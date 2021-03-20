McFarling: Cavaliers' loss caps disastrous 1st round for ACC

Unlike other teams, the Cavaliers couldn’t practice together during the week and had to fly out on Friday. We’ve seen plenty of teams struggle with their conditioning and offensive flow this season when their practice schedules have been disrupted.

Even with those stipulations, though, the UVa offense reeked at the wrong time. After Kihei Clark made a layup to give Virginia a 38-31 lead with 14:35 remaining, the Cavaliers went more than 10 minutes without a field goal.

By the time Reece Beekman broke the drought with a driving layup, Ohio led 47-40 and could sense the imminence of an upset.

“It was just one of those things where the shots just weren’t falling,” UVa forward Sam Hauser said. “I don’t think it was tired legs at all. I just think it’s one of those games where it happens, and it happens to everyone.”

Everyone in the ACC, at least.

Hey, maybe Florida State or Syracuse will make a run and salvage some conference pride. Maybe it’ll be like the 2017 NCAA Tournament, when UVa, Duke, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Florida State, Miami and Louisville all got bounced early — some of them as heavy favorites — before UNC made us all forget the pre-Sweet 16 carnage by winning the national title.