McFarling: Football players, fans share common desire

There once was a baseball scout who called a pitcher just a few hours after the final round of the MLB Draft ended.
“I’m sorry you weren’t drafted,” the scout said.
“Thanks,” said the pitcher. “It’s a bummer.”
“But hey, we really like you as a player,” the scout said. “I’m calling to let you know that, if you’re interested, we’d love to have you in our organization as a free-agent signing.”
“Really? That’s great!” said the pitcher. “Honestly, all I want is a chance to play.”
“Now, the bad news,” the scout said. “I’m afraid money’s a little tight on our end. My boss says we can only sign you for $1,000.”
The other end of the line went silent.
Finally, the pitcher spoke up.
“I don’t have it right now,” he said, “but I can get it.”
Does part of you feel a little conflicted about rooting for college football to be played in the middle of this coronavirus pandemic? Hey, me too.
But then I think about that silly little baseball story, which I heard from a general manager who swore it was true. And I’m reminded of something: As much as we want to see college football this fall, nobody wants it more than the players themselves.
Football isn’t necessarily who they are, but it is what they do. The vast majority of players love nothing more than crashing heads, winning games and having it all play out on television for millions to see.
While few would be willing to scrounge up cash to pay for the opportunity like that pitcher, many of them would do it for free. If you believe a scholarship is worthless — I don’t, but I understand the argument for them getting more compensation — then they already are.
And that’s what makes it uncomfortable for many of us to root for college football to happen. This determined push forward by power conferences in the midst of public health crisis is primarily about money. Of course, that is true. A lot of things are about money.
The reason bowling alleys are open right now isn’t because the act of knocking down pins from 60 feet away is on Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. They’re open to make money. Waiters aren’t donning masks and handing us paper menus because we have no other options for food. They have bills to pay.
Colleges do, too. Stipulating that, though, doesn’t mean there aren’t other benefits to competition beyond the financial.
Players have the right to opt out and retain their scholarships. The others, no doubt, want desperately to play. And it’s OK to hope they get that chance.
Both Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente and UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said that their players rejoiced when the ACC released its schedule, the start of which is only a month away. Just seeing names of opponents and specific dates — even if those games might never happen — was enough to galvanize those teams.
“I would say that we should not underestimate the stress and anxiety that our young people are going through in this,” Fuente said Friday. “I’m not talking about football. I’m just talking about in general.
“I do sense a large feeling of uncertainty and anxiety. And what I haven’t seen is them carry that onto the field. Now we’ve just been through walk-throughs, so we haven’t really practiced, but I do feel that there is some excitement to do something else, you know? To take your mind off of some of the things that are very serious that we’re all dealing with.”
The next phase began Friday, when Tech opened practice. Despite all the stringent COVID-19 protocols in place, that was probably the most normal day those guys have had since mid-March.
“We’re all tiptoeing forward until we can’t,” Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said. “We want to absolutely do it safely. We want to provide competition opportunities, and if we can’t do it in the fall, we’ll move it back and move it back and try to do that.
“I also am a parent of a Division I student-athlete who I love more than anything in the world, and I would put him in our protocol any day of the week and sleep very soundly.”
If you find yourself rooting hard for these guys to play in September, you can sleep soundly, too.
You’re not insensitive. You’re not alone. They are right there with you.
