Mavericks sign Carlik Jones

The Dallas Mavericks signed former Radford University and Louisville guard Carlik Jones on Saturday, giving the undrafted free agent a spot on their 20-man training-camp roster.
Jones had played for Dallas’ team in the Las Vegas Summer League, including a 21-point outing in Tuesday’s finale against Miami.
Another ex-Radford star, Javonte Green, re-signed with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Chicago picked up Green in a trade with Boston in March.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mark Berman
Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.