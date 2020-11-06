McFarling: For Freeze and Fuente, it's an easy frame job

What Liberty University coach Hugh Freeze told his players this week was anything but coach speak.
We should be thankful for that. Honesty, no doubt is preferred.
But what you might expect a football coach to say when his team enters the top 25 for the first time in program history — that this is only the beginning, that it doesn’t mean anything if they can’t hang onto it, etc. — was not what Freeze said.
Instead, he told the players to get a copy of the rankings and frame it.
“No one can take away the fact that our team was voted in the Top 25,” Freeze told reporters this week. “This is something that you’re going to remember and set on the rocking chair, or the swing, or your back porch, and you’re going to tell your kids about, you’re going to tell your grandkids about.”
You know what? He’s probably right about that. And it’s the proper message to put forth. Especially in 2020, when it can be hard to find things to be thankful for, expressing a little gratitude is important.
But those also sound like the words of a man who doesn’t expect that time in the rankings to last very long.
And it’s Virginia Tech’s job to make sure it doesn’t.
The Hokies are 14.5-point favorites in Saturday’s noon game against the Flames. That tells you all you need to know about how little rankings mean when oddsmakers are handicapping matchups.
The Hokies have the physical advantage to control this game, but they know nothing is guaranteed. They’ve already lost once this season as double-digit favorites against Wake Forest. In recent years, they’ve had surprising letdowns against Old Dominion, Syracuse and Georgia Tech as heavy favorites.
While dwelling on those results won’t do any good, a quick reminder to the players might be a good idea for coach Justin Fuente.
It’s really the only way to frame it.
Return of the giant ale?
In terms of the Vegas odds, which are all quite close in this case, Brad Keselowski (at 3-to-1) is the longest shot of the four finalists to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship in Phoenix this weekend.
But here’s one thing you can bet on confidently: If Keselowski wins, the enormous beer glass will be back.
Surely you remember this glorious monstrosity. After clinching his first title in 2012, Keselowski celebrated in victory lane by drinking liberally from a ridiculously large, foamy glass of beer. I can’t find how many ounces that thing held, but it looked like about 2 gallons. It could have been prop from “The Naked Gun.”
Keselowski caught a little flak in some circles as he continued to take sips from the giant ale during a live interview on ESPN — a video that went viral.
Asked Thursday on a video conference call with reporters if there were any plans to pack the glass for Phoenix, Keselowski said there were indeed.
“My wife has told me that she will prepare the glass as long as I promise to drink responsibly,” he said.
Keselowski added that when they located the glass in storage recently, it still had a little beer in the bottom of it.
“Needless to say, that was not a pleasant sight,” he said. “But it was authentic. My wife is cleaning it up as we speak … Hopefully we’ll be getting it out Sunday night.”
For the record, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are the co-favorites at 2.4-to-1, with Joey Logano at 2.6-to-1. We’ll see if the giant ale has any special powers.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!