McFarling: Deacons, Bearcats highlight 5-pack of live bowl pups

Virginia Tech and Virginia opted out of bowls this year. The Bowl Guide’s taking a break in 2020, as well.
But fear not! You’ll get your annual holiday season gambling fix here, and we’re taking a more targeted approach. Instead of picking every game against the spread, I’ve scoured the bowl landscape to find five best bets.
An interesting trend has developed in the early stages of the bowl season. Of the first seven bowl games staged, the favorite covered in six of them. The only exception was Nevada, which knocked off Tulane 38-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl this past Tuesday.
The belief here is that things will begin to even out, and that’s why I’ve selected five live underdogs. These are all games where I believe the pup not only has a chance to cover, but also deserves some moneyline consideration as outright winners.
Let’s get to it, shall we?
Valero Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29
Colorado (+9.5) over Texas
This line opened at the Longhorns by 12 before swiftly being bet down. Texas (6-3) has not been a friend to gamblers this season, going just 3-5-1 against the spread, while the Buffaloes have identical overall and ATS records (4-1).
Even though ESPN’s Football Power Index Winning Probability measure gives the Longhorns an 80% shot of winning outright, here’s betting the Buffs can at least keep things interesting enough to cash one last ticket.
Dukes Mayo Bowl, Dec. 30
Wake Forest (+7) over Wisconsin
The Demon Deacons (4-4) have a short trip to Charlotte for the bowl formerly known as Belk. Three of their final four scheduled games were nixed, so they’re eager to play and have had plenty of time to heal up.
Bowl games often turn on mistakes, and Wake quarterback Sam Hartman doesn’t make many. He didn’t throw an interception until the final game of the year, finishing with a 10-to-1 TD-to-pick ratio.
AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31
Army (+7) over West Virginia
The Mountaineers (6-3) initially were slated to face Tennessee in this game before the Volunteers had to pull out because of ongoing COVID-19 issues. In stepped the Black Knights (9-2), who could cap their third 10-win season in four years with a victory.
The Black Knights allow the fewest passing yards per game in the country. Much of that is due to their clock-eating style, but even their passing-yards-allowed-per attempt figure (6.5) ranks inside the top 25 nationally. They’ve got a decent chance here.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Jan. 1
Cincinnati (+7) over Georgia
Well, Bearcats, here’s your chance. Snubbed by the College Football Playoff selection committee, Cincinnati (9-0) looks to complete an undefeated season by taking down one of the Titans of the SEC.
The Bearcats have allowed just six passing touchdowns all year while recording 15 interceptions. Expect a low-scoring game by modern standards, with Cincinnati staying in it until the end.
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Jan. 2
N.C. State (+2.5) over Kentucky
Against the best three opponents on their schedule — Georgia, Alabama and Florida — the Wildcats (4-6) put up a combined 16 points.
The Wolfpack (8-3) isn’t the caliber of that trio, but it did close the season on a four-game winning streak. N.C. State hasn’t felt the sting of defeat since a 44-41 loss to Miami on Nov. 6 and should head to Florida with plenty of confidence.