduate, has been named interim head coach. He was an assistant at Benedictine before returning to the Maroons last summer. He helped the Richmond school win two Virginia Independent Schools Division I state titles.
