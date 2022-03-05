McFarling: Former PH track star gets all caught up

When she took the baton last weekend in Blacksburg, the share of an ACC team track title in her sights, Megan McGinnis didn’t have time to contemplate the importance of the next 400 meters.

“At that point, you don’t really think,” she said. “You’re just sort of chasing. You’re trying to cover as much ground, make up as much ground as possible.”

A familiar position for her, indeed.

The former Patrick Henry High School track and lacrosse standout has spent the better part of two years chasing. Chasing time lost to injury and a pandemic. Chasing a college opportunity she wasn’t sure she’d get. Chasing to make up for her hilarious — but ultimately harmless — mistake during an unconventional recruiting process.

She ultimately caught up to it all, leaving her in position to give Duke a dramatic finish at the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships in front of her family and friends.

But that’s getting ahead of the story.

McGinnis set multiple school running records in her first two seasons at PH. But after tearing her ACL at the end of her sophomore year, she missed nine months of competition.

By the time she could compete again, COVID-19 was a thing.

“With the pandemic happening, the recruiting period was dead,” McGinnis said. “No college coaches were really allowed to make any official visits. There wasn’t a lot of communication that was happening.

“I was sort of in limbo, wondering what I wanted to do, if I even wanted to play a sport in college. But I was talking to my parents, and they were like, ‘You know, you have these times from your freshman and sophomore years. If you think you have potential in track, why not try to make something happen?’”

She decided to go for it. McGinnis filled out a couple of questionnaires and sent a few emails. She got some responses, including one from the track coach at Duke. McGinnis quickly determined that was where she’d want to go if they’d have her.

With no races going on, she hoped to seal the deal by making a video of herself training in the weight room. She sent them to the Duke coach.

The response was a single line: “Dude, what’s with the UNC gear?”

Oops. Without thinking, McGinnis had worn University of North Carolina clothes that she’d gotten at a lacrosse camp in all the videos.

“My heart just dropped,” McGinnis said. “I was terrified. So after promising him that I wasn’t talking to the UNC coach, wasn’t looking at their school, was completely an idiot who didn’t know how to recruit, I decided that I would make up some ground and get back into his good graces.”

McGinnis and her mother, Amy, went around the neighborhood, asking friends if they had any Duke gear. They collected a bunch, and McGinnis wore it in another round of videos.

“I think that helped out a little bit,” McGinnis said with a laugh. “All the coaches liked the second video. I don’t know if that was the deciding factor, but maybe it caught their attention a little bit that I was willing to take the extra step.”

Her college destination secured, McGinnis backed up her old times and new recruiting videos by winning the 2021 VHSL Class 5 state title in the 500-meter run while finishing second in the 400 and third in the 300.

She closed her PH career as the school record-holder in the 200, 300, 400, 500, 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay, claiming the prestigious B’nai B’rith award last June.

McGinnis began her freshman season at Duke running longer distances, but she ran the 400 at last week’s ACC championships. Then she closed the meet running the third leg of the 4x400 relay, with Duke needing to win to have any shot at team glory.

McGinnis took the baton in third place. She blazed a split of 53.45 seconds — the fastest of the race. Duke was a close second when she handed the baton to Lauren Hoffman, who passed one more runner to give the Blue Devils the victory and a share of the team title with Virginia Tech.

“I mean, it’s an insane moment,” McGinnis said. “I’m lactic up to my ears, I’ve just run the 400, but the whole team’s on their feet just screaming her to come through, watching her just hunt that girl down in the final stretch.”

In the end, they were all caught up. McGinnis knows the feeling well. It’s a good one.

