Matt McGuire resigns as Roanoke College baseball coach

Matt McGuire, who steered the Roanoke College baseball team to the 2017 NCAA Division III World Series, has resigned as the Maroons' coach.

The college announced his resignation on its website Sunday night.

McGuire steered the Maroons to 168 wins in his eight seasons as their coach.

"While this was an extremely tough decision, it was the best one for my family and I look forward to the next chapter in our lives," McGuire said in the school's statement. "I look forward to following Roanoke baseball and wish the program nothing but success moving forward."

McGuire led the Maroons to a school-record 35 wins in 2017, when the team won the ODAC tournament for the first time to advance to the NCAAs for the first time. The team won the NCAA Division III South Regional — despite being the bottom seed, just as it had been in the ODAC tournament — and advanced to the eight-team World Series. The team went 2-2 at the World Series.

The following year, Roanoke was ranked in the top 10 in the Division III poll during the regular season. Roanoke won 31 games but did not make the NCAAs.

McGuire led Roanoke to its fifth straight winning season in 2019. Roanoke was 7-8 during the abbreviated 2020 season.