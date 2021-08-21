 Skip to main content
Mavericks sign Carlik Jones
The Dallas Mavericks signed former Radford University and Louisville guard Carlik Jones on Saturday, giving the undrafted free agent a spot on their 20-man training-camp roster.

Jones had played for Dallas’ team in the Las Vegas Summer League, including a 21-point outing in Tuesday’s finale against Miami.

Another ex-Radford star, Javonte Green, re-signed with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Chicago picked up Green in a trade with Boston in March.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

