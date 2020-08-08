McFarling: Football players, fans share common desire

Football isn’t necessarily who they are, but it is what they do. The vast majority of players love nothing more than crashing heads, winning games and having it all play out on television for millions to see.

While few would be willing to scrounge up cash to pay for the opportunity like that pitcher, many of them would do it for free. If you believe a scholarship is worthless — I don’t, but I understand the argument for them getting more compensation — then they already are.

And that’s what makes it uncomfortable for many of us to root for college football to happen. This determined push forward by power conferences in the midst of public health crisis is primarily about money. Of course, that is true. A lot of things are about money.

The reason bowling alleys are open right now isn’t because the act of knocking down pins from 60 feet away is on Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. They’re open to make money. Waiters aren’t donning masks and handing us paper menus because we have no other options for food. They have bills to pay.

Colleges do, too. Stipulating that, though, doesn’t mean there aren’t other benefits to competition beyond the financial.