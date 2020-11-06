McFarling: For Freeze and Fuente, it's an easy frame job

What Liberty University coach Hugh Freeze told his players this week was anything but coach speak.

We should be thankful for that. Honesty, no doubt is preferred.

But what you might expect a football coach to say when his team enters the top 25 for the first time in program history — that this is only the beginning, that it doesn’t mean anything if they can’t hang onto it, etc. — was not what Freeze said.

Instead, he told the players to get a copy of the rankings and frame it.

“No one can take away the fact that our team was voted in the Top 25,” Freeze told reporters this week. “This is something that you’re going to remember and set on the rocking chair, or the swing, or your back porch, and you’re going to tell your kids about, you’re going to tell your grandkids about.”

You know what? He’s probably right about that. And it’s the proper message to put forth. Especially in 2020, when it can be hard to find things to be thankful for, expressing a little gratitude is important.

But those also sound like the words of a man who doesn’t expect that time in the rankings to last very long.

And it’s Virginia Tech’s job to make sure it doesn’t.