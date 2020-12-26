McFarling: Deacons, Bearcats highlight 5-pack of live bowl pups

Virginia Tech and Virginia opted out of bowls this year. The Bowl Guide’s taking a break in 2020, as well.

But fear not! You’ll get your annual holiday season gambling fix here, and we’re taking a more targeted approach. Instead of picking every game against the spread, I’ve scoured the bowl landscape to find five best bets.

An interesting trend has developed in the early stages of the bowl season. Of the first seven bowl games staged, the favorite covered in six of them. The only exception was Nevada, which knocked off Tulane 38-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl this past Tuesday.

The belief here is that things will begin to even out, and that’s why I’ve selected five live underdogs. These are all games where I believe the pup not only has a chance to cover, but also deserves some moneyline consideration as outright winners.

Let’s get to it, shall we?

Valero Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29

Colorado (+9.5) over Texas

This line opened at the Longhorns by 12 before swiftly being bet down. Texas (6-3) has not been a friend to gamblers this season, going just 3-5-1 against the spread, while the Buffaloes have identical overall and ATS records (4-1).