McFarling: Fuente, Hokies reach the sad stage of acceptance

They didn’t have any sacks. They didn’t force any fumbles. They had one interception – and promptly gave the ball back on a fumble, gifting BC the equivalent of a 22-yard completion. The Eagles turned that break into their first touchdown.

That wound up being all they would need.

But if you want to know what real resignation looks like, look no further than Fuente’s decision with about 5 minutes remaining. The Hokies faced a fourth and 6 from their own 25-yard line.

The chances of picking up a first down there, given the way their offense had played, wasn’t great. But Tech had only two timeouts remaining and trailed by two touchdowns. This felt like a desperate, pull-the-goalie situation where you’ve got to either make a play or lose the game trying.

Fuente punted.

“I just felt like we flip the field and get a stop and get the ball back,” he said.

They did flip the field. Punter Peter Moore got off a good one, a 55-yarder that was fair caught at the BC 20.

But the get-the-ball back part? That never happened. The Eagles ran the ball twice to snatch Tech’s timeouts. They ran the ball again to pick up a first down. And then they ran it four more times before the kneel-downs began.